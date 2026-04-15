‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

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Braden Peters, known online as Clavicular, broke his silence after being hospitalized following a disturbing livestream incident that left viewers concerned.

On April 15, the 20-year-old influencer shared an update, posting a selfie that displayed visible injuries.

The update comes just a day after his livestream abruptly ended while he appeared disoriented and unwell in public, with reports later confirming he had been rushed to the hospital.

Clavicular shared an update after hospitalization and addressed the incident

‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

Image credits: clavicular0/Instagram

Peters addressed the situation directly in a post after returning home, giving followers a glimpse into his experience.

“Just got home, that was brutal,” he wrote, alongside a photo showing his bloodied face.

He also spoke about the role substances played in the situation, suggesting they were tied to coping with social pressure.

“All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn’t a real solution,” he said.

‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

Image credits: clavicular0/Instagram

He further noted that one of the most difficult parts of the experience was the physical discomfort suffered during treatment.

“The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask,” he wrote.

The influencer also responded to a follower who suggested he should simply ignore public perception, replying, “If I weren’t a livestreamer, I’d agree with you.”

Clavicular’s response came after his livestream showed him becoming disoriented before abruptly ending.

‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

Image credits: Clavicular0/X

‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

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‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

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As reported by Bored Panda, the hospitalization followed a livestream on April 14, where Peters appeared alongside fellow influencers in Miami’s Brickell area.

During the broadcast, he was seen interacting with people at a mall and later sitting in a restaurant. However, viewers quickly noticed something was off.

‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

Image credits: FearedBuck/X

He appeared to be slurring his words, repeating phrases, and struggling to stay focused.

“Holy s*** dude, I’m trying my best, but I’m f***ing destroyed right now,” he said multiple times during the stream.

As the situation escalated, he appeared increasingly unwell. At one point, he asked, “Let me go sit somewhere… where’s somewhere I can go sit down?” before his condition worsened.

‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

Image credits: FearedBuck/X

‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

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‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

Image credits: JRLGrisham

Fellow influencer Androgenic, who was present, later explained what happened behind the scenes.

“I hadn’t seen him in this state before, and he went from speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds,” he wrote on X.

“Within a minute, we all realized the situation, turned the stream off, picked him up, and rushed him to the hospital.”

Emergency services were reportedly called around 5:46 p.m. for a “20-year-old male overd*se,” and Peters was taken to the emergency room.

Clavicular’s recent incident added to a series of controversies

‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

Image credits: clavicular0/Instagram

‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

Image credits: Robles2478

As footage from the livestream spread online, viewers reacted to the final moments before the broadcast cut out.

“After watching an interview with him on 60 Minutes, I’m not surprised at all. I think he was off his chops during the interview!” one user wrote.

While others were offended by him for calling himself “neurotypical.” 

“Neurotypical? You were in a club and there to party. I have an adult son with autism. I hate it when other people very flippantly throw that term around because it’s trendy.”

Peters’ hospitalization occurred during a period of ongoing scrutiny surrounding his online presence and behavior.

‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

Image credits: clavicular0/Instagram

Just days earlier, on April 12, he walked out of an interview with 60 Minutes Australia after being questioned about his association with controversial figures like Andrew Tate.

“I see you want to make this political,” he told the interviewer before abruptly ending the conversation.

He has also faced criticism for promoting extreme practices within the “looksmaxxing” community, including methods aimed at altering physical appearances in unconventional ways such as using illegal compounds and hormonal injections, per CNN.

Additionally, Peters was arrested on March 26 on battery-related charges, and reports have also mentioned a separate investigation involving an alleged sho*ting of a deceased alligator in the Everglades.

“Someone get him to therapy,” wrote one user

‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

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‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

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‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

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‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

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‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

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‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

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‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

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‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

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‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

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‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

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‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

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‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

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‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

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‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

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‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

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‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

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‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

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‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

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‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

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‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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