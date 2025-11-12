44-Year-Old Engineer From India Is Taking The Internet By Storm With His Celebrity Recreations

While most famous people coming out of India these days are Bollywood beauties, cricketers and satirical comedians, this guy is something else entirely.

Just Sul is a 44-Year-Old engineer, a totally average-looking middle-aged Indian guy who has over 2.3 million Instagram followers. How does he do it? He makes hilariously silly parody videos, many of which poke fun at celebrity photos as well as himself, and showcase his love for all things hip-hop.

From Kylie Jenner to Justin Bieber, Just Sul has taken on many funny celebrities with results that you can’t help but chuckle at. He seems like just a regular guy, a bit silly, doesn’t take himself too seriously and has the best parody examples to share.

Scroll down below to check out some of Just Sul’s celebrity parodies, and vote for your favorite funny pictures!

More info: Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

#1 Kylie Jenner

44-Year-Old Engineer From India Is Taking The Internet By Storm With His Celebrity Recreations

Image source: justsul

#2 Lil Yachty

44-Year-Old Engineer From India Is Taking The Internet By Storm With His Celebrity Recreations

Image source: justsul

#3 Britney Spears

44-Year-Old Engineer From India Is Taking The Internet By Storm With His Celebrity Recreations

Image source: justsul

#4 Lazar Angelov

44-Year-Old Engineer From India Is Taking The Internet By Storm With His Celebrity Recreations

Image source: justsul

#5 Lionel Messi

44-Year-Old Engineer From India Is Taking The Internet By Storm With His Celebrity Recreations

Image source: justsul

#6 Mcgregor Curry

44-Year-Old Engineer From India Is Taking The Internet By Storm With His Celebrity Recreations

Image source: justsul

#7 Justin Bieber

44-Year-Old Engineer From India Is Taking The Internet By Storm With His Celebrity Recreations

Image source: justsul

#8 Buff, Buffering, Buffest

44-Year-Old Engineer From India Is Taking The Internet By Storm With His Celebrity Recreations

Image source: justsul

#9 The Weekend

44-Year-Old Engineer From India Is Taking The Internet By Storm With His Celebrity Recreations

Image source: justsul

#10 Justin Bieber

44-Year-Old Engineer From India Is Taking The Internet By Storm With His Celebrity Recreations

Image source: justsul

#11 2pac

44-Year-Old Engineer From India Is Taking The Internet By Storm With His Celebrity Recreations

Image source: justsul

#12 Lil Pump

44-Year-Old Engineer From India Is Taking The Internet By Storm With His Celebrity Recreations

Image source: justsul

