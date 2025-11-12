44-Year-Old Engineer From India Is Taking The Internet By Storm With His Celebrity Recreations

While most famous people coming out of India these days are Bollywood beauties, cricketers and satirical comedians, this guy is something else entirely.
Just Sul is a 44-Year-Old engineer, a totally average-looking middle-aged Indian guy who has over 2.3 million Instagram followers. How does he do it? He makes hilariously silly parody videos, many of which poke fun at celebrity photos as well as himself, and showcase his love for all things hip-hop.
From Kylie Jenner to Justin Bieber, Just Sul has taken on many funny celebrities with results that you can’t help but chuckle at. He seems like just a regular guy, a bit silly, doesn’t take himself too seriously and has the best parody examples to share.
Scroll down below to check out some of Just Sul’s celebrity parodies, and vote for your favorite funny pictures!
More info: Instagram | Twitter | Facebook
#1 Kylie Jenner
Image source: justsul
#2 Lil Yachty
Image source: justsul
#3 Britney Spears
Image source: justsul
#4 Lazar Angelov
Image source: justsul
#5 Lionel Messi
Image source: justsul
#6 Mcgregor Curry
Image source: justsul
#7 Justin Bieber
Image source: justsul
#8 Buff, Buffering, Buffest
Image source: justsul
#9 The Weekend
Image source: justsul
#10 Justin Bieber
Image source: justsul
#11 2pac
Image source: justsul
#12 Lil Pump
Image source: justsul
Follow Us