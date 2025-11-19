30 Optical Illusions Created By These Incredible Street Artists

by

3D street art is a concept we have known and loved for a while now. Today, to celebrate the artists who create mind-bending illusions for us to enjoy, we have selected a few of their works to revisit and admire once more.

From pioneers such as Kurt Wenner and Julian Beever to incredibly famous artists like Odeith and Leon Keer, we have selected the works that stand out and transform ordinary streets, buildings, and infrastructure objects into breathtaking optical illusions. These artists push the boundaries of perspective, making us question what is real and what is merely a trick of the eye.

So, let’s hop into the post! For more information on street art, we got in touch with 3D pavement art inventor Kurt Wenner and an incredible artist, Leon Keer. Read the full interviews with them below.

#1 By Odeith

Image source: odeith

#2 By Leon Keer

Image source: leonkeer

#3 By Braga Last1

Image source: braga_last_one

#4 By Odeith

Image source: odeith

#5 By Shozy

Image source: sshhozzy

#6 By Leon Keer

Image source: leonkeer

#7 By Braga Last1

Image source: braga_last_one

#8

Town in Iceland paints 3d zebra crosswalk to slow down speeding cars.

Image source: bilastaedamalun.is

#9 By Wd (Wild Drawing)

Image source: wd_wilddrawing

#10 By Leon Keer

Image source: leonkeer

#11 By Braga Last1

Image source: braga_last_one

#12 By Odeith

Image source: odeith

#13 By Shozy

Image source: sshhozzy

#14 By Jan Is De Man

Image source: janisdeman

#15 By Odeith

Image source: odeith

#16 By Pioneer Julian Beever

Image source: julianbeever

#17

By Made in Graffiti: The sleeping beauty – In Picardie, France.

#18 By Nikolaj Arndt

Image source: nikolajarndt

#19 By Cosimo Cheone Caiffa

Image source: cosimocheone1

#20 By Peeta

Image source: peeta_ead

#21 By Pioneer Kurt Wenner

Image source: 3d.fine.art

#22 By Shozy

Image source: sshhozzy

#23 By Erik Johansson

Image source: erik.joh

#24 By Odeith

Image source: odeith

#25 By Pioneer Kurt Wenner

Image source: 3d.fine.art

#26 By Pioneer Kurt Wenner

Image source: 3d.fine.art

#27 By Pioneer Kurt Wenner

Image source: 3d.fine.art

#28 By Pioneer Kurt Wenner

Image source: 3d.fine.art

#29 By Eduardo Relero

Image source: eduardorelero

#30 By Eduardo Relero

Image source: eduardorelero

