30 Optical Illusions Created By These Incredible Street Artists

3D street art is a concept we have known and loved for a while now. Today, to celebrate the artists who create mind-bending illusions for us to enjoy, we have selected a few of their works to revisit and admire once more.
From pioneers such as Kurt Wenner and Julian Beever to incredibly famous artists like Odeith and Leon Keer, we have selected the works that stand out and transform ordinary streets, buildings, and infrastructure objects into breathtaking optical illusions. These artists push the boundaries of perspective, making us question what is real and what is merely a trick of the eye.
So, let’s hop into the post! For more information on street art, we got in touch with 3D pavement art inventor Kurt Wenner and an incredible artist, Leon Keer. Read the full interviews with them below.
#1 By Odeith
Image source: odeith
#2 By Leon Keer
Image source: leonkeer
#3 By Braga Last1
Image source: braga_last_one
#4 By Odeith
Image source: odeith
#5 By Shozy
Image source: sshhozzy
#6 By Leon Keer
Image source: leonkeer
#7 By Braga Last1
Image source: braga_last_one
#8
Town in Iceland paints 3d zebra crosswalk to slow down speeding cars.
Image source: bilastaedamalun.is
#9 By Wd (Wild Drawing)
Image source: wd_wilddrawing
#10 By Leon Keer
Image source: leonkeer
#11 By Braga Last1
Image source: braga_last_one
#12 By Odeith
Image source: odeith
#13 By Shozy
Image source: sshhozzy
#14 By Jan Is De Man
Image source: janisdeman
#15 By Odeith
Image source: odeith
#16 By Pioneer Julian Beever
Image source: julianbeever
#17
By Made in Graffiti: The sleeping beauty – In Picardie, France.
#18 By Nikolaj Arndt
Image source: nikolajarndt
#19 By Cosimo Cheone Caiffa
Image source: cosimocheone1
#20 By Peeta
Image source: peeta_ead
#21 By Pioneer Kurt Wenner
Image source: 3d.fine.art
#22 By Shozy
Image source: sshhozzy
#23 By Erik Johansson
Image source: erik.joh
#24 By Odeith
Image source: odeith
#25 By Pioneer Kurt Wenner
Image source: 3d.fine.art
#26 By Pioneer Kurt Wenner
Image source: 3d.fine.art
#27 By Pioneer Kurt Wenner
Image source: 3d.fine.art
#28 By Pioneer Kurt Wenner
Image source: 3d.fine.art
#29 By Eduardo Relero
Image source: eduardorelero
#30 By Eduardo Relero
Image source: eduardorelero
