50 Embarrassing Posts Shared By Clueless Americans (New Pics)

Things posted on the internet cannot be unposted. That’s part of the game. But there are surely things we have posted that we’re not necessarily very proud of. Some, however, have no clue about their clueless arguments and remain unapologetic.
And there’s this corner of Reddit known as “S***AmericansSay” which is notorious for busting these kinds of instances. In fact, the community of 353k members is sharing the most cringeworthy and clueless posts spotted surfing on social media. That includes but isn’t limited to blunt arguments, embarrassing comments, hilariously inaccurate shares, you name it.
Below we selected some of the most entertaining examples that will surely make you chuckle and wonder what those people are thinking. Psst! Here’s part 1 of the post with more stuff Americans (and the rest of the world, for that matter, ‘cause no one is immune to cluelessness) say!
#1 On South Africa
#2 Observing Of The Columbus Day
Image source: DaniellaSantina
#3 “If You Are White You Cant Speak Spanish”
Image source: NotThe–FBI
#4 Rest Of The World Didn’t Become Free Till We Reformed Half The World In Our Image
Image source: swoglicious
#5 This Is America
Image source: stoatic
#6 “Can Anybody Tell Me If Portugal Has Running Water Like In The States?”
Image source: Tiltedchewie
#7 Americans Would Never Do This
Image source: CaptainEasypants
#8 Hopefully This Hasn’t Been Shared Before
Image source: Ciddimwena
#9 Medicine
#10 “Your Little European Sport Where You Kick A Ball With Your Foot Is Called ‘Soccer’”
Image source: stellar6388
#11 If Vaccines Are Free, Why Isn’t Insulin And Chemo?
Image source: b1tchlasagna
#12 Will Europeans Be Suprised About My Mixed Heritage?
Image source: moistbagofdicks
#13 “I’m Norwegian (Not From There But Grandpa Is)
Image source: DogsReadingBooks
#14 Only Because Americans Pay For The Healthcare Of Europe
Image source: Penumris
#15 On Dates
#16 The Lack Of Freedom, Firearms And Muslim Immigrants
Image source: GandalfTheGimp
#17 “Europe Is Ok Regarding Medicine, A Middle Income Life But Is Mostly Like A Third World Country”
Image source: –Imposter–
#18 “The USA Is The Only Country In The World With True Freedom” “What Do You Mean? We Are Also Free In France” “Really? “
Image source: Maximum_Equivalent_9
#19 A Wisconsin School District Says Students Can “Become Spoiled” With Free Meals And Opts Out Of Biden’s Free-Lunch Program
Image source: Angelix
#20 Getting A Tattoo Of Your Ancestry.com Results
Image source: SideshowLuc
#21 Would Be Cool If It Worked In 12 Hour
Image source: _TescoMealDeal
#22 “99% Of The World Uses Metric System. The Othe 1% Went To The Moon. Lets Hear It For Freedom Units Eh”
Image source: GamerOf22
#23 Americans Don’t Have An Accent
Image source: AvailableAudience6
#24 English
#25 Rome
#26 Yes, English Comes From America
Image source: Dragonfly_Tall
#27 Europe Sucks
Image source: betterthewiser
#28 “US Has Jurisdiction Over All Of North America If It Comes Down To It”
Image source: xxLusseyArmetxX
#29 “Greatest Country In The World” “You’re Welcome For All The Policing It Does”
Image source: LeeeGinger
#30 “The Eiffel Tower Was Built In Vegas. The French Later Copied And Replicate The Original Eiffel Tower In Vegas”
Image source: Angelix
#31 Norwegian Flag Taken Down
Image source: Rcorral2108
#32 Pronounced Like Rifle
Image source: loves_spain
#33 Clocks
#34 “Should American Schools Teach Arabic Numerals As Part Of Their Curriculum?” 57% Said ‘No’
Image source: GPFlag_Guy1
#35 Do Europeans Have A Spice Rack?
Image source: Ajdoom
#36 What Month Is 21?
Image source: _-REDACTED-_-
#37 There Should A Law Against This. This Is Socialism
Image source: sandiercy
#38 Pot vs. Kettle
Image source: Alexander0232
#39 “So May 16th Doesn’t Exist?”
Image source: Outrageous_Ad4250
#40 But People In Denmark Don’t Get To Experience The Privilege Of Living In The Oldest And Greatest Country In The World (USA)
Image source: woodhead2011
#41 “As An American Journalist, You Never Expect Your Own Government To Lie To You”
Image source: D0miqz
#42 “Love When They Try To Take Credit For A System We Developed”
Image source: Borgenschatz
#43 Europe Still Doesn’t Have Running Water
Image source: ShoutingBlackbird
#44 English Please, Reddit Is An American Website (German Subreddit Btw)
Image source: MaxxPlay99
#45 American English vs. British English *uses Australian Flag*
Image source: Pixelated_Dragon
#46 Did You Know Our Servers Survive On Your Tipping Kindness?
Image source: Theemuts
#47 One Day You All Are Going To Look Back On The Day When America Was In Charge As The Good Old Days When You Were Prosperous Free And Happy
Image source: end_my_suffer1ng-
#48 Don’t You Miss Owning A Car?
Image source: sira_reddit
#49 “Democracy Is An Illusion”
Image source: tdgraham123
#50 I Hate When People Say Americans Dont Learn World History. Why Would We
Image source: Ungentleman
Follow Us