23 Of My Favorite Witches That I Created Using Paper Art

Art has always been a part of my life. I loved creating caricatures of my friends, doodling whatever ridiculous idea that popped into my head, and experimenting with new techniques and styles. But prior to my life of being a full-time artist, I was lots of other things. I was an honor student nerd in high school, I majored in English in college, and then for the next 12 years I was a middle school history teacher. However, in 2021, my life took a turn which ultimately allowed me to step away from being an educator and explore paper art and design full time. While I have no formal training in art, graphic illustration, or business (which have all proven to be more challenging than I had expected), I have enjoyed making new things and making new connections every day.

Every October I like to make Halloween-related paper pieces. I also love having a theme when I’m creating paper series. In the past, witches were always my favorite characters, so last year, I decided that I would make October the season of the witch.

More info: Instagram | Etsy | twitter.com | patreon.com

#1 Moaning Myrtle

#2 Professor Minerva Mcgonagall

#3 This Year’s The Sanderson Sisters

#4 Ursula

#5 Hermione Granger

#6 Yzma And Kronk

#7 Sam And Endora

#8 Luna Lovegood

#9 The Evil Queen

#10 Nancy Downs

#11 Dolores Umbridge

#12 Kiki’s Delivery Service

#13 Teen-A Witch

#14 Wanda And Agatha

#15 The Sanderson Sisters From 2021

#16 Sybill Trelawney

#17 Hex Girls

#18 The Sanderson Sisters From 2018

#19 Marnie Cromwell

#20 Angela Lansbury

#21 Teen Witch

#22 Wizard Of Oz

#23 Marnie Cromwell

