23 Of My Favorite Witches That I Created Using Paper Art

Art has always been a part of my life. I loved creating caricatures of my friends, doodling whatever ridiculous idea that popped into my head, and experimenting with new techniques and styles. But prior to my life of being a full-time artist, I was lots of other things. I was an honor student nerd in high school, I majored in English in college, and then for the next 12 years I was a middle school history teacher. However, in 2021, my life took a turn which ultimately allowed me to step away from being an educator and explore paper art and design full time. While I have no formal training in art, graphic illustration, or business (which have all proven to be more challenging than I had expected), I have enjoyed making new things and making new connections every day.
Every October I like to make Halloween-related paper pieces. I also love having a theme when I’m creating paper series. In the past, witches were always my favorite characters, so last year, I decided that I would make October the season of the witch.
More info: Instagram | Etsy | twitter.com | patreon.com
#1 Moaning Myrtle
#2 Professor Minerva Mcgonagall
#3 This Year’s The Sanderson Sisters
#4 Ursula
#5 Hermione Granger
#6 Yzma And Kronk
#7 Sam And Endora
#8 Luna Lovegood
#9 The Evil Queen
#10 Nancy Downs
#11 Dolores Umbridge
#12 Kiki’s Delivery Service
#13 Teen-A Witch
#14 Wanda And Agatha
#15 The Sanderson Sisters From 2021
#16 Sybill Trelawney
#17 Hex Girls
#18 The Sanderson Sisters From 2018
#19 Marnie Cromwell
#20 Angela Lansbury
#21 Teen Witch
#22 Wizard Of Oz
#23 Marnie Cromwell
