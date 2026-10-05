74 Memes And Interesting Posts To Get You Through The Day

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This big worldwide web of ours has given us a lot of things. For one, with a wealth of information right at our fingertips, it’s made learning something new easier than ever. But sometimes, the internet doesn’t have to teach us anything new to make a point. Sometimes, all it takes is one oddly specific observation and a funny image to have us nodding along and thinking, “Facts.”

Because that’s the thing about memes: They have a knack for taking something you’ve vaguely noticed, thought about once, or even experienced exactly zero times and presenting it with such confidence that you can’t help but agree. Is it an actual fact? Not necessarily. But is it also facts? Absolutely. From everyday observations to painfully specific hot takes, the memes from Impressed Facts turn all kinds of random internet musings into “facts”—and we’re not about to argue with them.

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74 Memes And Interesting Posts To Get You Through The Day

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“If you like facts mixed with memes, we’ve got you covered. We post daily fresh internet fact memes,” reads the Impressed Facts Instagram page, which has 22.2K followers. But before we get too carried away here, it’s probably worth reiterating that these memes aren’t facts in the usual sense of the word. Sure, some of them might be presented with the confidence of a peer-reviewed study, but if you’re after facts-facts, this isn’t the list for you (perhaps this one here is).

But that disclaimer matters for another reason, too. As hilarious as memes often are, they can also be little misinformation superspreaders. As philosopher Michael P. Lynch puts it, “memes are a chief source of false information on the internet.”

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74 Memes And Interesting Posts To Get You Through The Day

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It’s helpful to look back at the original definition of a meme to understand why. Richard Dawkins coined the term in his 1976 book The Selfish Gene, proposing the meme as a kind of cultural counterpart to the gene—a unit of information that could spread and replicate through a population via imitation. In this sense, memes could be anything from melodies and ideas to catchphrases and other bits of information that “leap from brain to brain through imitation,” as Helen Brown explained for the BBC.

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74 Memes And Interesting Posts To Get You Through The Day

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74 Memes And Interesting Posts To Get You Through The Day

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Whereas Dawkins was talking about cultural ideas that could spread and replicate through imitation, what we know as memes today are somewhat more tangible. As Brown explains, we can actually observe how they “grow, spread, and mutate.” Internet memes can be copied, adapted, remixed, and given new contexts while retaining something recognizable from the original. One joke, image, phrase, or format can therefore spawn countless variations, allowing the idea behind it to spread even as the meme itself changes.

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74 Memes And Interesting Posts To Get You Through The Day

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74 Memes And Interesting Posts To Get You Through The Day

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In this way, Lynch explains, memes “allow for a kind of creativity, and precisely because they allow for endless variation and tailoring to specific communities and subcommunities, participating in the memesphere allows participants to feel they are part of something larger

than themselves—and importantly, to feel like one is in on the ‘joke.’” But he says this “communal aspect” is also one reason why memes do such a good job of spreading misinformation and disinformation.

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74 Memes And Interesting Posts To Get You Through The Day

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But Lynch also points to two more features, noting first how memes are often shared and reshared without attribution, meaning a claim can become detached from whoever originally created it and start to feel like something that ‘simply exists’ online: “Unmoored from the trappings of an author’s reputation or intention, they become the collective property of the culture,” as Joan Donovan put it.

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74 Memes And Interesting Posts To Get You Through The Day

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74 Memes And Interesting Posts To Get You Through The Day

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But humor is another factor. “Since humor, like outrage, travels fast on the Internet, this quality directly aids the spread of false information,” Lynch explains. A meme can be shared for a laugh rather than because someone necessarily believes its message, and this also makes it easier for questionable ideas to travel—all while giving the person sharing it an easy out: “I was just joking.”

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74 Memes And Interesting Posts To Get You Through The Day

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Fortunately, the stakes are considerably lower when we’re talking about the kind of “facts” served up by Impressed Facts. Here, “internet facts” are less about presenting verified information and more about capturing the little things people notice, experience, joke about, or encounter often enough online to recognize. They’re the observations that can make you stop scrolling and think, “Actually, yes,” turning a tiny quirk of everyday life into a shared reference point.

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And perhaps that’s the appeal of these internet-born nuggets of wisdom. They take an everyday observation, a weirdly specific thought, or a familiar experience and present it with just enough confidence to make it sound like something we should all have noticed already. So no, not every “fact” you’re about to see would survive rigorous—or even the most cursory—fact-checking. But that’s not really the point. Sometimes a meme doesn’t need to teach us anything new. It just needs to put a familiar feeling, experience, or observation into a few words and make us laugh because, somehow, it’s facts.

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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