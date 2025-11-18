22 Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style By This Artist (New Pics)

Let’s face it, each of our pets is the main character, and they should be treated as such. However, it’s up to you to decide whether they are Disney material or not. If your answer is “hell YES!” well, then Alessia Ciullo, an Italian artist/illustrator, is the one you are looking for, since she specializes in reanimating pets in the style of Disney.
Previously, the artist shared how she started to reanimate pet pictures: “I never had drawn pets before, as I mainly focused on people and fantasy characters. I gave it a shot, I tried to draw him in Disney style since it looked ‘simple’ for a beginner, and I shared the result on Reddit. People loved it and they immediately asked me if I could draw their pets too (paid, of course). That’s how everything started.”
So, without further ado, let’s explore Alessia’s latest works.
More info: Instagram | fiverr.com
