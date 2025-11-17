From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

by

Alessia Ciullo is an artist from Italy who specializes in creating adorable pet portraits in Disney style. Her artwork involves all kinds of adorable creatures that look like characters from a fairy tale and we can’t help but melt looking at these endearing creations.

“I’m glad that throughout these years I got to see lots of pets every day whenever I get commissioned! I love animals, and seeing their cute faces just brightens my days. Drawing them is always an honor to me,” the artist previously shared with Bored Panda.

Scroll down for some cuteness overload. For more adorable portraits by Ciullo, check out our previous article here

More info: Instagram | fiverr.com

#1

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#2

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#3

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#4

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#5

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#6

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#7

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#8

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#9

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#10

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#11

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#12

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#13

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#14

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#15

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#16

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#17

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#18

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#19

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#20

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#21

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#22

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#23

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#24

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#25

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#26

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#27

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#28

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#29

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#30

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#31

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

#32

From Furballs To Fairytales: Artist Creates Adorable Pet Portraits In Disney Style (32 New Pics)

Image source: mycartoonpets

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People Are Using Snapchat Filters On Their Animals And The Results Are Funny
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Iron Chef Gauntlet: Five Things You Might Not Know
3 min read
May, 26, 2017
Great News for Fans Worried About Missy Peregrym Leaving FBI
3 min read
Aug, 24, 2022
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 30-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2025
Forget Flowers, There’s A Star Wars Bouquet For Valentine’s Day
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Abnormal Heatwaves And The Wet Bulb Effect Are Causing Specialists To Speak Up About How Hazardous Such Extremes Can Be To Humans
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.