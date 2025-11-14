I Try To Prove That An Expensive Camera Doesn’t Matter By Photographing With One Of The Most Underrated And Cheap Cameras

When people see a good photograph I took they often ask me what camera I used to capture the shot. It’s very disappointing because people still think that you have to have a good camera to take good photos. Also, some believe that if you have a good camera you don’t need any skills, they think the camera does the work for you. I want to prove that they are wrong by uploading a couple of photos I took with my Canon m50 (it costs around 500USD).

Never ever let the camera destroy your dream. It’s just gear. There are so many cheap cameras you can buy. All you have to do is go and practice. Then you will start seeing things differently. Trust your eye and ability not the gear.

#1

I Try To Prove That An Expensive Camera Doesn&#8217;t Matter By Photographing With One Of The Most Underrated And Cheap Cameras

#2

I Try To Prove That An Expensive Camera Doesn&#8217;t Matter By Photographing With One Of The Most Underrated And Cheap Cameras

#3

I Try To Prove That An Expensive Camera Doesn&#8217;t Matter By Photographing With One Of The Most Underrated And Cheap Cameras

#4

I Try To Prove That An Expensive Camera Doesn&#8217;t Matter By Photographing With One Of The Most Underrated And Cheap Cameras

#5

I Try To Prove That An Expensive Camera Doesn&#8217;t Matter By Photographing With One Of The Most Underrated And Cheap Cameras

#6

I Try To Prove That An Expensive Camera Doesn&#8217;t Matter By Photographing With One Of The Most Underrated And Cheap Cameras

#7

I Try To Prove That An Expensive Camera Doesn&#8217;t Matter By Photographing With One Of The Most Underrated And Cheap Cameras

#8

I Try To Prove That An Expensive Camera Doesn&#8217;t Matter By Photographing With One Of The Most Underrated And Cheap Cameras

#9

I Try To Prove That An Expensive Camera Doesn&#8217;t Matter By Photographing With One Of The Most Underrated And Cheap Cameras

#10

I Try To Prove That An Expensive Camera Doesn&#8217;t Matter By Photographing With One Of The Most Underrated And Cheap Cameras

#11

I Try To Prove That An Expensive Camera Doesn&#8217;t Matter By Photographing With One Of The Most Underrated And Cheap Cameras

#12

I Try To Prove That An Expensive Camera Doesn&#8217;t Matter By Photographing With One Of The Most Underrated And Cheap Cameras

#13

I Try To Prove That An Expensive Camera Doesn&#8217;t Matter By Photographing With One Of The Most Underrated And Cheap Cameras

#14

I Try To Prove That An Expensive Camera Doesn&#8217;t Matter By Photographing With One Of The Most Underrated And Cheap Cameras

#15

I Try To Prove That An Expensive Camera Doesn&#8217;t Matter By Photographing With One Of The Most Underrated And Cheap Cameras

#16

I Try To Prove That An Expensive Camera Doesn&#8217;t Matter By Photographing With One Of The Most Underrated And Cheap Cameras

#17

I Try To Prove That An Expensive Camera Doesn&#8217;t Matter By Photographing With One Of The Most Underrated And Cheap Cameras

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
