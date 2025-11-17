I Used Controversial Videos To Light These Unique Pictures Of Flowers

I have created photographs of flowers that are far from ordinary. While they may appear typical at first glance, I utilized a completely unique technique to capture them. To create these works, I placed the flowers in a dark room and set my camera to a long exposure. I then illuminated them with a phone screen playing p***ographic content. The result is a series of floral arrangements that reflect the carnal colors and erotic scenes of the content, creating a striking contrast between concept and composition.

As someone who is interested in exploring controversial topics, I created this series, titled “Deflowered” to raise awareness around porn addiction and encourage greater sensitivity in a society that has become desensitized to p***ography. Through these photographs, I aim to provoke thought and spark conversation about this taboo subject, using beauty and aesthetics to explore deeper societal issues.

More info: josephsradford.com

#1 Deflowered

I Used Controversial Videos To Light These Unique Pictures Of Flowers

#2 Deflowered

I Used Controversial Videos To Light These Unique Pictures Of Flowers

#3 Deflowered

I Used Controversial Videos To Light These Unique Pictures Of Flowers

#4 Deflowered

I Used Controversial Videos To Light These Unique Pictures Of Flowers

#5 Deflowered

I Used Controversial Videos To Light These Unique Pictures Of Flowers

#6 Deflowered

I Used Controversial Videos To Light These Unique Pictures Of Flowers

#7 Deflowered

I Used Controversial Videos To Light These Unique Pictures Of Flowers

#8 Deflowered

I Used Controversial Videos To Light These Unique Pictures Of Flowers

#9 Deflowered

I Used Controversial Videos To Light These Unique Pictures Of Flowers

#10 Deflowered

I Used Controversial Videos To Light These Unique Pictures Of Flowers

#11 Deflowered

I Used Controversial Videos To Light These Unique Pictures Of Flowers

#12 Deflowered

I Used Controversial Videos To Light These Unique Pictures Of Flowers

#13 Deflowered

I Used Controversial Videos To Light These Unique Pictures Of Flowers

#14 Deflowered

I Used Controversial Videos To Light These Unique Pictures Of Flowers

#15 Deflowered

I Used Controversial Videos To Light These Unique Pictures Of Flowers

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
