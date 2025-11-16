I Took These Pictures Of Horses On A Ranch In Florida (5 Pics)

These horses happily welcomed me when I arrived on the ranch. I guess they knew I was going to take their picture. When I asked them to run up and down the fenced area, they took off galloping and I was able to capture it. I love the action in the photo as the dust rises beneath their hooves.

These horses were also very great models. They let me take their photos as they gave each other kisses showing affection all throughout the photo session. I enjoyed capturing the warmth.

More info: thecreativejourney.substack.com

