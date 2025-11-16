I Take Dreamy Cottagecore Portraits That Look Like They Belong In A Fantasy (15 Pics)

Flower fields, farm animals, the simple life.

I’ve loved cottage core from afar for a while. I had always wanted to take photos inspired by this aesthetic, but I had one problem – I live in NYC.

Luckily, I explored a little in my area and was surprised to find small patches of nature littered throughout the big city, and also around the general NY state.

I was able to pair with models and brands like Selkie, forloveandlemons, and other vintage items to complete the look!

Enjoy the flowy dresses and pretty images! More of my work and model tags can be found on my Instagram.

My other photography works on Bored Panda can be found here and here.

#1 Dance Like No One Is Watching

#2 Details In The Sun

#3 Farmer’s Daughter

#4 Portrait Of Bailey

#5 Togetherness

#6 Moment Of Bliss

#7 Swan

#8 Longing

#9 Beachside Bombshell

#10 Cowgirl Coquette

#11 Angel

#12 Portrait Of Camri

#13 Portrait Of Fancesca

#14 Follow Me Away

#15 The Ewe

