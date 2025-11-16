I Spend Hundreds Of Hours Creating Glass Mosaics Of The Places And Things I Love (8 Pics)

Most people who try the art of mosaic are hooked pretty fast. Between the colors, the textures, and that puzzle-like quality, mosaics are super addicting.
A part of this art form that I’m drawn to is the challenge of really trying to capture an image or idea in the glass. Every piece of glass is hand-cut, and placed with intention. From my smallest mosaics (jewelry) to my largest (a five-story mosaic for Boston Children’s Hospital), each piece is created with a lot of joy and love for what I do!
More info: Instagram
Maine Coastline
A mosaic for all the pluviophiles!
Bee
Who doesn’t love a fluffy bee?
Bee Closeup
Getting close to a mosaic, and seeing all the little cuts that make up the whole, is where the magic is at.
Portland Headlight
My first attempt at a sunrise, at one of my favorite places to watch the sun come up.
Kettle Cove
Maine really does offer up endless inspiration!
Autumn Pond
Turtle
Seagull
Follow Us