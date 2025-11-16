I Photographed Myself To Portray Anxiety With The Help Of Photo Manipulation

I never knew this feeling until I lost my job in April 2019. Made some wrong career decisions and I got stuck. Didn’t know what to do next. Income source had stopped, self-confidence had weakened. Spent hours and hours crying in the bathroom. Was finding no way out.

I felt it for the first time: Anxiety—a never-changing feeling. I felt it then and I am feeling it today also. This is a series about my feelings called “Self Portrait – Anxiety Series. Check out part 1 of the series.

More info: Instagram

#1 Fragile Feelings

I Photographed Myself To Portray Anxiety With The Help Of Photo Manipulation

#2 Falling Apart

I Photographed Myself To Portray Anxiety With The Help Of Photo Manipulation

#3 The Night He Said Good Night

I Photographed Myself To Portray Anxiety With The Help Of Photo Manipulation

#4 Perpetual Despair

I Photographed Myself To Portray Anxiety With The Help Of Photo Manipulation

#5 Trapped

I Photographed Myself To Portray Anxiety With The Help Of Photo Manipulation

#6 Sinking Time

I Photographed Myself To Portray Anxiety With The Help Of Photo Manipulation

#7 Jungle Of Despair

I Photographed Myself To Portray Anxiety With The Help Of Photo Manipulation

#8 Depression

I Photographed Myself To Portray Anxiety With The Help Of Photo Manipulation

#9 I Quit

I Photographed Myself To Portray Anxiety With The Help Of Photo Manipulation

