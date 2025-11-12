I Photograph The People Of The Hills

by

The region of Trás os Montes, in English means behind the mountains. It is a region with a strong personality. Many people still carry the same lifestyle of the fifties. With very old traditions, which continue to be practiced.

Some of them will never come the sea, never traveled. They are happy with their simple lifestyle.

Lives marked by hard work.

Some villages are still untouched by technology, in these villages there are about 20 people living, most of them elderly Woman.

They deeply respect the Catholic religion, and put all their strength in God.

But in spite of everything. they are kind, generous people, without any evil.

It is a wonderful kingdom, known to few people. Those who had the happiness of knowing, never forgot.

I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
I Photograph The People Of The Hills

Patrick Penrose
