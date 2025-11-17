I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

by

My name is Rachel Austin. I’m an artist based in Gloucestershire. Recently I thought it would be fun to create some felted bee ornaments posed in human-like ways. I hope they make you smile.

If you are a craft lover, and would like to give needle felting a go, I have several how-to books available on Amazon! Thanks for reading!

#1 Baker Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#2 Shower Time Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#3 Wedding Cake Topper Bees

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#4 Protest Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#5 Book Lover Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#6 Shaman Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#7 Business Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#8 Painter Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#9 Mummy Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#10 Waiter Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#11 Gardening Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#12 Ice Skater Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#13 Spring Flower Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#14 Ballerina Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#15 Wicked Queen Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#16 Travel Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#17 Dining Bees

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#18 Builder Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#19 Artist Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#20 Chef Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#21 Mothers Day Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#22 Soldier Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#23 Hairdresser Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#24 Sailor Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#25 Postman Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#26 Florist Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#27 Aviator Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#28 Knitting Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#29 Clown Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

#30 Rainbow Bee

I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Made Collage-Etching Prints Out Of 90’s Shopping Catalogues From Germany
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
30 Times Food Packaging Was So Wrong, People Couldn’t Stay Silent Any Longer
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
50 Jerk Neighbors Who Deserve The “Worst Neighbor Of The Year” Award
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Whats The Most Craziest Deja Vu You’ve Had?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
What We Know about Alex Rider Season 2 So Far
3 min read
Nov, 22, 2020
Hey Pandas, For Incoming Freshmen, Do You Have Any Advice? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.