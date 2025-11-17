I Needle Felted Some Busy Bees (30 Pics)

My name is Rachel Austin. I’m an artist based in Gloucestershire. Recently I thought it would be fun to create some felted bee ornaments posed in human-like ways. I hope they make you smile.
If you are a craft lover, and would like to give needle felting a go, I have several how-to books available on Amazon! Thanks for reading!
#1 Baker Bee
#2 Shower Time Bee
#3 Wedding Cake Topper Bees
#4 Protest Bee
#5 Book Lover Bee
#6 Shaman Bee
#7 Business Bee
#8 Painter Bee
#9 Mummy Bee
#10 Waiter Bee
#11 Gardening Bee
#12 Ice Skater Bee
#13 Spring Flower Bee
#14 Ballerina Bee
#15 Wicked Queen Bee
#16 Travel Bee
#17 Dining Bees
#18 Builder Bee
#19 Artist Bee
#20 Chef Bee
#21 Mothers Day Bee
#22 Soldier Bee
#23 Hairdresser Bee
#24 Sailor Bee
#25 Postman Bee
#26 Florist Bee
#27 Aviator Bee
#28 Knitting Bee
#29 Clown Bee
#30 Rainbow Bee
