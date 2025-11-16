I Made Hiking Halloween Costumes For You And Your Dog

I love the outdoors, Halloween, and hiking with my dog, and I wanted to take our performance apparel to a whole new level! So I made 10 easy to wear trail costume options for you and your dog. Now you can take your costume to a whole new level with matching performance hoodies that are built to work with you and your pup on the trail! Made from recycled plastic and built to dry quickly while providing lightweight warmth, these adorable hoodies are perfect for Halloween and can be worn year-round.
My favorite set is the adorable Backpacker Skeleton! The human skeleton version features an army green pack shown on the front and back of the zip hoodie, the skeleton bones showing on the front, back, arms, and hood. The adorable puppy version features a dog skeleton with a little red backpack, real working Velcro pocket, and even an adorable doggy skull on the working hood!
You can also be a Trail Mummy, with disheveled wrappings and yellow eyes peeking through the gauze, or you can be a jack-o-lantern and get the matching hoodie for your dog!
More info: appalachianbittersweet.com
Backpacker Skeleton zip hoodie made from recycled plastic
Dog Backpacker Skeleton hoodie also made from recycled plastic!
Top view of Dog zip hoodie showing the entire dog skeleton
Front of the Backpacker Skeleton zip hoodie
Chest view of the dog Trail Mummy recycled zip hoodie
Back of the person sized Trail Mummy recycled zip hoodie
Front view of the Trail Mummy recycled zip hiking hoodie
My favorite simple dog costume, the skeleton bowtie!
For a simple Halloween hiking gift, the Backpacker Skeletons cotton hoodie
A row of hiker backpacker skeletons wearing a pack and hiking boots with a trekking pole
Jack-o-lantern recycled dog hoodie
Recycled Halloween dog hoodie perfect for Halloween!
The skeleton dog bowtie in orange!
Another favorite Halloween hiking tee, Witches Hike Too!
Because we want the world to know that witches hike too! Perfect hiker Halloween gift!
Hiking Ghosts hoodie, with a beanie and trekking pole!
These adorable ghosts are ready for the trail with their beanie hat and trekking pole!
Hiking bats hoodie, they are wearing hiking boots, bandana, and beanie!
These adorable bats are ready for the trail with their beanie hat, bandana, and tiny hiking boots!
