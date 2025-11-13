I Made A ‘Fox Gods & Friends’ Pin Campaign

by

Hi everyone! My name is Lola, I am the owner of Lola’s art fashion&art company. I design clothing, make hand-made bags and other kinds of accessories from my art. I would like to broaden my merchandise list with beautiful enamel pins of my designs.

Japanese mythology and stories inspire my art a lot of time. I love the way they represent the yokais and kamis (demons and gods), especially foxes. Also, I love to draw corgies and cats, so think of them as cutie extras in this campaign.

I ‘ve started an Indiegogo campaign to fund them, you can see it here.

