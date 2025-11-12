I Made A Dollhouse Out Of Boxes Of Old Tongue Depressors That Were Being Discarded

by

I don’t like to throw away old stuff and I kept these boxes of tongue depressors that were being discarded from a foreclosed vocational school. I kept it for a year, until my sister called and told me that my niece would like to buy a dollhouse at Target for her birthday but it’s too pricey.

I started browsing for a good buy and ran across miniature houses. After looking at miniature houses, my next stop was You Tube and Pinterest-I was completely blown by miniature furnitures among other things and started looking for my tongue depressors. On my off days and quite time-I would pull out my project and work on it at least an hour a day, 2 months into the “construction phase” -here is what I have completed so far.This is my very first attempt to build something like this, I played the whole thing in my mind and imagine how I will begin working on it. I even checked You tube on real house construction and DIY . Started in December 2017 and here is what I have done so far. I have to rest my hands , particularly my fingers every now and then because cutting the tongue depressor by Xacto Knife is not really fun (this is why I am taking too long to complete this project.)

Interior-the Staircase was my biggest challenge because I built at the later stage where all walls and divisions have been paste together-lesson learn.

I Made A Dollhouse Out Of Boxes Of Old Tongue Depressors That Were Being Discarded

Side Angle

I Made A Dollhouse Out Of Boxes Of Old Tongue Depressors That Were Being Discarded

Front of the House (obviously) need to deconstruct the post infront which are not straight-I like my door though.

I Made A Dollhouse Out Of Boxes Of Old Tongue Depressors That Were Being Discarded

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Joseph Gilgun as Cassidy
‘Preacher’ Ends Season 1 as #2 New Cable Drama for 2016
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2016
Five Actors you Totally Forgot were on Prison Break
3 min read
Jun, 19, 2017
“You’re The Worst” Season 4: What We Know So Far
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2017
50 Times Drinking Didn’t End Well
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Work In Marketing And I See A Lot Of Bad Stock Photos, So I Decided To Have Some Fun With Them (32 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Meet the Cast of “SEAL Team”
3 min read
Jun, 20, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.