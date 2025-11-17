Hater’s Anthem: People Are Unapologetically Sharing What They Hate In Response To New Trend

Do you have an ick you want to share? Maybe something you wish more people would know about? Then this hot new TikTok trend is here for you.

People on the app are taking Hater’s Anthem, an upbeat jam by Infinity Song, and using it as a soundbite to express their love for hating certain things. And those things are plentiful. To this day, there are almost 54,000 videos made using this song that together have garnered over 15 million views.

The things people hate range from the whole Amish community to someone’s particularly awful employer. Many also use this trend to amplify problematic celebrity behavior. Scroll down to see a few of the favorites and read our interview with the wonderfully talented band behind the tune.

#1

Image source: misterbeigh

#2

Image source:  oodhamboiii

#3

Image source:  nisipisa

#4

Image source:  trinophobic

#5

Image source: orangecurves0

#6

Image source: bonniedoes

#7

Image source:  pyt.patricee

#8

Image source:  5hahem

#9

Image source:  mickyluvly

#10

Image source: unnecessarilycringe

#11

Image source:  pyt.patricee

#12

Image source: bisexualwarlord

#13

Image source: meaganwhencough

#14

Image source:  sangwoos_left_ashcheek

#15

Image source:  coleman.tess

#16

Image source: bathsaltsandspaghetti

#17

Image source:  camc.farrar

#18

Image source:  jumpoffabridge_t

#19

Image source:  electric.cowgirl

#20

Image source: taurusgirly.com

