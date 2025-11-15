I’m In Love With Lines, Light, Color, And Patterns, Here Are My 14 Best Moments

Here is some example of why I always play with my ideas and concepts. While capturing all these images of couples I found my freedom to show a variation of thoughts with the line and love. Knowing that a pattern is a design in which lines, shapes, forms, or colors are repeated. Sometimes we think about it and say it’s the moment that is impossible to reproduce. Recently, I have spent my 1400 hours continuously with my first love ‘camera’ and photographed memories and moments. We hope this collection will help you draft your ‘wish list’ or find the perfect gift for someone who enjoys photography.

#1

I&#8217;m In Love With Lines, Light, Color, And Patterns, Here Are My 14 Best Moments

#2

I&#8217;m In Love With Lines, Light, Color, And Patterns, Here Are My 14 Best Moments

#3

I&#8217;m In Love With Lines, Light, Color, And Patterns, Here Are My 14 Best Moments

#4

I&#8217;m In Love With Lines, Light, Color, And Patterns, Here Are My 14 Best Moments

#5

I&#8217;m In Love With Lines, Light, Color, And Patterns, Here Are My 14 Best Moments

#6

I&#8217;m In Love With Lines, Light, Color, And Patterns, Here Are My 14 Best Moments

#7

I&#8217;m In Love With Lines, Light, Color, And Patterns, Here Are My 14 Best Moments

#8

I&#8217;m In Love With Lines, Light, Color, And Patterns, Here Are My 14 Best Moments

#9

I&#8217;m In Love With Lines, Light, Color, And Patterns, Here Are My 14 Best Moments

#10

I&#8217;m In Love With Lines, Light, Color, And Patterns, Here Are My 14 Best Moments

#11

I&#8217;m In Love With Lines, Light, Color, And Patterns, Here Are My 14 Best Moments

#12

I&#8217;m In Love With Lines, Light, Color, And Patterns, Here Are My 14 Best Moments

#13

I&#8217;m In Love With Lines, Light, Color, And Patterns, Here Are My 14 Best Moments

#14

I&#8217;m In Love With Lines, Light, Color, And Patterns, Here Are My 14 Best Moments

Patrick Penrose
