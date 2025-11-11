Your Favorite Pokemon Has A Depressing Secret, And I Illustrated It

by

Catching a wild Eevee might make you really happy, but are Pokemon happy? I illustrated some of the saddest facts about some of the cutest Pokemon.

More info: sadanimalfacts.com

#1 Cubone Wears The Saddest Possible Sort Of Hand-Me-Down

#2 Eevee Has Some Big Decisions To Make

#3 Snorlax And I Have Similar Appetites

#4 Everyone Knows What A Poliwag Just Ate

#5 Jigglypuff’s Singing Shouldn’t Be Music To Your Ears

#6 That Adorable Oddish You Just Found Is Taking The Day Off

#7 But There’s No Need For Bulbasaur To Eat Anything

#8 Rattata Sleeps With One Ear Open

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
