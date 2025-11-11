This Dog Has No Idea What She’s Doing

Remember that funny picture of a beautiful golden retriever seated at a computer with the caption “I have no idea what I’m doing?” Her owner has come forward with more hilarious photos of her dog doing human things and being totally confused.

This talented and patient dog’s name is Bailey. We don’t know much about her except that she gets quite a bit of beauty sleep – her owner says that, at 20+ hours a day, she sleeps “more than an average sloth.

The original photo that started it all:

