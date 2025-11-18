‘I Had A Stroke’: 50 Typos That Might Just Send You Spiraling Down To Cuckoo Land

No matter how many times you go through what you’ve written, you can still miss the mistakes you’ve made. Whether there are cracks in your understanding of the language, or your eyes are simply playing a trick on you, they might find a way to slip into the final draft.

The subreddit r/IhadAstroke is a perfect example of how even minor errors can turn simple phrases into confusing or hilarious gibberish. As the name suggests, the stuff that gets featured here is so bad that there must have been something seriously wrong with the author while they were typing!

#1 I Found This On Pintrest 💀

Image source: B4z1ng

#2 My Brother, Ladies And Gentlemen

Image source: mertis0420

#3 Dieing I Brearhn’t

Image source: Marcel_28

#4 He Day

Image source: reddit.com

#5 I Custom Ordered This Legend Of A Shirt And I Couldn’t Be Happier

Image source: OneGold7

#6 Yeah So I Have An Entire Album In My Phone Dedicated To My Mum’s Terrible Texting

Image source: reddit.com

#7 My Dad Did This To Me A While Ago Lmao

Image source: Angelrosecluvdii

#8 Cant Are Gona Do?

Image source: Biccboiamin

#9 Honestly Read This For The 5th Time And It Still Don’t Make Sense LOL

Image source: dollfags

#10 Burger Kink LOL

Image source: GlitchyBroom79

#11 Mothor Is Srtoking

Image source: Microwaved_Hampster

#12 I Know How To Say This Correctly I Just Don’t Want To

Image source: Toaster-mann

#13 My Aunt Texted Me… So Confused

Image source: Jaded-Ad6823

#14 Satan Is Pretty Close I Guess

Image source: mamago21

#15 Where Do Babies Come From?

Image source: hurtfulscaffold47

#16 Found This In A Youtube Video. Thought It Would Fit Here

Image source: Syncroned

#17 To Be Fair English Is Not Their First Language

Image source: chimpmoment

#18 Shongles

Image source: Biggymemes

#19 Indeed

Image source: DDV_Gaming

#20 Found On R/Me_irl

Image source: rvexo

#21 Girls Is Can The Therefore Change Is World Brave

Image source: BuffMonke

#22 If Anyone Knows What This Says Pls Say It

Image source: shadedstyle76

#23 I’m Eating Babies

Image source: WeebyIntrovert

#24 Is That A Warning ?

Image source: Dangerous_Sundae_352

#25 I Managed To Google These Things While I Was High. 😭

Image source: Imaginary-Day5493

#26 My Amazon Customer Support

Image source: yoloman0805

#27 Our Local Gym Motivational Quote

Image source: amit230_

#28 “Hey, Want Some Drugs?” “P I Z Z A” “Will You Marry Me?” “Omg Yes!” “No!!!!!!”

Image source: definitelynot_foxy

#29 The Iffle Tower

Image source: killmetwice1234

#30 A Very Lucky Fortune

Image source: reddit.com

#31 My Mother At 2 In The Morning

Image source: Naayyrr

#32 We Take For Open Are Out

Image source: ThisAwkwardPotato

#33 Would You Like To Try That Again, Bud?

Image source: jdaltzz2383

#34 Not Sure What They Were Trying To Do Here

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Eee

Image source: moonlitcat2022

#36 A Congressional Candidate Has A Stroke On Twitter

Image source: The_punchy77

#37 Supre Bol

Image source: Coolio-Mc-Xerto

#38 I ‘Member

Image source: MagicWUball

#39 Try To Read It

Image source: teodafik

#40 My Local Pub. The Stroke Is Strong With This One

Image source: Teooooooo

#41 KFC

Image source: bruh_bruh_bruh_bruh0

#42 When Is He Getting Therapy? Also Not Sure If Its Allowed Of That ” 𝐵𝒜𝐿𝐿 ” Part

Image source: MarceloRBLX

#43 Trans Trans Are Trans Trans

Image source: rese_nese_

#44 Foot Cralp

Image source: DecapitatorOfChicken

#45 What?

Image source: CapitanRecs

#46 We Love Women

Image source: reddit.com

#47 I Think My Friend Might Have Gone Through A Stroke

Image source: Ksiisaverybigfatneek

#48 Can’t Tell If He Tried To Say “Ur Mum” Or “Them”

Image source: reddit.com

#49 Ctrl + C, Ctrl + V

Image source: Rashtrapateen

#50 ??????

Image source: reddit.com

