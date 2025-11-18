‘I Had A Stroke’: 50 Typos That Might Just Send You Spiraling Down To Cuckoo Land

No matter how many times you go through what you’ve written, you can still miss the mistakes you’ve made. Whether there are cracks in your understanding of the language, or your eyes are simply playing a trick on you, they might find a way to slip into the final draft.
The subreddit r/IhadAstroke is a perfect example of how even minor errors can turn simple phrases into confusing or hilarious gibberish. As the name suggests, the stuff that gets featured here is so bad that there must have been something seriously wrong with the author while they were typing!
#1 I Found This On Pintrest 💀
Image source: B4z1ng
#2 My Brother, Ladies And Gentlemen
Image source: mertis0420
#3 Dieing I Brearhn’t
Image source: Marcel_28
#4 He Day
Image source: reddit.com
#5 I Custom Ordered This Legend Of A Shirt And I Couldn’t Be Happier
Image source: OneGold7
#6 Yeah So I Have An Entire Album In My Phone Dedicated To My Mum’s Terrible Texting
Image source: reddit.com
#7 My Dad Did This To Me A While Ago Lmao
Image source: Angelrosecluvdii
#8 Cant Are Gona Do?
Image source: Biccboiamin
#9 Honestly Read This For The 5th Time And It Still Don’t Make Sense LOL
Image source: dollfags
#10 Burger Kink LOL
Image source: GlitchyBroom79
#11 Mothor Is Srtoking
Image source: Microwaved_Hampster
#12 I Know How To Say This Correctly I Just Don’t Want To
Image source: Toaster-mann
#13 My Aunt Texted Me… So Confused
Image source: Jaded-Ad6823
#14 Satan Is Pretty Close I Guess
Image source: mamago21
#15 Where Do Babies Come From?
Image source: hurtfulscaffold47
#16 Found This In A Youtube Video. Thought It Would Fit Here
Image source: Syncroned
#17 To Be Fair English Is Not Their First Language
Image source: chimpmoment
#18 Shongles
Image source: Biggymemes
#19 Indeed
Image source: DDV_Gaming
#20 Found On R/Me_irl
Image source: rvexo
#21 Girls Is Can The Therefore Change Is World Brave
Image source: BuffMonke
#22 If Anyone Knows What This Says Pls Say It
Image source: shadedstyle76
#23 I’m Eating Babies
Image source: WeebyIntrovert
#24 Is That A Warning ?
Image source: Dangerous_Sundae_352
#25 I Managed To Google These Things While I Was High. 😭
Image source: Imaginary-Day5493
#26 My Amazon Customer Support
Image source: yoloman0805
#27 Our Local Gym Motivational Quote
Image source: amit230_
#28 “Hey, Want Some Drugs?” “P I Z Z A” “Will You Marry Me?” “Omg Yes!” “No!!!!!!”
Image source: definitelynot_foxy
#29 The Iffle Tower
Image source: killmetwice1234
#30 A Very Lucky Fortune
Image source: reddit.com
#31 My Mother At 2 In The Morning
Image source: Naayyrr
#32 We Take For Open Are Out
Image source: ThisAwkwardPotato
#33 Would You Like To Try That Again, Bud?
Image source: jdaltzz2383
#34 Not Sure What They Were Trying To Do Here
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Eee
Image source: moonlitcat2022
#36 A Congressional Candidate Has A Stroke On Twitter
Image source: The_punchy77
#37 Supre Bol
Image source: Coolio-Mc-Xerto
#38 I ‘Member
Image source: MagicWUball
#39 Try To Read It
Image source: teodafik
#40 My Local Pub. The Stroke Is Strong With This One
Image source: Teooooooo
#41 KFC
Image source: bruh_bruh_bruh_bruh0
#42 When Is He Getting Therapy? Also Not Sure If Its Allowed Of That ” 𝐵𝒜𝐿𝐿 ” Part
Image source: MarceloRBLX
#43 Trans Trans Are Trans Trans
Image source: rese_nese_
#44 Foot Cralp
Image source: DecapitatorOfChicken
#45 What?
Image source: CapitanRecs
#46 We Love Women
Image source: reddit.com
#47 I Think My Friend Might Have Gone Through A Stroke
Image source: Ksiisaverybigfatneek
#48 Can’t Tell If He Tried To Say “Ur Mum” Or “Them”
Image source: reddit.com
#49 Ctrl + C, Ctrl + V
Image source: Rashtrapateen
#50 ??????
Image source: reddit.com
Follow Us