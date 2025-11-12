I Create Magical Floral Art From Mundane Photographs

I’m a photographer from Southern California, and although I specialize in portraits I think my favorite pastime is creatively editing floral photography. Each of my images look drastically different from what the scene actually looked like, and I like it that way because it creates a whimsical vibe. Each photo can take anywhere from 10 minutes to an hour to edit, depending on what flowers I’m working with. I hope you enjoy viewing these, and questions are always welcome! =)
Thank you for viewing my work!
More info: Instagram
1.)
2.)
3.)
4.)
5.)
6.)
7.)
8.)
9.)
10.)
I’m thinking about offering prints soon, right now my Etsy shop has a few digital downloads that I just added this morning if you want to check those out, or want to follow my shop for when prints are released, you can find that info here:
https://www.etsy.com/shop/KaleidoscopeEyePhoto
Follow Us