I Create Fairy Worlds Of Miniature Paintings On Stones

My name is Yana Khachikyan, and I love painting miniatures. I paint miniatures on various kinds of surfaces and canvases, but stone painting is my real passion. I have a collection of stones from all over the world – I collect them when I am travelling, and also my friends bring me stones from their trips. I have all sorts of stones – sea stones, river stones, lake stones. They differ in shape, size and color, and this is the most exciting part, because no matter how similar some stones may look – they are actually unique. And it makes every painting even more special.
More info: Etsy
Forest Path
Fairy Panda
Speed Painting (Robin, bird)
Speed Painting (Winter Bird)
Collection of my stone paintings
Blue Jay
Storm
Bird Singing
Sparrow Skating
Blue Fish
Yellow Fish
Dog
Panda
Boxer Dog
Dog
Collection of Dogs
Blue Bird
Fairy World
Baby Deer
Forest Landscape
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us