I Collected 40 Vintage Kodachrome Photographs That Still Look Vibrant Today

by

Kodachrome film was epic for capturing colors crisply and vibrantly- and most importantly, the pictures would not degrade over time. Pictures taken with other films start to show color degradation.

Kodachrome was a slide film, so you would typically see them using a slide viewer. Kodak stopped making the film and the chemicals to develop it in 2009. Enjoy this collection of Kodachrome images.

#1 Colored Police Cars In Dearborn, Michigan, 1956

#2 Finally Home, 1945

#3 The Wedding, Southern California, 1956

#4 Coney Island, NY, 1961

#5 What’s The Problem, Bill? Yellowstone Park, Wyoming, 1967

#6 Joanie, 1974

#7 Sullen Teenager At Royal Gorge Bridge, Colorado, 1956

#8 Mother And Daughter Walk Along Lagoon, Palace Of Fine Arts, San Francisco, 1960

#9 Hawaii Tourists, Circa 1960s

#10 A Cowboy, His Tricycle And Red Wagon, 1959

#11 German Schoolchildren Somewhere In The Rhineland, West Germany, 1958

#12 I Don’t Know What’s Going On And I Don’t Care – This Is Fabulous, 1968

#13 Peyto Lake, Banff Natl Park, Canada, July 1977

#14 Leslie On The Couch, 1952

#15 Welcome Home Hula Dance On Ford Island, Honolulu, Hawaii – 1950s Uss Shangri-La

#16 Mary’s Technicolor Dreamskirt, 1972

#17 Tiny House, Lake Mills, Wi, 1950

#18 Green Velvet Dress, 1954

#19 The Couple, 1957

#20 Sitting Pretty, 1950s

#21 Abe And Julia’s 51st Wedding Anniversary Dinner, 1952, Blue Earth, Minnesota

#22 Taco Bell Float At Chasco Fiesta Street Parade, New Port Richey, Fl, 1967

#23 Brownie And Girl Scout, 1961

#24 Woolman Lake, Mt. Holly, Nj, 1950s

#25 Strange Driveway, 1960s

#26 Prehistoric Gardens, Port Orford, Oregon, 1961

#27 I Love Lamp, Circa 1957

#28 They Give Us Those Nice Bright Colors, Give Us The Greens Of Summers, Makes You Think All The World’s A Sunny Day!

#29 Woman And Kangaroo, Australia, 1964

#30 Black And White Party In 1951, New York

#31 St. Nick’s Animals, Lake Placid, NY – 1955

#32 Ladies Who Lunch, 1961

#33 Getting The Boat Ready For Vacation, 1953

#34 Wakiki Beach, Hi, 1950

#35 The Indians, 1948

#36 Happy Acres, A Resort In Connecticut, Around 1954

#37 Picnic In Hawaii, 1953

#38 Pie-Eating Contest, Peoria, Il, 1964

#39 Mink Stole, 1955

#40 King Brothers Circus, Norwood, Ma, 1954

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
