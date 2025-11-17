I Collected 40 Vintage Kodachrome Photographs That Still Look Vibrant Today

Kodachrome film was epic for capturing colors crisply and vibrantly- and most importantly, the pictures would not degrade over time. Pictures taken with other films start to show color degradation.
Kodachrome was a slide film, so you would typically see them using a slide viewer. Kodak stopped making the film and the chemicals to develop it in 2009. Enjoy this collection of Kodachrome images.
#1 Colored Police Cars In Dearborn, Michigan, 1956
#2 Finally Home, 1945
#3 The Wedding, Southern California, 1956
#4 Coney Island, NY, 1961
#5 What’s The Problem, Bill? Yellowstone Park, Wyoming, 1967
#6 Joanie, 1974
#7 Sullen Teenager At Royal Gorge Bridge, Colorado, 1956
#8 Mother And Daughter Walk Along Lagoon, Palace Of Fine Arts, San Francisco, 1960
#9 Hawaii Tourists, Circa 1960s
#10 A Cowboy, His Tricycle And Red Wagon, 1959
#11 German Schoolchildren Somewhere In The Rhineland, West Germany, 1958
#12 I Don’t Know What’s Going On And I Don’t Care – This Is Fabulous, 1968
#13 Peyto Lake, Banff Natl Park, Canada, July 1977
#14 Leslie On The Couch, 1952
#15 Welcome Home Hula Dance On Ford Island, Honolulu, Hawaii – 1950s Uss Shangri-La
#16 Mary’s Technicolor Dreamskirt, 1972
#17 Tiny House, Lake Mills, Wi, 1950
#18 Green Velvet Dress, 1954
#19 The Couple, 1957
#20 Sitting Pretty, 1950s
#21 Abe And Julia’s 51st Wedding Anniversary Dinner, 1952, Blue Earth, Minnesota
#22 Taco Bell Float At Chasco Fiesta Street Parade, New Port Richey, Fl, 1967
#23 Brownie And Girl Scout, 1961
#24 Woolman Lake, Mt. Holly, Nj, 1950s
#25 Strange Driveway, 1960s
#26 Prehistoric Gardens, Port Orford, Oregon, 1961
#27 I Love Lamp, Circa 1957
#28 They Give Us Those Nice Bright Colors, Give Us The Greens Of Summers, Makes You Think All The World’s A Sunny Day!
#29 Woman And Kangaroo, Australia, 1964
#30 Black And White Party In 1951, New York
#31 St. Nick’s Animals, Lake Placid, NY – 1955
#32 Ladies Who Lunch, 1961
#33 Getting The Boat Ready For Vacation, 1953
#34 Wakiki Beach, Hi, 1950
#35 The Indians, 1948
#36 Happy Acres, A Resort In Connecticut, Around 1954
#37 Picnic In Hawaii, 1953
#38 Pie-Eating Contest, Peoria, Il, 1964
#39 Mink Stole, 1955
#40 King Brothers Circus, Norwood, Ma, 1954
