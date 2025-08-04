Man Gets Overwhelming Support From People All Over The World After Tweeting ‘I’m Not OK’

How truly beautiful it is to see people helping one another and lifting each other up without any kind of selfish intentions. Especially during such difficult times as the ones we’re currently living through.

A few days ago, a 51-year-old man named Edmund O’Leary went on Twitter and decided to break his silence by sharing his mental health struggles and asking others for emotional support. His post was short and simple. “I am not ok. Feeling rock bottom. Please take a few seconds to say hello if you see this tweet. Thank you,” it read. Little did he know that over 300k people from all around the world were about to stop everything they were doing to flood him with thousands of spirit-lifting messages.

“I was feeling very depressed, feeling rock bottom. I’m having an absolutely horrible year. I thought I’d give it a go,” the man told the BBC

Man Gets Overwhelming Support From People All Over The World After Tweeting &#8216;I&#8217;m Not OK&#8217;

Image credits: emerald1910

Within a few minutes, people from all around the globe started sending him supportive messages, saying hi, sharing their own stories, and posting adorable photos of their pets to make the man feel at least a tiny bit better.

Many people deeply related to the way Edmund was feeling and decided to share their own struggles

Man Gets Overwhelming Support From People All Over The World After Tweeting &#8216;I&#8217;m Not OK&#8217;

Image credits: elektromote

Man Gets Overwhelming Support From People All Over The World After Tweeting &#8216;I&#8217;m Not OK&#8217;

Image credits: GothKatie

Man Gets Overwhelming Support From People All Over The World After Tweeting &#8216;I&#8217;m Not OK&#8217;

Image credits: normandy_paul

“The whole experience has been absolutely surreal and provides me with a lot of hope. I’ve gone from feeling like a nobody to feeling like a somebody,” Edmund told BBC Breakfast. “To have that happen overnight is just surreal, something that most ordinary people have never experienced or will never experience.”

Some popped in to say hi and share some cute pics of their pets

Man Gets Overwhelming Support From People All Over The World After Tweeting &#8216;I&#8217;m Not OK&#8217;

Image credits: thekjohnston

Man Gets Overwhelming Support From People All Over The World After Tweeting &#8216;I&#8217;m Not OK&#8217;

Image credits: PattiMurin

Man Gets Overwhelming Support From People All Over The World After Tweeting &#8216;I&#8217;m Not OK&#8217;

Image credits: CNMNGal

Man Gets Overwhelming Support From People All Over The World After Tweeting &#8216;I&#8217;m Not OK&#8217;

Image credits: wendistarling

Man Gets Overwhelming Support From People All Over The World After Tweeting &#8216;I&#8217;m Not OK&#8217;

Image credits: Mistywoman1

Man Gets Overwhelming Support From People All Over The World After Tweeting &#8216;I&#8217;m Not OK&#8217;

Image credits: OlaJaggers

“Eighteen and a half million people and counting have seen my tweet. Nothing can prepare you for that!” the man told BBC Breakfast.

A few added some mesmerizing photos and video footage capturing our Mother Nature

Image credits: yashar

Man Gets Overwhelming Support From People All Over The World After Tweeting &#8216;I&#8217;m Not OK&#8217;

Image credits: iwantmynbn

Man Gets Overwhelming Support From People All Over The World After Tweeting &#8216;I&#8217;m Not OK&#8217;

Image credits: nonnie524

Image credits: simonnread

Man Gets Overwhelming Support From People All Over The World After Tweeting &#8216;I&#8217;m Not OK&#8217;

Image credits: NativeHavens

A few noticed that Edmund describes himself as an aviation fan

Man Gets Overwhelming Support From People All Over The World After Tweeting &#8216;I&#8217;m Not OK&#8217;

Image credits: timdavies_uk

Man Gets Overwhelming Support From People All Over The World After Tweeting &#8216;I&#8217;m Not OK&#8217;

Image credits: DublinAirport

Man Gets Overwhelming Support From People All Over The World After Tweeting &#8216;I&#8217;m Not OK&#8217;

Image credits: DannyByrne2021

And many simply shared their support by writing heartwarming messages

Man Gets Overwhelming Support From People All Over The World After Tweeting &#8216;I&#8217;m Not OK&#8217;

Image credits: SophiaBush

Man Gets Overwhelming Support From People All Over The World After Tweeting &#8216;I&#8217;m Not OK&#8217;

Image credits: gracefulily27

Man Gets Overwhelming Support From People All Over The World After Tweeting &#8216;I&#8217;m Not OK&#8217;

Image credits: ChurchmanEmma

