Man Gets Overwhelming Support From People All Over The World After Tweeting ‘I’m Not OK’

How truly beautiful it is to see people helping one another and lifting each other up without any kind of selfish intentions. Especially during such difficult times as the ones we’re currently living through.
A few days ago, a 51-year-old man named Edmund O’Leary went on Twitter and decided to break his silence by sharing his mental health struggles and asking others for emotional support. His post was short and simple. “I am not ok. Feeling rock bottom. Please take a few seconds to say hello if you see this tweet. Thank you,” it read. Little did he know that over 300k people from all around the world were about to stop everything they were doing to flood him with thousands of spirit-lifting messages.
More info: twitter.com
“I was feeling very depressed, feeling rock bottom. I’m having an absolutely horrible year. I thought I’d give it a go,” the man told the BBC
Image credits: emerald1910
Within a few minutes, people from all around the globe started sending him supportive messages, saying hi, sharing their own stories, and posting adorable photos of their pets to make the man feel at least a tiny bit better.
Many people deeply related to the way Edmund was feeling and decided to share their own struggles
Image credits: elektromote
Image credits: GothKatie
Image credits: normandy_paul
“The whole experience has been absolutely surreal and provides me with a lot of hope. I’ve gone from feeling like a nobody to feeling like a somebody,” Edmund told BBC Breakfast. “To have that happen overnight is just surreal, something that most ordinary people have never experienced or will never experience.”
Some popped in to say hi and share some cute pics of their pets
Image credits: thekjohnston
Image credits: PattiMurin
Image credits: CNMNGal
Image credits: wendistarling
Image credits: Mistywoman1
Image credits: OlaJaggers
“Eighteen and a half million people and counting have seen my tweet. Nothing can prepare you for that!” the man told BBC Breakfast.
A few added some mesmerizing photos and video footage capturing our Mother Nature
Image credits: yashar
Image credits: iwantmynbn
Image credits: nonnie524
Image credits: simonnread
Image credits: NativeHavens
A few noticed that Edmund describes himself as an aviation fan
Image credits: timdavies_uk
Image credits: DublinAirport
Image credits: DannyByrne2021
And many simply shared their support by writing heartwarming messages
Image credits: SophiaBush
Image credits: gracefulily27
Image credits: ChurchmanEmma
Follow Us