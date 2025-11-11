Husky Says “No!” To Bedtime

Sometimes, people and animals have more in common than you might think. Blaze, the beautiful young Husky in this video, is obstinately resisting his owner’s suggestion that he go to sleep in his kennel. In this case, the owner is just doing it to tease the pup, but all of us have probably resisted our bedtimes just at fiercely at one point or another. And because he’s a Husky, which is a very verbose breed, it sounds just like he’s saying “No!”
