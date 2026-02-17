Infertile Wife Disgusted By Hubby’s Baby-Making Plan As He Asks If He Can Have A Baby With A Friend

When something breaks, the first instinct is to find the glue. You search frantically for a way to piece things back together, to make it whole again. You’ll try anything, no matter how messy or ill-advised, just to stop the bleeding and fill the void that has been left behind.
But some solutions aren’t really solutions at all. For one woman, her husband’s proposed “fix” for their shared tragedy was a terrible culmination of ideas that would inflict a second, more personal wound. The plan was so bizarre and cruel that it threatened to destroy what little was left.
More info: Reddit
Trauma comes in all shapes and sizes, but how you deal with it as a couple says a lot about the state of your relationship
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
A couple’s shared tragedy of a stillbirth left them grieving and their marriage in a very fragile state
Image credits: user18526052 / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The husband then proposed the bizarre and cruel solution that he would impregnate his coworker the natural way
Image credits: Evgenymedia / Freepik (not the actual photo)
He called the plan “cost-efficient” and told his grieving wife that she “owed it to him” to agree
Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)
She discovered he’d already been having a deep emotional affair with this coworker for months
Image credits: Frolopiaton Palm / Freepik (not the actual photo)
After a powerful confrontation, it dawned on him just how badly he had messed up
Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)
In a desperate bid to save his marriage, he quit his job and cut off all contact with the other woman
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The suffering wife investigated further, finding messages that confirmed the coworker was predatory and manipulative
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The other woman was making remarks to the husband that insinuated the stillbirth was actually her fault
Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The woman told her husband that she needed some space to try to process the two massive traumas that had been inflicted on her
Image credits: doctormcpuffy
She later revealed that they were going to therapy and trying to work on their relationship, repairing the damage that had been done
A woman who had just survived the double trauma of a stillbirth and her own resulting infertility was trying to heal. Her husband, who had initially pushed for the pregnancy she wasn’t ready for, seemed to be in a good place after therapy. But one night, he approached her with a “solution” to their problem, a plan so bizarre and cruel it would shatter their entire reality.
He began by “forgiving” her for the loss of their son, a backhanded and deeply manipulative opening. He then revealed his master plan: a female coworker, with whom he had been sharing all their intimate marital and medical problems, had offered to be their surrogate. The catch? She would only do it if he impregnated her “the natural way,” and he was genuinely excited about this cost-efficient idea.
When his wife, completely baffled, expressed her horror at this arrangement, he doubled down. He told her having a baby was “non-negotiable,” that it was “no big deal” for him to sleep with another woman, and that she “owed it to him” to agree. Instead of asking for her permission, he was informing her of his plan, a plan that felt more like a thinly veiled threat of an affair.
When she confronted him, he admitted to the emotional affair. When she asked him how he would feel if the roles were reversed, he was a “deer in the headlights.” After reading through their messages, she saw the coworker was the one making the moves by constantly insulting her and trying to drive them apart. Her husband, in his grief, hadn’t stood up for her, but he hadn’t actively betrayed her either.
The story ends with a fragile and uncertain reconciliation. He quit his job, cut off the coworker, and has agreed to intensive counseling, leaving his wife to wonder if a marriage that was so easily broken can ever truly be put back together.
Image credits: nomadsoul1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The couple’s marriage was already in an incredibly vulnerable state, and that’s putting it lightly. For Your Marriage reiterates that the trauma of a stillbirth puts a “significant strain” on a relationship and can dramatically increase the risk of a breakup. Instead of focusing on their shared grief and healing, the husband’s solution was to introduce yet another stressor into this crumbling dynamic.
His proposal was also logistically and financially absurd. He presented “natural insemination” as a “cost-efficient” option, but this completely disregards the immense costs of the entire surrogacy journey. As detailed by GestLife, even with a free egg donor and surrogate, the legal fees, medical screenings, and parental orders can run into the tens of thousands of dollars, making his “free” solution a financial fantasy.
The most damaging part of his plan was that it completely bulldozed his wife’s own trauma. Reproductive therapists acknowledge that the grief from infertility and infant loss is often an isolating experience. His demand that she “get on board” with his plan and his backhanded “forgiveness” for her stillbirth were emotionally cruel and completely invalidated her own grief journey.
His actions were a selfish and desperate attempt to fill his own emotional void. His willingness to quit his job and enter therapy is a positive first step, but the road to reconciliation will be incredibly long. He betrayed his wife at her absolute lowest point, which is a wound that may never fully heal, regardless of his newfound remorse.
How would you have handled this crazy situation? Share your thoughts in the comments!
The internet is rallying behind the woman, eager to see a happy ending but also aware that there is a long road of recovery ahead of them
Follow Us