50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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If you’ve ever wondered what an egg thinks about its future, how a pigeon experiences city life, or what artificial intelligence might say if it developed a sense of humor, chances are Herta Burbė has already turned the idea into a comic. The Lithuanian illustrator has built a body of work where almost anything can become a character. Rather than relying on recurring protagonists, she gives personalities to animals, plants, everyday objects, historical figures, and abstract concepts, creating self-contained stories that are often as unpredictable as they are amusing.

Burbė’s comics often begin with an observation, a familiar habit, a social norm, or an everyday object, and then push that idea just far enough to expose its hidden absurdity. One strip might reimagine prehistoric life, the next gives a flower an opinion, while another explores modern life through the eyes of a cat or a planet. The subjects constantly change, but the underlying approach remains the same: finding fresh ways to look at things most of us have stopped noticing.

Scroll down, enjoy the laughs, and let us know which comic made you smile the most!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | hertaburbe.com | patreon.com | amazon.com

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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50 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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