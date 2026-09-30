48 Funny Comic Doodles Of Odd Real-Life Moments Shared By This Reddit Community

Welcome to the wonderfully quirky corner of the internet known as Reddit’s ‘No Picture Just A Doodle,’ where everyday life gets filtered through the funny and surprisingly observant lens of a sketchbook.
Instead of pulling out a camera to capture a quick photo, members of this community do something far more delightful: they draw what they see. Whether it’s an oddly specific interaction on the subway, a heartwarming moment between a stranger and their pet, or a scene so bizarrely mundane it could only happen in a fever dream, these artist-observers turn fleeting real-world moments into hilarious, wholesome illustrations.
We’ve selected 48 of the best contributions from the subreddit, featuring everything from relatable daily struggles to delightfully odd strangers and animals. Scroll through, enjoy the unique perspective of these Reddit users, and maybe keep a pencil handy the next time you spot something funny happening right in front of your eyes!
More Info: reddit.com
#1 Not My Usual Post But I Just Wanted To Share My Absolutely Horrid Workout Experience
Image source: u/raccoonradiation
#2 Gets The Point Across Very Well, I Think
Image source: u/antiloquist
#3 This Cool Dude I Saw At The Park
Image source: u/iliketodrawsillstuff
#4 I Work At A Pet Store With A Dog Wash And Every Time I Have To Do Something While A Dog Is Being Bathed They Look At Me Like This The Whole Time
Image source: u/Frillshark
#5 Thunk
Image source: u/seanbear
#6 Is There A Name For This Problem?
Image source: u/Extreme_Egg7476
#7 Saw This Delivery Guy Once
Image source: u/TheQuickOutcast
#8 Saw A Girl In An 1900’s Dress Drinking Beer From A Can
Image source: u/parodi3
#9 Boss’s Flag Dilemma
Image source: u/edward6d
#10 Had An Elaborate Dream About A “Shrimp Carousel”
Image source: u/brgr_face
#11 Older Couple I Saw At A Local Ice Cream Shop Yesterday
Image source: u/mhart_92
#12 A Guy I Saw On A Walk Yesterday
Image source: u/hmbHealer
#13 A Baby Tried To Eat My Egg Through The Glass In IKEA
Image source: u/sparklykublaikhan
#14 Saw Two Guys Going On A Run Like This Today
“They looked really strong.”
Image source: u/frenchvanillacreamer
#15 My Neighbor’s Cat Likes To Stare At Us Through The Window
Image source: u/omyomo
#16 Weird Bug I Saw (Approximative And Stylized Depiction)
“I searched “funky green bug” but that wasn’t it.” It was a Buffalo Treehopper Nymph.
Image source: u/That_sarcastic_bxtch
#17 Girls Doomscrolling On The Tram When Massive Guy With Tiny Pink Dog Walks In And Sits Next To Them
“The three of them then spent the rest of the ride playing with and talking about the dog despite barely speaking each other’s language. :)”
Image source: u/Jaded-Commission-414
#18 Missed Connection: Peppermint
Image source: u/alphabatic
#19 The State We Found My Uncle With The Dog
“They were on the floor.”
Image source: u/hhhhhhhhhhhhjhhhhhhh
#20 Some Stylish Folks I’ve Seen On Grocery Runs
Image source: u/Yrene_Archerdeen
#21 Bird With Bald Spot Eating Crumbs On A Cafe Patio
Image source: u/iolanthus
#22 Felt A Tug On My Towel
Image source: Muave_Sky
#23 Being Woken Up At 1:00am By My Cat Doing A Supersonic Launch Off My Stomach (Aiming For The Window) And Proceeding To Slam Into The Oscillating Fan
Image source: u/BettyLou72
#24 Two Girls That Brought A Giant Salad Bowl And Silverware To Eat In The Train
Image source: u/Altruistic-Olive-494
#25 These People Having Some Sort Of Intense Interaction In A Dark Bus Shelter
“I was driving to work at 11 PM, and I saw these people sitting in a bus shelter on the side of a major street. I couldn’t tell what their relationship was, but whatever was happening looked intense. It was very cinematic because I could only see their silhouettes, as they were illuminated from behind by a nearby parking lot streetlight.”
Image source: u/mentalissuelol
#26 A Guy I Saw On The Street
Image source: u/Katnip_Boi_
#27 Artistic Rendition Of When I Was Laid Off
Image source: u/toastedfishies
#28 Saw These Two Leaving A Furniture Store
Image source: u/Nocturnal_fruitbat
#29 A Baby I Saw At The Store Confidently Walking With An Onion
Image source: u/omyomo
#30 This Couple I Saw At The LEGO Store Yesterday
Image source: u/dapper-blue
#31 Saw This Fat Lil Bird Blocking Some Guys Car On My Way To Work One Day
Image source: twohundredeleven
#32 Saw This In The Field Today
Image source: u/DUCKDSl
#33 Saw A Guy Riding A Segway, Electric Scooter In Each Hand
Image source: u/snipp_snapp_snute
#34 Guy I Saw On Campus Today. Apparently He Is Well Known For Doing This And 3 Other People Have Told My Friend About Their Encounters With Him
Image source: u/old_skyguy
#35 Meme Of This Dog Looking Perturbed
Image source: u/fracmaximus
#36 Man In Very Large Truck At Drive Through
Image source: u/minamantist
#37 Curly-Tailed Lizard
Image source: u/ChemicallyLoved
#38 It Was His Picnic Table Not Ours
Image source: u/mylitteprince
#39 Oh. You Do Your Hair Like That On Purpose
“A lady I checked in at my hotel job a few days ago.”
Image source: u/sapphomelon
#40 Man And Child At The Art Institute, Chicago
Image source: u/mrsmedeiros_says_hi
#41 My Cat Grooming Itself
Image source: u/aaaaaudryn
#42 My Friend Deals With Severe Anxiety And Often (Instinctively) Covers His Face With His Hands. Today, He Was Wearing A Funny Shirt While Doing It, Creating An Interesting Contrast Between His Nervous Demeanor But Humorous Personality😅😅
Image source: u/Silent-Profit6067
#43 Guy With Dog On Head Spotted While On Bus
Image source: u/Realuleoli
#44 Two People In Completely Different Styles With The Same Headphones
“I was sitting in a cafe and saw these two unrelated people. The guy with dark colors was waiting for his order (I think the starry pattern on his jacket was bleached too), and the girl was walking to her friends with her matcha order. They both had the exact same headphones!! I thought the contrast was pretty cool. Thankfully, neither left immediately, so I was able to observe their clothing a little longer for my drawing 🙂↕️↕️”
Image source: u/Acceptable_Phrase161
#45 Scene I Walked Into At The Uni Dorm Kitchen After Hearing A Loud Bang
Image source: u/cranberriesaregood
#46 I Have No Idea What My Girlfriend Is Trying To Explain
Image source: u/elleksher
#47 Of Whatever Happened To This Poor Jeepney Passenger’s Ring Finger
“I was pretty horrified when I saw it upon entering the jeep; it was so swollen and looked like it could burst at any moment. I wonder what could’ve led to it happening.”
Image source: u/TheSleepiestFish
#48 Crazy Bug I Couldn’t Get A Picture Of
Image source: u/omgyay6534
Follow Us