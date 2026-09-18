Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

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When I stood underneath the Eiffel Tower and looked up at the massive structure, the only thing I could think of was how it would feel if all that iron came crashing down on me. But sometimes, when you feel like a tiny speck of dust in front of something gigantic, destructive thoughts can’t be stopped.

Or it’s just your megalophobia finally showing itself. This fear of huge objects might not be common, but it is very real. When netizens shared images of ginormous things that give them the heebie-jeebies, we compiled them for you. As you go through these terrifying pictures, you might also discover whether you have megalophobia or not!

#1 Mitsubushi Cement Plant Kyushu, Japan

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Additional_Ask_28111

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

#2 In West Texas, Storm Chaser Laura Rowe Captured This Fantastic Shot Of A Mature Supercell Thunderstorm, Illuminated At Varying Heights By The Setting Sun

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: PacquiaoFreeHousing

#3 On May 18, 1980, Richard Lasher Got Up To Get Some Photos Of Spirit Lake. He Snapped This Iconic Photo Of St. Helens Erupting. Then He Escaped The Ash Cloud On A Dirt Bike. Lasher Survived, His Pinto Did Not

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: VelvetKissesXxx

There are all kinds of phobias, but most of the time, we don’t even realize we have one. Research shows that 1-10% of the population experiences a specific phobia, with females several times more likely to have one than males. 

Megalophobia is one such specific phobia, which is defined as an irrational and excessive fear of large objects that can occur as a result of a negative experience or due to an unknown cause. Symptoms of megalophobia include anxiety or panic attacks in the presence of large objects, but it can be treated with therapy and medication.

#4 Giraffes Cross Under A Bridge Of The Standard Gauge Railway (Sgr) Line, Inside The Nairobi National Park In Nairobi, Kenya

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Full_Glass_9922

#5 Cloud Formation Captured By Photographer Gustavo Ramirez

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: samtheblackhole

#6 Hyperion Surrounded By Conifer Trees

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Icy-Leg-1459

While megalophobia is not listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Edition (DSM-5), it is recognized as a specific phobia. People with it experience intense fear when confronted with something overwhelmingly large, whether it’s a massive object, structure, or even something natural like a giant wave or a mountain.

Unfortunately, research about megalophobia is pretty limited, which puts people who have it in a tricky spot. They might not seek help because they are unaware, or their symptoms might overlap with other conditions. 

#7 Mining Saw Blade Next To Person

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Ok_Suggestion_2617

#8 Old Space Mega Telescope

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Fickle_Bite9321

#9 Leeza Soho Tower

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: lilsupesy

The challenging part is that experts don’t fully understand where these specific phobias come from. However, they have pieced together potential causes and contributing factors. Past traumatic experiences involving a large object or vast space can cause a lasting psychological mark. Strangely, fear can also be learned by observing others’ reactions.

Genetics might play a role, too, as some people who inherit anxiety could be vulnerable to phobias. Culture could also be an influence. After all, social stories frequently shape perception, such as portraying nature as something scary. 

#10 Logistical Nightmare, Transporting Giant Wind-Turbine Baldes

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: mediuminteresting

#11 My Tiny Camp In The Middle Of The Sahara, Far From Civilization

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: tinmar_g

#12 The Empire State Building Before All The Skyscrapers Around It

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: AnIgnorablePerson

However, people should not take such phobias lightly, as they can hamper a person’s quality of life. People go to extreme lengths just to avoid what scares them. According to Cleveland Clinic, when people with megalophobia come across large objects, they might experience symptoms other than fear.

These include a rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, dizziness, lightheadedness, nausea, sweating, trembling, and a strong urge to escape the situation. Going through all this can be daunting for anyone, so treatment is essential.

#13 The Bagger 293, Heaviest Machine Capable Of Moving On Its Own

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: missdaji

#14 Tanzania May Own The Mountain, But Kenya Owns The View [kilimanjaro]

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: zedzol

#15 Iceberg Passing By House In Greenland

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Icy-Leg-1459

Studies highlight that in children, specific phobias can be short-term problems that disappear within a few months. However, in adults, about 80% of new phobias become chronic (long-term) conditions that do not go away without proper treatment. 

They can harm a person’s physical and mental health, especially when frequent encounters trigger severe effects. Moreover, phobias often tend to worsen over time. This can restrict a person’s daily activities and choices, affecting their life altogether. That’s why professionals encourage treatment, which can include exposure therapy and/or cognitive behavioral therapy.

#16 The Dolomite Mountain Range In Italy

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Icy-Leg-1459

#17 This Lng Carrier

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: AggravatingRow326

#18 La Grande Arche De La Defense, Paris

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Aware_Tip928

While we might be aware of this concept today, philosophers identified something similar and named it “the sublime.” Records show that philosopher Edmund Burke described “certain experiences which supply a kind of thrill or shudder of perverse pleasure, mixing fear and delight.”

He focused the conversation about the sublime toward experiences caused by nature’s larger-than-life size or mystery. He claimed that these experiences aren’t just beautiful, but also terrifying because of their sheer scale or unknowable nature. 

#19 Golden Finance 117, The World’s Tallest Abandoned Building 1,957 Ft (597 M)

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Ok-Potato1134

#20 The Treasury At Petra. Carved 2000 Years Ago Hidden Inside A Massive Canyon

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: honeycherries3

#21 Tokyo, 1960

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: LittleBrownie_

Meanwhile, philosopher Immanuel Kant shifted the analysis toward the impact and consequences of the sublime experience on consciousness. He argued that it was essentially about a negative experience of limits. 

“It was a way of talking about what happens when we are faced with something we do not have the capacity to understand or control – something excessive.”

#22 The Size Of Planet Earth Compared To Jupiter!

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: ComedianRegular8469

#23 In 1989, 2 Million People From Latvia, Estonia And Lithuania Formed A Human Chain That United All 3 Countries To Show The World Their Desire To Leave The Soviet Union. Here Is One Segment Of That Chain

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: ansyhrrian

#24 Wernher Von Braun Standing Next To The F-1 Engines In 1969

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Mingorix

That definitely comes close to megalophobia, doesn’t it? If you think you might have it, don’t delay consulting a professional. Going through these images might help you understand whether you are afraid of such massive things. Let us know in the comments if it did. Also, if you want more such terrifying images to test yourself, check out the older post that we covered!

#25 The Life Size Rx-78f00 Gundam. Previously In Yokohama

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: falloutboy9993

#26 Do Trees Give You The Feeling?

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

#27 Sunset In Sendai

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Cottage_

#28 This Subreddits Identity Is Bizarre

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Shumbakala

#29 Baja California Sur Gray Whale Eye

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: TheTripKeeper

#30 The Inside Of Lng Cargo Ship

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: TheWhittierLocksmith

#31 Massive Cactus

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: LordPiplup

#32 Blue Ridge Mountains

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Calabamian

#33 Of A Door

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Good-Ambition8247

#34 If Saturn Were As Close To Earth As The Moon, This Is What It Would Look Like

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Bloxxom_Niah7

#35 Living On The Volcano – Mexico City

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: CranberryMaterial218

#36 St. Pauli, Hamburg – The Feldstrabe Bunker

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Amazing_Truth_7931

#37 Baobab Trees In The Fog

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Icy-Leg-1459

#38 Saturn’s Massive Hexagonal Storm Compared To The USA

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Icy-Leg-1459

#39 Standing Underneath The Eiffel Tower

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: __Dionysus___

#40 Megalodon’s Jaw

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: warrenkennethd

#41 Huge Cardon Cactus

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Icy-Leg-1459

#42 Astronaut Bruce Mccandless II In Space

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Amazing_Truth_7931

#43 Intempo Building In Benidorm

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: -BryanWithoutB-

#44 Cruise Ships At Night Give Me The Willies

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: smstxtmsg

#45 Cool Angle Of The Great Peace Prayer Tower In Osaka, Japan

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: North-Guest8380

#46 Sea-Based X-Band Radar

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: FxckFxntxnyl

#47 A Bird’s Eye View Of The Palm Islands In Dubai

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: OkRespect8490

#48 Ezra Stoller (1974) – Exxon Building On Sixth Avenue NYC

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: dysto666

#49 A Buddha Statue In Afghanistan Before Its Destruction In 1992

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: OkRespect8490

#50 People Look At The Turret Of A Salvaged Japanese Battleship Mutsu, 1970

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: NewButterscotch6650

#51 Wind Turbine Maintenance

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: BumblebeeFantastic40

#52 The Rms Titanic’s Anchor Chain

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Icy-Leg-1459

#53 Terrifyingly Huge Interior Of Germany’s Cologne Cathedral!

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: ComedianRegular8469

#54 Akshardham Temple, New Delhi, India

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Aware_Tip928

#55 3D Printed Model Of The Arthroplueria, The Largest Arthropod To Ever Exist, Which Went Extinct Around 33 Million Years Ago

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Fangdori

#56 Forth Bridge, Scotland (1882)

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Matthieu614

#57 Smoke From Shahran Oil Depot In Tehran Just Yesterday

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Mingorix

#58 M1 Tower, Mississauga

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Disastrous-Item-5746

#59 Wind Turbine After It Had Been Struck By A Tornado

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: smokeeburrpppp

#60 Life Size Armored Titan Statue In Universal Studios Japan

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: CherryxSugar28

#61 The Ss Morro Castle – A Burning Ghost Ship Washed Up On The Shore

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: animalant

#62 Just Imagine Going Hiking In The Woods And Coming Across This Beast

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: LaceyBlissx

#63 Lochaber, Scotland

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Successful-Line961

#64 Menacing Space Turtle About To Crash Land On Planet Earth

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: GoldenGizmo98

#65 Big Flamingo In Tampa Airport

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: comfortable_wanderer

#66 Esso Hibernia Tanker Under Construction In Wallsend, 1970

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: dysto666

#67 Saw This On Insta A Couple Days Ago And Can’t Get It Out Of My Head. Falkor Is Always Watching…

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Dwill626

#68 Eyes Of God, Bulgaria

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Firm-Blackberry-9162

#69 The Mother Of All Asia Statue In Batangas, Philippines. One Of The Largest Statues In The World

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Initial-Employer1255

#70 A Warehouse Of Steel Buoys For Anti-Submarine Nets, 1953

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: MorsesCode

#71 The Chronicle Of Georgia

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Zestyclose-Salad-290

#72 Uss Wisconsin

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Specific-Chain-3801

#73 I Feel As If Some Forget About The Sheer Size Of The Pyramids

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: RealZeemo

#74 Image Of Scud Clouds

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: JetSoulsForever

#75 A Salt Mine In Slanic

Not Everyone Is Terrified Of Massive Objects, But These 75 Pics Might Have You Thinking Otherwise

Image source: Zestyclose-Salad-290

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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