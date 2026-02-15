“Am I A Narcissist?”: Find Out With This 29-Question Quiz

How self-focused are you, really? We all have a sense of self-importance to some degree, but where you fall on the narcissism scale might surprise you. Do you shy away from attention, confidently own your strengths, or quietly expect recognition when you deserve it?

This quiz explores traits like confidence, validation-seeking, empathy, and your relationship with praise and criticism. It’s not a clinical diagnosis, but it can offer insight into how you see yourself and how you relate to others.

Answer honestly, go with your first instinct, and see where you land on the narcissism spectrum.

