How I Beat Depression (4 Pics)

by

A little over a year ago, I felt hopeless and depressed, just a few months after my daughter was born. I tried to redirect my feelings and try to synchronise the black and white in my soul. I turned to art, but I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to achieve as my goals were imprecise. After a year of wandering, after visiting my home town, I saw a painting by a still unknown artist for me , who arranged flowers in black and white in a more atypical, but at the same time fascinating way, a simple interweaving of lines and curves. And then I remembered my childhood. I was drawing exactly that, curved and straight lines, but aimlessly, or in other words – I was doodling. And so began my journey of trying to bring my childhood doodles to life. And I am enjoying it.

All my drawings are personally drawn using fine-liners with extreme precision, taking between 20 and 40 hours of drawing, time in which I put every bit of emotion. Yes, I am enjoying it.

Hidden

Freedom

Midnight

Fire

Patrick Penrose
