Mind-Bending Hovering Tree Illusion by Daniel Siering and Mario Shu in Potsdam, Germany

by

Mind-Bending Hovering Tree Illusion by Daniel Siering and Mario Shu in Potsdam, Germany

Graphic designer Daniel Siering and art director Mario Schuster recently threw an illusion bomb on a casual rural area in Potsdam, Germany. The two co-workers at ART-EFX wrapped a part of a trunk with foil and covered it with spray paint, masterfully mimicking the surrounding behind the tree. The illusion of a hovering tree, spilt in half, works perfectly in one particular angle. See the video below to see it in action. (via: streetartutopia)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Week’s Top 5 User Submitted Stories #46
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Trailer for Willem Dafoe’s Inside Has Been Released
3 min read
Dec, 16, 2022
I Paint Cats As Fluffy Philosophers Sharing Their Healing Messages
3 min read
Jul, 27, 2025
“The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On:” Season 1, Episode 4 Recap
3 min read
Apr, 11, 2022
An iCarly Revival Series is Happening at Paramount Plus
3 min read
Dec, 10, 2020
The Stranger Things Anime Spin-Off Will be an Original Idea
3 min read
Dec, 27, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.