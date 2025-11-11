Mind-Bending Hovering Tree Illusion by Daniel Siering and Mario Shu in Potsdam, Germany

Graphic designer Daniel Siering and art director Mario Schuster recently threw an illusion bomb on a casual rural area in Potsdam, Germany. The two co-workers at ART-EFX wrapped a part of a trunk with foil and covered it with spray paint, masterfully mimicking the surrounding behind the tree. The illusion of a hovering tree, spilt in half, works perfectly in one particular angle. See the video below to see it in action. (via: streetartutopia)
