50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

The world is both fascinating and frightening. Physically or not, we all like to wander into the unknown and learn something new from it, but it’s very easy to end up somewhere that creepy. And there’s a TikTok video series that perfectly illustrates this.
Internet content creator Ebrahim Abbas is releasing uploads of what he finds to be some of the scariest and most unsettling facts he can find. From missing persons to animal trivia, continue scrolling and check out what he has dug up so far.
41% of Americans go into medical debt every year. No other developed country even has that concept.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Erkan Utu
In the original little red riding hood, the wolf forced her to eat her grandma.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Jessie Willcox Smith
In the United States there are more vacant homes than homeless people.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Jon Tyson
Eventually there will be more dead people on Facebook than alive.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Tobias Dziuba
Horror movies use tracks that include infrasounds. They cannot be heard by human ears but they are known to induce anxiety and heart palpitations.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Jose Francisco Morales
An average person walks past 36 murderers in their lifetime.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Chris Barbalis
There are thousands of old diseases frozen in the glaciers of the world. Global warming will eventually release them all.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Annie Spratt
If the sun exploded right now, you wouldn’t know about it for another eight minutes.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Pixabay
Pine trees can grow in human lungs. A man once went into surgery to remove what doctors thought was a tumor. It was a pine tree growing in his lungs.
Image source: ebrahim_ka
More than 7000 people die annually due to the doctor’s bad handwriting.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Pixabay
When you die, your house cat is going to want to eat you.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Pixabay
Climate change is making spiders bigger.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Ed van duijn
Cruise ships have morgues just incase someone… you know, during the trip.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Matthew Barra
Tooth-in-the-Eye Surgery is when Surgeons put a tooth in a blind person’s eye to restore their sight. It was pioneered in the 1960s, and it actually works and it’s still being done today.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Marek Studzinski
44% of the information shared on worldwide news is inaccurate.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Waldemar Brandt
After 10 minutes of watching yourself in a mirror, your brain gets bored and distorts your reflection causing imaginary monsters such as Bloody Mary.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Milada Vigerova
In the 1800’s dentures were made out of the real teeth of deceased people.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, ollections.countway.harvard
There are about 40 supervolcanoes around the world capable of claiming up to a billion lives…and we’re about 24,000 years overdue for an eruption.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Suhairy Tri Yadhi
The Pacu fish from South America has human-like teeth.
Image source: ebrahim_ka
You are more likely to be bitten by someone in New York than to be bitten by a shark.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Vlad Alexandru Popa
At Harvard University, there is a book bound in human skin.
Image source: ebrahim_ka
Don’t think you can outrun a crocodile. Crocodiles can gallop.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Balaji Malliswamy
Dogs like squeaky toys because they mimic the screams of their prey.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Thiago Oliveira
The Pirates of The Caribbean ride at Disneyland used to have real skeletons as props.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, disneylandparis
There’s a 1-in-3 chance police will never identify your killer if you’re murdered in the US.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Scott Rodgerson
A sunburn are your cells dying to avoid being cancerous.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Federico Giampieri
There are over 200 dead bodies on top of Mount Everest. Because retrieving them is such a risk, they serve as markers for other hikers.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Martin Jernberg
A human head remains conscious for 20 seconds after being decapitated.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, wikimedia.commons
By the time you reach the age of 18, on average you have 3300 weekends left in your life.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, JESHOOTS.COM
If given access to it, butterflies will happily drink blood.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, David Clode
Cellphones are 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Árpád Czapp
In 1976, a TV crew realized one of the hanging bodies in the Laff in the Dark ride was indeed a real body – by accidentally breaking it.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, laffinthedark
If you have red eyes after swimming, its not from chlorine. Its from the chlorine mixing with other people’s urine.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, aws tfd
Watching horror films can burn up to 200 calories.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Lionsgate Films
Some female spiders allow their young to eat them alive.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Vidar Nordli-Mathisen
The average person wastes 5 months of their lives waiting for red lights to turn green.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Tim Gouw
When you die, your hearing is the last sense you lose.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Ksenia Chernaya
Paris is romantic, right? What’s more romantic than millions of human remains? The Catacombs under Paris hold rema!ns of roughly sixty million plague victims.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Pedro Szekely
There’s a haunted Russian Radio Station. “UVB-76”. It’s a low frequency station that’s been broadcasting since 1982. And no one knows where the broadcast is originating.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Albin Biju
In 2017, an astroid named AG13 passed by our home planet with less than the distance of the moon. Scientists saw that it was coming only 2 days before it could have hit Earth.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Hubble ESA
In the Middle Ages, people used to eat mummies for medicinal purposes. It’s the main reason we do not have a lot of mummies left today.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Shvets Anna
Cockroaches can live without their heads for weeks.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Kate Gundareva
Women in the 18th century used lead as makeup.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, wikimedia.commons
There are antidepressants that eliminate someone’s ability to feel love and compassion
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Dev Asangbam
Being buried alive accidentally occurred so often that people invented “safety coffins.”
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Pavel Danilyuk
Spending just a few months in Antarctica can shrink your brain.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Derek Oyen
If a person d!es in their costume at Disney (like mickey mouse), they have to be sat down on a bench so it looks like they’re resting.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, Adrián Valverde
There are computers for the Amish. Which have no internet, videos, or music.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, wikimedia.commons
4 months ago, a deceased rapper by the name Goonew had his corpse on stage in a nightclub while his fans were partying around his body.
Image source: ebrahim_ka
You swallow 1 to 2 cups of mucus everyday.
Image source: ebrahim_ka, MART PRODUCTION
