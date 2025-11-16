50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

by

The world is both fascinating and frightening. Physically or not, we all like to wander into the unknown and learn something new from it, but it’s very easy to end up somewhere that creepy. And there’s a TikTok video series that perfectly illustrates this.

Internet content creator Ebrahim Abbas is releasing uploads of what he finds to be some of the scariest and most unsettling facts he can find. From missing persons to animal trivia, continue scrolling and check out what he has dug up so far.

More info: TikTok | Instagram | Twitter

#1

41% of Americans go into medical debt every year. No other developed country even has that concept.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Erkan Utu

#2

In the original little red riding hood, the wolf forced her to eat her grandma.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Jessie Willcox Smith

#3

In the United States there are more vacant homes than homeless people.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Jon Tyson

#4

Eventually there will be more dead people on Facebook than alive.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Tobias Dziuba

#5

Horror movies use tracks that include infrasounds. They cannot be heard by human ears but they are known to induce anxiety and heart palpitations.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Jose Francisco Morales

#6

An average person walks past 36 murderers in their lifetime.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Chris Barbalis

#7

There are thousands of old diseases frozen in the glaciers of the world. Global warming will eventually release them all.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Annie Spratt

#8

If the sun exploded right now, you wouldn’t know about it for another eight minutes.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Pixabay

#9

Pine trees can grow in human lungs. A man once went into surgery to remove what doctors thought was a tumor. It was a pine tree growing in his lungs.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka

#10

More than 7000 people die annually due to the doctor’s bad handwriting.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Pixabay

#11

When you die, your house cat is going to want to eat you.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Pixabay

#12

Climate change is making spiders bigger.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Ed van duijn

#13

Cruise ships have morgues just incase someone… you know, during the trip.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Matthew Barra

#14

Tooth-in-the-Eye Surgery is when Surgeons put a tooth in a blind person’s eye to restore their sight. It was pioneered in the 1960s, and it actually works and it’s still being done today.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Marek Studzinski

#15

44% of the information shared on worldwide news is inaccurate.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Waldemar Brandt

#16

After 10 minutes of watching yourself in a mirror, your brain gets bored and distorts your reflection causing imaginary monsters such as Bloody Mary.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Milada Vigerova

#17

In the 1800’s dentures were made out of the real teeth of deceased people.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, ollections.countway.harvard

#18

There are about 40 supervolcanoes around the world capable of claiming up to a billion lives…and we’re about 24,000 years overdue for an eruption.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Suhairy Tri Yadhi

#19

The Pacu fish from South America has human-like teeth.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka

#20

You are more likely to be bitten by someone in New York than to be bitten by a shark.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Vlad Alexandru Popa

#21

At Harvard University, there is a book bound in human skin.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka

#22

Don’t think you can outrun a crocodile. Crocodiles can gallop.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Balaji Malliswamy

#23

Dogs like squeaky toys because they mimic the screams of their prey.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Thiago Oliveira

#24

The Pirates of The Caribbean ride at Disneyland used to have real skeletons as props.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, disneylandparis

#25

There’s a 1-in-3 chance police will never identify your killer if you’re murdered in the US.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Scott Rodgerson

#26

A sunburn are your cells dying to avoid being cancerous.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Federico Giampieri

#27

There are over 200 dead bodies on top of Mount Everest. Because retrieving them is such a risk, they serve as markers for other hikers.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Martin Jernberg

#28

A human head remains conscious for 20 seconds after being decapitated.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, wikimedia.commons

#29

By the time you reach the age of 18, on average you have 3300 weekends left in your life.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, JESHOOTS.COM

#30

If given access to it, butterflies will happily drink blood.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, David Clode

#31

Cellphones are 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Árpád Czapp

#32

In 1976, a TV crew realized one of the hanging bodies in the Laff in the Dark ride was indeed a real body – by accidentally breaking it.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, laffinthedark

#33

If you have red eyes after swimming, its not from chlorine. Its from the chlorine mixing with other people’s urine.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, aws tfd

#34

Watching horror films can burn up to 200 calories.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Lionsgate Films

#35

Some female spiders allow their young to eat them alive.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Vidar Nordli-Mathisen

#36

The average person wastes 5 months of their lives waiting for red lights to turn green.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Tim Gouw

#37

When you die, your hearing is the last sense you lose.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Ksenia Chernaya

#38

Paris is romantic, right? What’s more romantic than millions of human remains? The Catacombs under Paris hold rema!ns of roughly sixty million plague victims.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Pedro Szekely

#39

There’s a haunted Russian Radio Station. “UVB-76”. It’s a low frequency station that’s been broadcasting since 1982. And no one knows where the broadcast is originating.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Albin Biju

#40

In 2017, an astroid named AG13 passed by our home planet with less than the distance of the moon. Scientists saw that it was coming only 2 days before it could have hit Earth.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Hubble ESA

#41

In the Middle Ages, people used to eat mummies for medicinal purposes. It’s the main reason we do not have a lot of mummies left today.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Shvets Anna

#42

Cockroaches can live without their heads for weeks.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Kate Gundareva

#43

Women in the 18th century used lead as makeup.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, wikimedia.commons

#44

There are antidepressants that eliminate someone’s ability to feel love and compassion

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Dev Asangbam

#45

Being buried alive accidentally occurred so often that people invented “safety coffins.”

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Pavel Danilyuk

#46

Spending just a few months in Antarctica can shrink your brain.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Derek Oyen

#47

If a person d!es in their costume at Disney (like mickey mouse), they have to be sat down on a bench so it looks like they’re resting.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, Adrián Valverde

#48

There are computers for the Amish. Which have no internet, videos, or music.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, wikimedia.commons

#49

4 months ago, a deceased rapper by the name Goonew had his corpse on stage in a nightclub while his fans were partying around his body.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka

#50

You swallow 1 to 2 cups of mucus everyday.

50 Of The Most Disturbing Facts About The World That Might Freak You Out, As Shared By This TikToker

Image source: ebrahim_ka, MART PRODUCTION

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 10-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2025
220 Hilarious Tweets About Dating That Tell The Story Of Your Life
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Artist From Poland Nostalgic For 19th Century Warsaw Recreates It In Watercolour
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
30 People Share Their Brainfart Moments Where They Failed To Remember A Basic Word
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Disney Reveals Posters For 11 Main Characters In The New Lion King Movie
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
10 TV Shows with Incomparably Amazing First Seasons
3 min read
Feb, 1, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.