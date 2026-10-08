73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

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Getting tattoos is a wonderful way to customize your personal avatar. Just like getting piercings or dyeing your hair a wild color, covering yourself in ink is an easy way to ensure that you stand out. The difference, however, is that tattoos are permanent. So you’ll want to think long and hard before deciding to get one.

If you need a reminder to not take getting tattoos too lightly, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We visited a subreddit that’s dedicated to roasting the absolute worst pieces of ink and compiled a list of their top posts below. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might give you secondhand embarrassment, and remember that getting an impulsive tattoo might not be the solution to your problems!

#1 Full Of Mediterranean Diet

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: passiveabrasive

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

#2 To The Moon And Left My Girls?

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: Taxed2hard

#3 Horrible Tattoo I Found. It Gets Worse The Longer You Look At It

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: Weekly-Kitchen-7870

#4 Holly Bible

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: ohhhtartarsauce

#5 The Eyes On His Back Don’t Even Look Like The Girl’s Eyes

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#6 The Instagram For You Page Always Delivers

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: szomszedsrac

#7 Does Permanent Makeup Count?

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: gk812178

#8 When Your Family Tree Is A Wreath

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: Fast_Discussion9206

#9 Trust None

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: Grouchy_Handbag

#10 The Longer I Look The Worse It Gets

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: danny_deefs

#11 Is This Suppose To Have 6 Fingers?

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: swiss-mis

#12

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: ophiomyxra

#13 Just No

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: Sewergoddess

#14 Ariana Grande’s Crusty Hand Tattoos

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: Dolamieu

#15 I Found This On Instagram! I’m Crying 😂

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: BrittF1991

#16 Can’t Decide If I Love It Or Hate It

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: lesarine

#17 Good Work I Guess, But God This Is Horrendous

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: Raspberry_Just

#18 Bad Flaming Hearts Won An Award At Tattoo Festival

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: Buzz_Buzz_Bee97

#19 Bella And Edward “Ignorant Style” (Found On Ig)

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: wuobble

#20 The Bad Tattoo My Cousin Is In The Process Of Getting

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: ZedZinc

#21 Meowwwwwwwww

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: Aker1uk

#22 From An Artist In My Town.. Who Left Us 15 Fake 1-Star Reviews When My Shop Opened

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: basicrerun

#23 This Is What A $1000 Fine Line Tattoo Looks Like

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: pxbianx

#24 Yikes. 🫠

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: pancakesnpugs

#25 Jump Scare From Instagram

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: ProfessionalNothing9

#26 Instagram Only Suggests The Cream Of The Crop

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: laggy

#27 The Birth Of Jesus (Biblically Accurate)

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: moosbaerchen

#28 Just Got This Done An Hour Ago

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#29 He Did A Thing

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: Unfinishedcom

#30 I Kinda Fw It

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: 1_800_username

#31 There Is A Small Line Between Insanity And Genious

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: GschamsterDiener

#32 My Friend Got This Tattoo For $100

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: khaixnguyen

#33 I Have Split Feelings About This

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: Ill-Pin4500

#34 But… Why?

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#35 I Genuinely Don’t Think I’ve Ever Seen One Of Those “Tattoo Extends Into My Real Hand” Tattoos That Actually Looked Good

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: balsamicnightmare

#36 Jesus Christ…

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: Ill-Pin4500

#37 I’ve Never Seen Anything Quite Like This

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: Grouchy_Handbag

#38 Ok

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: No-Room-8191

#39 A Real Beauty

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: Successful_River497

#40 Poor Girl Has Been Posting About How Nice Her Tattoo Is

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: JamesonR80

#41 Coming Up On 1 Year Since My Nightmare Blackout Tattoo

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: ngouty

#42 Amazon Tattoo Machine Reviews Are A Gold Mine

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: Skeebleng

#43 Found On Facebook… Not Even The First Confederate Flag Tinkerbell I’ve Seen But One Of The Worst Quality!

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: t33thc0re

#44 Threads 🤦

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: RattleSnakeSpine

#45 A New Tattoo Shop Opened Near My Hometown…

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: sugarqueen1926

#46 Both Bad In Quality And The Grasp Of The English Language

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: DaniWolfe

#47 No I Don’t Think That’s It

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: SweetlyWorn

#48 Found On Instagram

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: Overall-Credit8540

#49 A Story In 3 Photos

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: its_andi_with_an_i

#50 Instagram Coverup

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: exoticboobicles

#51 Coachella Eevee Tattoo

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: canaanghess

#52 Oh No

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: tapingtracks

#53 When You See It

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: LickedySplitz

#54 Exceptional Group Hand Tat?

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: AbornazineAY

#55 Found Out In The Wild Of Instagram

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: Zestyclose_Sky8133

#56 In The Wild

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: hoothollercaterwaul

#57 What’s Worse, The Tattoo Or The Name?

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: Ol_Pasta

#58 Idk If Im Just Being Mean But This Looks…not Great Imo

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: grlanachr0n1sm

#59 Is This A Weird Design Or Is It Just Me Being A Dumb

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: isitnaptimealready_

#60 Oh Noooo

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: aomqueen

#61 This “Coverup”

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: freeman687

#62 I Wonder How These People Are Doing Now

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: Kabuut

#63 Sister In Laws New Tattoo

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: DwightCharlieQuint

#64 In The Wild

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: annoyingbinch

#65 This Poor Young Woman 😭

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: clotsnail

#66 What I Wanted vs. What I Got

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: G3orgie_g

#67 😬

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: CatApprehensive9637

#68 Island Girl

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: junior_dos_nachos

#69 Definitely Wouldn’t Want To Mess With This Cool Guy

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: villainless

#70 Am I Tripping?

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: franzidocx

#71 I Legitimately Don’t Even Know What I’m Looking At Here

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: 1_800_username

#72 Instagram Finds

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: MrBlack_White666

#73 Supportive Father Celebrates High School Graduation

73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Image source: thapattywagon

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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