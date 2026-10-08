73 Absolutely Terrible Tattoos That Are Unfortunately Permanent (New Pics)

Getting tattoos is a wonderful way to customize your personal avatar. Just like getting piercings or dyeing your hair a wild color, covering yourself in ink is an easy way to ensure that you stand out. The difference, however, is that tattoos are permanent. So you’ll want to think long and hard before deciding to get one.
If you need a reminder to not take getting tattoos too lightly, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We visited a subreddit that’s dedicated to roasting the absolute worst pieces of ink and compiled a list of their top posts below. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might give you secondhand embarrassment, and remember that getting an impulsive tattoo might not be the solution to your problems!
#1 Full Of Mediterranean Diet
Image source: passiveabrasive
#2 To The Moon And Left My Girls?
Image source: Taxed2hard
#3 Horrible Tattoo I Found. It Gets Worse The Longer You Look At It
Image source: Weekly-Kitchen-7870
#4 Holly Bible
Image source: ohhhtartarsauce
#5 The Eyes On His Back Don’t Even Look Like The Girl’s Eyes
Image source: anon
#6 The Instagram For You Page Always Delivers
Image source: szomszedsrac
#7 Does Permanent Makeup Count?
Image source: gk812178
#8 When Your Family Tree Is A Wreath
Image source: Fast_Discussion9206
#9 Trust None
Image source: Grouchy_Handbag
#10 The Longer I Look The Worse It Gets
Image source: danny_deefs
#11 Is This Suppose To Have 6 Fingers?
Image source: swiss-mis
#12
Image source: ophiomyxra
#13 Just No
Image source: Sewergoddess
#14 Ariana Grande’s Crusty Hand Tattoos
Image source: Dolamieu
#15 I Found This On Instagram! I’m Crying 😂
Image source: BrittF1991
#16 Can’t Decide If I Love It Or Hate It
Image source: lesarine
#17 Good Work I Guess, But God This Is Horrendous
Image source: Raspberry_Just
#18 Bad Flaming Hearts Won An Award At Tattoo Festival
Image source: Buzz_Buzz_Bee97
#19 Bella And Edward “Ignorant Style” (Found On Ig)
Image source: wuobble
#20 The Bad Tattoo My Cousin Is In The Process Of Getting
Image source: ZedZinc
#21 Meowwwwwwwww
Image source: Aker1uk
#22 From An Artist In My Town.. Who Left Us 15 Fake 1-Star Reviews When My Shop Opened
Image source: basicrerun
#23 This Is What A $1000 Fine Line Tattoo Looks Like
Image source: pxbianx
#24 Yikes. 🫠
Image source: pancakesnpugs
#25 Jump Scare From Instagram
Image source: ProfessionalNothing9
#26 Instagram Only Suggests The Cream Of The Crop
Image source: laggy
#27 The Birth Of Jesus (Biblically Accurate)
Image source: moosbaerchen
#28 Just Got This Done An Hour Ago
Image source: anon
#29 He Did A Thing
Image source: Unfinishedcom
#30 I Kinda Fw It
Image source: 1_800_username
#31 There Is A Small Line Between Insanity And Genious
Image source: GschamsterDiener
#32 My Friend Got This Tattoo For $100
Image source: khaixnguyen
#33 I Have Split Feelings About This
Image source: Ill-Pin4500
#34 But… Why?
Image source: anon
#35 I Genuinely Don’t Think I’ve Ever Seen One Of Those “Tattoo Extends Into My Real Hand” Tattoos That Actually Looked Good
Image source: balsamicnightmare
#36 Jesus Christ…
Image source: Ill-Pin4500
#37 I’ve Never Seen Anything Quite Like This
Image source: Grouchy_Handbag
#38 Ok
Image source: No-Room-8191
#39 A Real Beauty
Image source: Successful_River497
#40 Poor Girl Has Been Posting About How Nice Her Tattoo Is
Image source: JamesonR80
#41 Coming Up On 1 Year Since My Nightmare Blackout Tattoo
Image source: ngouty
#42 Amazon Tattoo Machine Reviews Are A Gold Mine
Image source: Skeebleng
#43 Found On Facebook… Not Even The First Confederate Flag Tinkerbell I’ve Seen But One Of The Worst Quality!
Image source: t33thc0re
#44 Threads 🤦
Image source: RattleSnakeSpine
#45 A New Tattoo Shop Opened Near My Hometown…
Image source: sugarqueen1926
#46 Both Bad In Quality And The Grasp Of The English Language
Image source: DaniWolfe
#47 No I Don’t Think That’s It
Image source: SweetlyWorn
#48 Found On Instagram
Image source: Overall-Credit8540
#49 A Story In 3 Photos
Image source: its_andi_with_an_i
#50 Instagram Coverup
Image source: exoticboobicles
#51 Coachella Eevee Tattoo
Image source: canaanghess
#52 Oh No
Image source: tapingtracks
#53 When You See It
Image source: LickedySplitz
#54 Exceptional Group Hand Tat?
Image source: AbornazineAY
#55 Found Out In The Wild Of Instagram
Image source: Zestyclose_Sky8133
#56 In The Wild
Image source: hoothollercaterwaul
#57 What’s Worse, The Tattoo Or The Name?
Image source: Ol_Pasta
#58 Idk If Im Just Being Mean But This Looks…not Great Imo
Image source: grlanachr0n1sm
#59 Is This A Weird Design Or Is It Just Me Being A Dumb
Image source: isitnaptimealready_
#60 Oh Noooo
Image source: aomqueen
#61 This “Coverup”
Image source: freeman687
#62 I Wonder How These People Are Doing Now
Image source: Kabuut
#63 Sister In Laws New Tattoo
Image source: DwightCharlieQuint
#64 In The Wild
Image source: annoyingbinch
#65 This Poor Young Woman 😭
Image source: clotsnail
#66 What I Wanted vs. What I Got
Image source: G3orgie_g
#67 😬
Image source: CatApprehensive9637
#68 Island Girl
Image source: junior_dos_nachos
#69 Definitely Wouldn’t Want To Mess With This Cool Guy
Image source: villainless
#70 Am I Tripping?
Image source: franzidocx
#71 I Legitimately Don’t Even Know What I’m Looking At Here
Image source: 1_800_username
#72 Instagram Finds
Image source: MrBlack_White666
#73 Supportive Father Celebrates High School Graduation
Image source: thapattywagon
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