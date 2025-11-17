40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

A good tattoo usually takes a lot of time and effort. And not only the tattooing itself; coming up with the best idea and finding the right artist can be time-consuming as well. For a reason—the last thing you want is something this permanent to be disappointing if not horrifying.
Some people don’t seem to properly think things through. Others might have a very odd sense of beauty, while a few are plain unlucky with how their tattoos turn out. All of these and many more instances can be found on this Facebook group, with a name that says it all—”I’m not tattoo-shaming, but I’m tattoo-sorry you gotta deal with…that”. With roughly 6.4 thousand members, the group is a never-ending source of terrible tattoos, and we have found some of the best (or should I say worst?) examples to prove it. Scroll down to view the disasters.
#1
Image source: I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme
#2
Image source: Regan Amato
#3
Ooooohhh……oh baby what you doin??
Image source: Tegan Turcotte
#4
Image source: Kim Miller
#5
Image source: anon
#6
Image source: Karen Fanny Memlawd
#7
It’s so bad. Looks like they did it left handed
Image source: anon
#8
Image source: Małgorzata Domin
#9
Probably one of the worst tattoos I’ve ever seen.
Image source: Kaylee Honeycutt
#10
Image source: Misanthropic Bratty Witch
#11
Image source: Georgia Rose
#12
Image source: anon
#13
Image source: Chelsie AnnMarie
#14
Image source: anon
#15
Here’s a tattoo I gave myself with a cheap tattoo machine from Amazon
Image source: Alex Sorgenfrei
#16
Image source: Jessica Skeith
#17
Image source: Karen Fanny Memlawd
#18
Image source: Emma Stannard
#19
Image source: Fred Ouellette
#20
Image source: Melissa Long
#21
Hilariously horrible tattoo on my father.
Image source: Shiann Blevins
#22
Image source: Group participant
#23
Roasting myself for this trailer park tattoo I got when I was 13
Image source: anon
#24
The resemblance is uncanny…..
Image source: anon
#25
Image source: Joey Greenamyre
#26
Tattoo shaming myself
Image source: Abby Greil
#27
A friend from highschool’s “matching” tattoo with her sister
Image source: anon
#28
Lord of the something
Image source: anon
#29
Crochet hook tattoo
Image source: Rachel Balsdon
#30
Image source: anon
#31
Image source: Christine Honney
#32
Image source: Elizabeth Wright
#33
Image source: Lux Vitae
#34
Image source: anon
#35
Image source: anon
#36
Image source: anon
#37
Image source: Georgia Rose
#38
Image source: Ava Myers
#39
She tattooed her own ear and fingers and failed miserably
Image source: anon
#40
Tattoo someone I know got in a legit tattoo shop
Image source: anon
