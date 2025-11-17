40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

by

A good tattoo usually takes a lot of time and effort. And not only the tattooing itself; coming up with the best idea and finding the right artist can be time-consuming as well. For a reason—the last thing you want is something this permanent to be disappointing if not horrifying.

Some people don’t seem to properly think things through. Others might have a very odd sense of beauty, while a few are plain unlucky with how their tattoos turn out. All of these and many more instances can be found on this Facebook group, with a name that says it all—”I’m not tattoo-shaming, but I’m tattoo-sorry you gotta deal with…that”. With roughly 6.4 thousand members, the group is a never-ending source of terrible tattoos, and we have found some of the best (or should I say worst?) examples to prove it. Scroll down to view the disasters.

#1

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme

#2

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: Regan Amato

#3

Ooooohhh……oh baby what you doin??

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: Tegan Turcotte

#4

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: Kim Miller

#5

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: anon

#6

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: Karen Fanny Memlawd

#7

It’s so bad. Looks like they did it left handed

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: anon

#8

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: Małgorzata Domin

#9

Probably one of the worst tattoos I’ve ever seen.

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: Kaylee Honeycutt

#10

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: Misanthropic Bratty Witch

#11

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: Georgia Rose

#12

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: anon

#13

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: Chelsie AnnMarie

#14

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: anon

#15

Here’s a tattoo I gave myself with a cheap tattoo machine from Amazon

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: Alex Sorgenfrei

#16

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: Jessica Skeith

#17

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: Karen Fanny Memlawd

#18

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: Emma Stannard

#19

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: Fred Ouellette

#20

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: Melissa Long

#21

Hilariously horrible tattoo on my father.

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: Shiann Blevins

#22

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: Group participant

#23

Roasting myself for this trailer park tattoo I got when I was 13

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: anon

#24

The resemblance is uncanny…..

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: anon

#25

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: Joey Greenamyre

#26

Tattoo shaming myself

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: Abby Greil

#27

A friend from highschool’s “matching” tattoo with her sister

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: anon

#28

Lord of the something

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: anon

#29

Crochet hook tattoo

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: Rachel Balsdon

#30

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: anon

#31

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: Christine Honney

#32

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: Elizabeth Wright

#33

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: Lux Vitae

#34

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: anon

#35

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: anon

#36

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: anon

#37

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: Georgia Rose

#38

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: Ava Myers

#39

She tattooed her own ear and fingers and failed miserably

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: anon

#40

Tattoo someone I know got in a legit tattoo shop

40 Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Mistakes

Image source: anon

