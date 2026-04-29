“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

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Fluffy pancakes, perfectly scrambled eggs, a loaded sandwich… Just hearing about these dishes is enough to make anyone hungry. Food is usually comfort, celebration, and pure joy all rolled into one. But every now and then, something comes along that flips that feeling completely on its head. Yes, we’re talking about cursed food. The kind that makes you stop mid-scroll and wonder who approved this.

Today, the Bored Panda team dived deep into the internet to find some of the most questionable, chaotic, and downright unsettling food creations out there. Fair warning, pandas, this is not the list you casually browse during lunch. But if you’re feeling brave, go ahead… you’ve been warned.

#1 Sandwich My Dad Likes To Eat, Raw Ground Beef With Raw Onions And White Pepper On Hard Bread

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: GerryDos

#2 And Here’s My Boyfriend’s Carbonara Attempt

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: vertigoism

#3 Our Airbnb Had A Brick Oven. We Tried Making Pizza

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: fckn_oko

Most of us have already heard of the wildly popular Dubai chocolate that took the internet by storm like it owned the place. One moment, it was just another dessert, and the next, it was everywhere—on reels, in cafés, and basically living rent-free in everyone’s cravings. It got so big that major chocolate brands like Lindt jumped in with their own versions. And of course, it didn’t stop there. Ice creams, coffees, pastries, and endless variations followed, all trying to ride the same wave of hype.

#4 Tried My Hand At A Tuna Aspic. It Went Well, But I May Be Banned From Thanksgiving In The Future

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: unclecaveman

#5 Michelin Star Cheese Plate (With Skittle Fireball)

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: Xyphen

#6 What Do I Even Say My Friend Just Send My This On Snapchat

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: JustFred24

And the reason it worked? Simple. That combination of rich, creamy chocolate with crunchy kunafa and smooth pistachio filling was genuinely addictive. It hit texture, sweetness, and indulgence all at once. When it comes together, it’s basically a melt-in-your-mouth experience that makes you understand the hype instantly. But here’s the twist: just because one combo works beautifully doesn’t mean the kitchen is a free-for-all. Not every experimental pairing deserves applause. Case in point: peanut butter and mayonnaise. Some ideas don’t need a sequel. There’s a reason that one quietly faded into internet history.

#7 It Made Sense At That Time

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: NeatEnvironmental546

#8 Sonic Blue Curry

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: mali1321

#9 Bananasausage

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: _KQEN_

To understand this whole world of food experiments better, the Bored Panda team spoke with Parth Kothari, co-founder of MunchyMumbai, a popular Instagram food-blogging page known for hunting down unique and sometimes questionable dishes. Between restaurant visits and street food adventures, Parth and his team have tried hundreds of dishes across different cities. Parth laughs, “You won’t believe some of the things we’ve tried. At some point you stop being surprised and just start preparing yourself mentally.”

#10 My Friend Orderd Subway Through Door Dash And It Came Out Like This

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: Old_Proposal8114

#11 My Small Snack Before Sleep

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: 1Lurre

#12 Avocado With Plain White Rice And Salt. Add Soy Sauce If You Think You’re Better Than Me

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: domstyle

Parth recalls one of his trips to Gujarat, a state in India known for its wide variety of vegetarian cuisine, from comforting snacks to elaborate traditional thalis. The food culture there is rich, diverse, and usually incredibly flavorful. But even in a place like that, experimentation sometimes goes a little too far. Parth says, “We had some of the best food there, no doubt. But we also came across something called Coca-Cola Maggi. A street vendor literally used Coca-Cola instead of water to cook instant noodles. The taste was… let’s just say it was an experience I don’t need again.”

#13 All Hail Beans

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: xSKOOBSx

#14 Chili Mac And Cheese With Dino Nuggies Ala Flambe

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: nerull1252

#15 Our Dinner One Night This Past Deployment

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: reddit.com

Parth is clear about one thing: he loves chocolate, maybe a little too much. But even he draws the line at turning everything into a chocolate experiment. “I once saw chocolate biryani online,” he says. “And I had questions. Biryani is sacred in its own way; it already has layers of flavour, aroma, and texture built through slow cooking and carefully balanced spices. It’s a dish that relies on harmony between rice, meat or vegetables, and a blend of spices that are allowed to infuse over time rather than compete with each other. Adding chocolate to it feels like a crime against common sense.”

#16 My Son Wanted Blue Sushi Yesterday, So I Made Him Some

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: LOSAPOSRACING

#17 Today’s My Cake Day And Not Too Long Ago Was My Actual Birthday, So Here’s The Cake My Sister Made Me

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: OneIsGlad

#18 Green Eggs And Ramen

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: reddit.com

He adds that the same logic applies to Oreos. “Oreo works beautifully in desserts like ice cream or milkshakes. That’s its comfort zone,” Parth explains. “But I saw someone deep-fry it as pakoras and I just… no. Some things don’t need to be reinvented like that. You’re not improving it; you’re just confusing it.”

Parth wraps it up with a simple but honest thought: “Experimentation in food is important. That’s how new dishes are born and cultures evolve. But not every experiment needs to make it to the plate. Some combinations should stay as ideas, not reality.”

#19 I May Have Found The Most Stupid Food Of All Time. Behold! Mr. T. Meatloaf

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: RefrigeratorNo1945

#20 The Chicken Sandwich I Got From Mr Beast Burger Today

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: Kingsavage07

#21 Ordered Takeout From The Lowest Rated Wing Place In My Area

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: Thy-Short-Bus

And there is actually a more grounded way to look at all of this beyond trends and curiosity. Traditional food wisdom systems like Ayurveda, along with modern nutrition insights, often emphasize balance in what we eat. The idea is not just about taste, but about how different foods interact inside the body once they’re digested. For example, pairing carbohydrates with protein or healthy fats can help slow down glucose absorption, leading to more stable energy levels and avoiding sharp spikes and crashes. It’s the reason combinations like rice with lentils, or bread with eggs, are both satisfying and nutritionally balanced.

#22 This Was $20

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: Anders13

#23 This Was Served As Caprese Salad

At a resort in Cuba. My partner decided to try the “French” restaurant. The other appetizer option was a seafood salad, which was fairly good.

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: xingrubicon

#24 Ran Out Of Buns

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: Dingo_Shpiggums

Instead of constantly chasing extreme or experimental pairings, many food traditions focus on harmony; flavours that complement each other and nutrients that support how the body functions. So rather than chaotic combinations made for shock value, the real “magic” of food often lies in thoughtful balance. Meals that don’t just excite the palate for a moment, but actually work with your body in a steady, nourishing way.

#25 Hungry?

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: tha_milk_man

#26 I Was Told That This Belongs Here

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: OpposingLunatic

#27 This Is The Only Community That Will Accept My Spinach Chicken Noodles

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: smalllcokewithfries

Now coming back to these food combos… Not only do they not look particularly appetizing, but some of them don’t even sound like they belong in the same sentence. If you actually had to pick one of these to try, would you dare? Or would you politely step away from the plate and call it a day? Either way, curiosity is hard to ignore. Have you ever come across any bizarre food combinations like these? Did it turn out surprisingly good, or exactly as questionable as it sounds? And honestly, this might be one of those topics best shared with a foodie friend… just to see their reaction.

#28 Yummers!!!!

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: gildor_johnny

#29 My Cat Was Meowing For This Like It Was Her Wet Food

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: jarawd

#30 My Italian Wedge Salad

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: AirlineF0od

#31 Sardines In Louisiana Hot Sauce On 7 Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: Berg001

#32 Friend Told Me She Was Making A “Grilled Cheese” Then Sends This

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: Leading-Magician-402

#33 Vegan Night On Campus. I Pay 36k A Year For This And They Force Students To Pay 4K Per Semester For This Stupid Meal Plan

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: mentallyillsyd

#34 Made This

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: Loading-error_404

#35 Cooked Ramen Drained Brick Added 2 Large Scrambled Eggs And Microwaved For A Min And A Half

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: reddit.com

#36 Looks Like Vaseline

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: Mental_Impression316

#37 Get A Look At This Lovely Cement Toast

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: incognitoguy95

#38 Every British Dessert Be Like

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: incognitoguy95

#39 My Husband’s Dinner

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: toomuchtuna94

#40 I Have Some Leftovers, If Anyone Wants Me To Overnight Ship Them Some

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Crab Boiled In Pepsi Max For 2 Hours Served In A Baguette

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: KilianExperience

#42 2 Ingredients

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: reddit.com

#43 Heres My Banana Peanut Butter Triwich

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: some_fbi_agent

#44 I Present To You: A Bacon, Egg, And Cheese

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: abeltesgoat

#45 Parents Always Said I’m Just Picky. What Do You Think

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: og-thanos-69

#46 My Friend Told Me He Was Getting Burgers

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: Koncees

#47 Cursed Cake

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: Sgtpepperolly

#48 Cursed_cake

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: lilquailie

#49 Yummy

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: reddit.com

#50 My Parents Fought Over How And What To Make For My Birthday Cake. I Turned 40 Btw

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: Admiral_Zuel

#51 The Vegan Option At My Work Christmas Dinner. Unseasoned Soy Beans In A Bell Pepper, Topped With A Sheese Single

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: Precuneus

#52 The “Vegan Power Wrap” Option At A Work Event

Just mushrooms and a 3 kidney beans. Somehow wet and slimy but no condiments, sauce or seasoning.

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: oosk

#53 Beef Gyro With Special Sauce

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: NotLystyCat

#54 This Is So Cursed (Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza)

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: cakeboy6969

#55 My Wife’s Flight Got Delayed For Over 12 Hours, So The Airline Is Supposed To Provide Food For The Passengers, And That’s What They’re Treating Them Too

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: Apprehensive_Ask3910

#56 Tried To Make Strawberry Mochi Without A Recipe And Now They Look Like Boiled Kirbys

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: leilzs

#57 The ‘Bruschetta’ I Was Served At A Restaurant. Yes, That’s An Entire Ball Of Mozzarella

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: Golden_Hoe

#58 Usually I’m Just Lurking But I Felt Like This Needed To Be Shared. What Is Going On Here?

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: Prestigious-Fly6272

#59 “Minnesota Sushi” – Ham, Mayonnaise And Pickle. Found On Facebook. Yuck

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: Jameskeenan718

#60 When You Try To Fry A Turkey For The First Time!

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: reddit.com

#61 GF Said She Wants To Sell This On Fb Marketplace.. “Crazy Ramen”

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: Exciting_Bar_5978

#62 Cauliflower Wings. Super Crispy Baked Cauliflower Wrapped In Rice Paper

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: danadanadana3

#63 Vegans Can’t Have Hot Dogs? Think Again Sweety

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: Cat-_-

#64 Sushi Soup

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: reddit.com

#65 My Friend Just Made “Sushi”. This Is Apparently A Regular Thing

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: grey-clouds

#66 A Sludge Of Oatmeal, Eggs And Minced Meat

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: Traditional-You8927

#67 My Friend Made “Pho” To Impress A “Vietnamian” (In His Words) Person

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: Rixia

#68 Thanks I Hate This Pickle Pizza My GF’s Mom Ordered

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: ZestycloseWord522

#69 Co-Worker’s Lunch

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: Prince-Talwe6987

#70 I Noticed A Piece Of Broccoli On My Plate That I Thought Looked Like An Opossum Face So I Used It To Make A Little Food Opossum

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: idkdudejustkillme

#71 “Chicken Sandwich” I Ordered From A Dairy Queen In A Small Town. Not At All What I Was Expecting!

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: corakeet

#72 My School’s $7 Take On Avocado Toast

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: meegsbear

#73 Leftover Bean Sculpture

I went to a Mexican restaurant with my family and I ate the leftovers for lunch but I don’t really like their beans so I made a face instead of eating them. What do you rate it?

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: Grouchy_Amoeba8592

#74 Vegan Meal I Was Served At My Brother’s Wedding Last Weekend

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: satans-soup

#75 A Dry Rub Taken Far Past Its Breaking Point. So Heavily Seasoned They Tasted Like A Spice Cabinet Had An Identity Crisis

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: laurenh8tsyou

#76 Behold My Blackberry Bars With Lemon Glaze

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: SugarVibes

#77 My Wife Made Muffins

The dairy free cream cheese did not do well.

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: reddit.com

#78 I’m Fairly Certain I’ll Never Be Invited To A Potluck Again

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: fej057

#79 First Time Buying At A Local Restaurant Called “Food And Love”, Ordered A Four Cheese Pizza And This Is Why They Delivered

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: marrana_brainz

#80 I Just Love Slime Veggies Stuffed In Cookies

“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Image source: shayjax-

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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