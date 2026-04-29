“Bananasausage”: 80 Food Crimes That Need Both The Police And A Priest

Fluffy pancakes, perfectly scrambled eggs, a loaded sandwich… Just hearing about these dishes is enough to make anyone hungry. Food is usually comfort, celebration, and pure joy all rolled into one. But every now and then, something comes along that flips that feeling completely on its head. Yes, we’re talking about cursed food. The kind that makes you stop mid-scroll and wonder who approved this.
Today, the Bored Panda team dived deep into the internet to find some of the most questionable, chaotic, and downright unsettling food creations out there. Fair warning, pandas, this is not the list you casually browse during lunch. But if you’re feeling brave, go ahead… you’ve been warned.
#1 Sandwich My Dad Likes To Eat, Raw Ground Beef With Raw Onions And White Pepper On Hard Bread
Image source: GerryDos
#2 And Here’s My Boyfriend’s Carbonara Attempt
Image source: vertigoism
#3 Our Airbnb Had A Brick Oven. We Tried Making Pizza
Image source: fckn_oko
Most of us have already heard of the wildly popular Dubai chocolate that took the internet by storm like it owned the place. One moment, it was just another dessert, and the next, it was everywhere—on reels, in cafés, and basically living rent-free in everyone’s cravings. It got so big that major chocolate brands like Lindt jumped in with their own versions. And of course, it didn’t stop there. Ice creams, coffees, pastries, and endless variations followed, all trying to ride the same wave of hype.
#4 Tried My Hand At A Tuna Aspic. It Went Well, But I May Be Banned From Thanksgiving In The Future
Image source: unclecaveman
#5 Michelin Star Cheese Plate (With Skittle Fireball)
Image source: Xyphen
#6 What Do I Even Say My Friend Just Send My This On Snapchat
Image source: JustFred24
And the reason it worked? Simple. That combination of rich, creamy chocolate with crunchy kunafa and smooth pistachio filling was genuinely addictive. It hit texture, sweetness, and indulgence all at once. When it comes together, it’s basically a melt-in-your-mouth experience that makes you understand the hype instantly. But here’s the twist: just because one combo works beautifully doesn’t mean the kitchen is a free-for-all. Not every experimental pairing deserves applause. Case in point: peanut butter and mayonnaise. Some ideas don’t need a sequel. There’s a reason that one quietly faded into internet history.
#7 It Made Sense At That Time
Image source: NeatEnvironmental546
#8 Sonic Blue Curry
Image source: mali1321
#9 Bananasausage
Image source: _KQEN_
To understand this whole world of food experiments better, the Bored Panda team spoke with Parth Kothari, co-founder of MunchyMumbai, a popular Instagram food-blogging page known for hunting down unique and sometimes questionable dishes. Between restaurant visits and street food adventures, Parth and his team have tried hundreds of dishes across different cities. Parth laughs, “You won’t believe some of the things we’ve tried. At some point you stop being surprised and just start preparing yourself mentally.”
#10 My Friend Orderd Subway Through Door Dash And It Came Out Like This
Image source: Old_Proposal8114
#11 My Small Snack Before Sleep
Image source: 1Lurre
#12 Avocado With Plain White Rice And Salt. Add Soy Sauce If You Think You’re Better Than Me
Image source: domstyle
Parth recalls one of his trips to Gujarat, a state in India known for its wide variety of vegetarian cuisine, from comforting snacks to elaborate traditional thalis. The food culture there is rich, diverse, and usually incredibly flavorful. But even in a place like that, experimentation sometimes goes a little too far. Parth says, “We had some of the best food there, no doubt. But we also came across something called Coca-Cola Maggi. A street vendor literally used Coca-Cola instead of water to cook instant noodles. The taste was… let’s just say it was an experience I don’t need again.”
#13 All Hail Beans
Image source: xSKOOBSx
#14 Chili Mac And Cheese With Dino Nuggies Ala Flambe
Image source: nerull1252
#15 Our Dinner One Night This Past Deployment
Image source: reddit.com
Parth is clear about one thing: he loves chocolate, maybe a little too much. But even he draws the line at turning everything into a chocolate experiment. “I once saw chocolate biryani online,” he says. “And I had questions. Biryani is sacred in its own way; it already has layers of flavour, aroma, and texture built through slow cooking and carefully balanced spices. It’s a dish that relies on harmony between rice, meat or vegetables, and a blend of spices that are allowed to infuse over time rather than compete with each other. Adding chocolate to it feels like a crime against common sense.”
#16 My Son Wanted Blue Sushi Yesterday, So I Made Him Some
Image source: LOSAPOSRACING
#17 Today’s My Cake Day And Not Too Long Ago Was My Actual Birthday, So Here’s The Cake My Sister Made Me
Image source: OneIsGlad
#18 Green Eggs And Ramen
Image source: reddit.com
He adds that the same logic applies to Oreos. “Oreo works beautifully in desserts like ice cream or milkshakes. That’s its comfort zone,” Parth explains. “But I saw someone deep-fry it as pakoras and I just… no. Some things don’t need to be reinvented like that. You’re not improving it; you’re just confusing it.”
Parth wraps it up with a simple but honest thought: “Experimentation in food is important. That’s how new dishes are born and cultures evolve. But not every experiment needs to make it to the plate. Some combinations should stay as ideas, not reality.”
#19 I May Have Found The Most Stupid Food Of All Time. Behold! Mr. T. Meatloaf
Image source: RefrigeratorNo1945
#20 The Chicken Sandwich I Got From Mr Beast Burger Today
Image source: Kingsavage07
#21 Ordered Takeout From The Lowest Rated Wing Place In My Area
Image source: Thy-Short-Bus
And there is actually a more grounded way to look at all of this beyond trends and curiosity. Traditional food wisdom systems like Ayurveda, along with modern nutrition insights, often emphasize balance in what we eat. The idea is not just about taste, but about how different foods interact inside the body once they’re digested. For example, pairing carbohydrates with protein or healthy fats can help slow down glucose absorption, leading to more stable energy levels and avoiding sharp spikes and crashes. It’s the reason combinations like rice with lentils, or bread with eggs, are both satisfying and nutritionally balanced.
#22 This Was $20
Image source: Anders13
#23 This Was Served As Caprese Salad
At a resort in Cuba. My partner decided to try the “French” restaurant. The other appetizer option was a seafood salad, which was fairly good.
Image source: xingrubicon
#24 Ran Out Of Buns
Image source: Dingo_Shpiggums
Instead of constantly chasing extreme or experimental pairings, many food traditions focus on harmony; flavours that complement each other and nutrients that support how the body functions. So rather than chaotic combinations made for shock value, the real “magic” of food often lies in thoughtful balance. Meals that don’t just excite the palate for a moment, but actually work with your body in a steady, nourishing way.
#25 Hungry?
Image source: tha_milk_man
#26 I Was Told That This Belongs Here
Image source: OpposingLunatic
#27 This Is The Only Community That Will Accept My Spinach Chicken Noodles
Image source: smalllcokewithfries
Now coming back to these food combos… Not only do they not look particularly appetizing, but some of them don’t even sound like they belong in the same sentence. If you actually had to pick one of these to try, would you dare? Or would you politely step away from the plate and call it a day? Either way, curiosity is hard to ignore. Have you ever come across any bizarre food combinations like these? Did it turn out surprisingly good, or exactly as questionable as it sounds? And honestly, this might be one of those topics best shared with a foodie friend… just to see their reaction.
#28 Yummers!!!!
Image source: gildor_johnny
#29 My Cat Was Meowing For This Like It Was Her Wet Food
Image source: jarawd
#30 My Italian Wedge Salad
Image source: AirlineF0od
#31 Sardines In Louisiana Hot Sauce On 7 Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza
Image source: Berg001
#32 Friend Told Me She Was Making A “Grilled Cheese” Then Sends This
Image source: Leading-Magician-402
#33 Vegan Night On Campus. I Pay 36k A Year For This And They Force Students To Pay 4K Per Semester For This Stupid Meal Plan
Image source: mentallyillsyd
#34 Made This
Image source: Loading-error_404
#35 Cooked Ramen Drained Brick Added 2 Large Scrambled Eggs And Microwaved For A Min And A Half
Image source: reddit.com
#36 Looks Like Vaseline
Image source: Mental_Impression316
#37 Get A Look At This Lovely Cement Toast
Image source: incognitoguy95
#38 Every British Dessert Be Like
Image source: incognitoguy95
#39 My Husband’s Dinner
Image source: toomuchtuna94
#40 I Have Some Leftovers, If Anyone Wants Me To Overnight Ship Them Some
Image source: reddit.com
#41 Crab Boiled In Pepsi Max For 2 Hours Served In A Baguette
Image source: KilianExperience
#42 2 Ingredients
Image source: reddit.com
#43 Heres My Banana Peanut Butter Triwich
Image source: some_fbi_agent
#44 I Present To You: A Bacon, Egg, And Cheese
Image source: abeltesgoat
#45 Parents Always Said I’m Just Picky. What Do You Think
Image source: og-thanos-69
#46 My Friend Told Me He Was Getting Burgers
Image source: Koncees
#47 Cursed Cake
Image source: Sgtpepperolly
#48 Cursed_cake
Image source: lilquailie
#49 Yummy
Image source: reddit.com
#50 My Parents Fought Over How And What To Make For My Birthday Cake. I Turned 40 Btw
Image source: Admiral_Zuel
#51 The Vegan Option At My Work Christmas Dinner. Unseasoned Soy Beans In A Bell Pepper, Topped With A Sheese Single
Image source: Precuneus
#52 The “Vegan Power Wrap” Option At A Work Event
Just mushrooms and a 3 kidney beans. Somehow wet and slimy but no condiments, sauce or seasoning.
Image source: oosk
#53 Beef Gyro With Special Sauce
Image source: NotLystyCat
#54 This Is So Cursed (Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza)
Image source: cakeboy6969
#55 My Wife’s Flight Got Delayed For Over 12 Hours, So The Airline Is Supposed To Provide Food For The Passengers, And That’s What They’re Treating Them Too
Image source: Apprehensive_Ask3910
#56 Tried To Make Strawberry Mochi Without A Recipe And Now They Look Like Boiled Kirbys
Image source: leilzs
#57 The ‘Bruschetta’ I Was Served At A Restaurant. Yes, That’s An Entire Ball Of Mozzarella
Image source: Golden_Hoe
#58 Usually I’m Just Lurking But I Felt Like This Needed To Be Shared. What Is Going On Here?
Image source: Prestigious-Fly6272
#59 “Minnesota Sushi” – Ham, Mayonnaise And Pickle. Found On Facebook. Yuck
Image source: Jameskeenan718
#60 When You Try To Fry A Turkey For The First Time!
Image source: reddit.com
#61 GF Said She Wants To Sell This On Fb Marketplace.. “Crazy Ramen”
Image source: Exciting_Bar_5978
#62 Cauliflower Wings. Super Crispy Baked Cauliflower Wrapped In Rice Paper
Image source: danadanadana3
#63 Vegans Can’t Have Hot Dogs? Think Again Sweety
Image source: Cat-_-
#64 Sushi Soup
Image source: reddit.com
#65 My Friend Just Made “Sushi”. This Is Apparently A Regular Thing
Image source: grey-clouds
#66 A Sludge Of Oatmeal, Eggs And Minced Meat
Image source: Traditional-You8927
#67 My Friend Made “Pho” To Impress A “Vietnamian” (In His Words) Person
Image source: Rixia
#68 Thanks I Hate This Pickle Pizza My GF’s Mom Ordered
Image source: ZestycloseWord522
#69 Co-Worker’s Lunch
Image source: Prince-Talwe6987
#70 I Noticed A Piece Of Broccoli On My Plate That I Thought Looked Like An Opossum Face So I Used It To Make A Little Food Opossum
Image source: idkdudejustkillme
#71 “Chicken Sandwich” I Ordered From A Dairy Queen In A Small Town. Not At All What I Was Expecting!
Image source: corakeet
#72 My School’s $7 Take On Avocado Toast
Image source: meegsbear
#73 Leftover Bean Sculpture
I went to a Mexican restaurant with my family and I ate the leftovers for lunch but I don’t really like their beans so I made a face instead of eating them. What do you rate it?
Image source: Grouchy_Amoeba8592
#74 Vegan Meal I Was Served At My Brother’s Wedding Last Weekend
Image source: satans-soup
#75 A Dry Rub Taken Far Past Its Breaking Point. So Heavily Seasoned They Tasted Like A Spice Cabinet Had An Identity Crisis
Image source: laurenh8tsyou
#76 Behold My Blackberry Bars With Lemon Glaze
Image source: SugarVibes
#77 My Wife Made Muffins
The dairy free cream cheese did not do well.
Image source: reddit.com
#78 I’m Fairly Certain I’ll Never Be Invited To A Potluck Again
Image source: fej057
#79 First Time Buying At A Local Restaurant Called “Food And Love”, Ordered A Four Cheese Pizza And This Is Why They Delivered
Image source: marrana_brainz
#80 I Just Love Slime Veggies Stuffed In Cookies
Image source: shayjax-
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