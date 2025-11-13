30 Hilariously Honest “Story Of My Life” Book Covers

Have you ever scrolled through your social media feeds and seen something that made you go “story of my life”? – well, there is now a series of books dedicated to these relatable everyday problems. The @storyofmyfuckinglife Instagram account is a page of cartoon drawings of book titles that tell the stories of the funny problems we all share.
While each of these interesting books has no contents on the inside, the brief titles tell hilarious, embarrassing, and everyday stories using only a few sentences. From the panic, we have all felt from trying to get home on an empty gas tank to trying to change your life with a haircut to the realization that no matter how many New Year’s resolutions you make, your life is still in shambles. Scroll down below to check out these bittersweet yet funny comments, and don’t forget to upvote your favs!
#1
Fishing the box out of the trash because I didn’t read the directions before throwing it away – A cookbook
#2
Hypothetical arguments I’ve won in the shower – vol 1 of 16
#3
Today I waited inside my apartment because I could hear my neighbor unlocking her door and I didn’t want to make small talk
#4
Sleeping until noon every day so I only have to pay for 2 meals: how to turn your depression into profit
#5
I feel like I’m already tired tomorrow – A memoir
#6
Philosophy’s great questions: are they mad at me or have I created another problem for myself that only exists in my head?
#7
Am I hungry or just bored?
#8
Googling a phone number that called me to try and figure out who it was instead of just answering it like an adult
#9
I can’t get through a 3 paragraph work email but I’ll watch a 7 minute video of a puppy with the hiccups
#10
Great mysteries of our time: I said something out loud 3 days ago and now I’m seeing ads for it on Facebook
#11
Introduction to budgeting – I’m too old for Christmas money from my relatives but I need it more now then when I was 13
#12
My uncle used to ruin Thanksgiving with his drinking but now he’s found Jesus and ruins it with that. And other holiday reflections
#13
“Over-Explaining everything because I’m afraid of not making sense or people thinking I’m dumb”
#14
2017, 2018, 2019 is going to be the year I get my life together – a memoir
#15
On paper, I’m an adult, a guide to acting like you’ve got your sh*t together
#16
Said “looks great, thank you so much!” and still tipped generously after getting a terrible haircut – a collection of times I didn’t stand up for myself
#17
Remedial Math – Telling myself “whatever its only $5” the 10,000 times X I’ve said that = over $50,000
#18
I’d be so f**king healthy if I cooked all the groceries I buy instead of letting them rot while I order take out every night. A memoir
#19
My resume – special skills, putting trash in an already full trashcan without anything spilling out
#20
Don’t say a word to me and I’ll give you 5 stars, a mandatory Uber driving training manual
#21
Smart investing made easy. How Having no money to invest makes investment choices incredibly easy
#22
Why did I do that? A novel by me with guest appearance by a fifth glass of wine when I was already pretty drunk at two
#23
“Per my last email”. And other phrases for being petty in work emails while also maintaining an air of professionalism
#24
Even if I get an “A” I’m not going to get a job when I graduate, how to overcome finals anxiety by accepting that they don’t matter
#25
The big book of facts I tell everyone I read somewhere but really I heard someone say it on a podcast and it might not even be true
#26
Learning to live with a loved one who is one of those people who stands up as soon as the plane lands
#27
Tales of self-sabotage – I didn’t get gas on the way home from work last night
#28
New haircuts and other ways not to actually deal with the issue affecting your life right now
#29
This glass of water is literally the best thing I’ve ever had & other signs you don’t take care of your body
#30
