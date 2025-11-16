Person Maliciously Complies With HOA Rules, Ends Up Costing Them 16% Of The HOA Income

While some think property ownership is the best way to escape nosy landlords, people in certain parts of the world will then encounter the dreaded beast that is a Homeowners Association. Armed with zeal and a possibly misguided sense of power, these groups will try to impose their will on all residents, for better or worse.
One internet user shared their story of malicious compliance when the HOA tried to force them to take down security cameras. In a bid of commendable stubbornness, they fought for their cameras tooth and nail, adding a pile of legal fees onto the HOA. And in the end, they got around the association’s ruling with a clever technicality.
HOAs don’t have the best reputation, perhaps as a result of their controversial origins
While not exclusive to the United States, HOA are most commonly found in America. The first examples come from 20th-century California, where residents of Pasadena banded together to keep poorer people and non-Caucasians out of the neighborhood. In the case of Shelley v. Kraemer in 1948, the Supreme Court finally ruled that these agreements were unenforceable, though it’s an unfortunate truth of history that it still took over forty years (1905 to 1948) for anyone with real power to limit this blatant discrimination. Modern HOA are more limited with their ability to discriminate, but can still make life uncomfortable for residents they don’t like.
Americans can at least take some comfort that their northern neighbor only had a similar ruling three years later, in 1951. In the case of Noble and Wolf v Alley, the Supreme Court of Canada also found the idea of a homeowner association limiting the neighborhood to a certain race, ethnicity, or religion absolutely unenforceable. Though just because they can’t stop you from moving in, doesn’t mean they can’t find ways to kick you out. Now, legally, this power differs from state to state, but in some, an HOA can actually foreclose your home if you miss payments. Texas laws heavily favor HOAs, but in 33 states they still retain a lot of power.
It’s always important to know your rights and to do your research
So if you live in an area with a particularly nosy HOA or are planning to move to one, it never hurts to be prepared. If they make any trouble when you are trying to move in, over you having children, your political bumper stickers, or sexual orientation, know that you are protected under the Fair Housing Act. Now, this is an extreme scenario that is probably not going to happen. More likely than not, an HOA will bother you over minor cosmetic issues. They will often try to change rules without informing residents. This is actually not acceptable as well, and you can demand an audit if it appears like the HOA is trying to conceal something.
While the example from Texas is unfortunate, HOAs don’t always come out on top. A man from Kansas went through an extensive legal battle with his local association, costing both parties thousands of dollars. He wanted to do some landscaping and the HOA didn’t want to approve his project. While he did have to pay them a fine over improperly filed applications, ultimately the judge allowed the project to continue. If you are looking at a new neighborhood or planning to move and don’t want to deal with the local HOA, be sure to find out what are the conditions and restrictions. Some will make it hell to opt out, while others are more flexible. Better to know before committing to a real estate purchase.
Some commenters sided with OP, seeing ‘Karen’ and the HOA as confrontational and needlessly aggressive
But others noted that it’s not exactly comfortable to have a camera you don’t control pointed directly at your yard
