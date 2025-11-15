Homeless Woman Found In A Garbage Bag On The Street With 6 Dogs Refuses To Go To A Shelter Because They Don’t Allow Pets

We see stories of dogs’ loyalty all around, but this one proves it can be two-sided. A 65-year-old homeless woman was spotted on the streets of Tijuana, Mexico, hiding from rain and cold inside a black plastic bag. It turned out that the big garbage bag was an improvised shelter for her and six dogs she cares for. Luz Maria Olmedo Beltran, known as “Chole,” has been living on the streets for 8 years, but despite life being cruel to her, she cares about the wellbeing of her dogs more than her own. They give her protection, warmth, and above all— love and companionship.
The shocking scene, caught by photographer Omar Camarillo’s lens, broke hearts online not only because of the unimaginable conditions an elderly woman has to live in, but as testimony that those who have the least set the greatest example of unconditional love and compassion.
More info: Facebook
A 65-year-old homeless woman was spotted in a garbage bag with 6 dogs on the streets of Tijuana
Image credits: Omar Camarillo
Image credits: Omar Camarillo
For half an hour, the local police desperately tried to convince “Chole” to go to a shelter, but she refused
Image credits: Omar Camarillo
The police officers spent half an hour trying to persuade the woman to accept their help and stay at a shelter, but she burst into tears as she didn’t want to leave her faithful companions behind. The animals are not allowed at the shelter, so she chooses to stay outside no matter what.
“Chole,” who has been living on the streets for 8 years, prefers to stay outside with her dogs because animals are not allowed at the shelter
Image credits: Omar Camarillo
The woman was scared the dogs would be left all alone if she had been taken to a shelter. “I don’t want to go, I don’t need help, I’m fine here,” she said to the police. “Chole” couldn’t abandon her 6 loyal companions, one of which was about to give birth. After all, they only had each other.
Image credits: Omar Camarillo
The police couldn’t leave her in cold and dangerous conditions and finally managed to convince her to find shelter for the night
Image credits: Omar Camarillo
Apparently, “Chole” spent the night at her son’s place, but was back on the streets the next day
Image credits: Omar Camarillo
After the heartbreaking story went viral, a kind local woman decided to help “Chole”
Image credits: Alejandra Cordova Castro
After reading the story, Alejandra Cordova Castro was deeply touched and decided to help “Chole” with what she and the dogs need the most: water, food, blankets, socks, etc. It’s a simple, kind gesture that doesn’t cost much, but means the world to the elderly woman trying to survive in her harsh reality.
The story got a lot of attention online, but Alejandra was actually the first one to help, and she encourages others to do the same
Image credits: Alejandra Cordova Castro
Alejandra Cordova Castro posted about her good deed on her Facebook not to get attention, but to encourage people who are around to contribute with whatever they can and even offered to help transport it. “Chole” can be found between Constitución street and Baja California in Tijuana.
“She said thank you so many times that she made me cry,” Alejandra said.
Image credits: Alejandra Cordova Castro
“Chole” now stays at the shelter for 50 pesos a day. It’s in a very bad condition, but at least her furry family is together
“I was shocked by the conditions in which the woman lives. I was able to realize that ‘La Chole’ has a great heart because she helps animals despite having many shortcomings,” photographer Omar Camarillo told Bored Panda.
Despite life treating her harshly, “Chole” has a kind heart and hopes the government donates a place for her so that she can rescue even more dogs
Image credits: Omar Camarillo
Image credits: Omar Camarillo
Follow Us