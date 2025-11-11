Two Friends Turned Their Van Into A Mobile Laundromat To Wash Clothes For The Homeless

Two ingenious 20-year-old good Samaritans created a brilliant way to help the homeless – they’ve outfitted a van as a mobile laundromat to give the homeless the opportunity to clean their clothes safely.
The two creators of the Orange Sky Laundry project, Lucas Patchett and Nicholas Marchesi, started with an old van and a generator. With the help of donations, they were able to secure two washing machines and driers, allowing their van to process 20kg of laundry an hour.
The project was launched in July and is now in its trial period, during which the van will operate 5 days a week in Brisbane. If the van is successful, the organization might spread throughout Australia.
More info: orangeskylaundry.com.au | Facebook (h/t: huffingtonpost)
Lucas Patchett (20) and Nicholas Marchesi (20), noticed that not enough was being done to help meet the homeless’ hygiene needs
That’s why they created Australia’s first mobile laundry for the homeless. Now they spend 5 days a week doing laundry for the homeless in Brisbane
“A privilege that so many of us take for granted. This is the first time Mick has been able to wash his clothes and blankets. Born in Brisbane and living on the streets Mick can’t afford to wash his clothes or transport them. Thanks for your continued support of our program. “
“Meet Ricky. He wants to thank you for all your donations and support. He sleeps rough on the street with his dad and today they were able to wash all of their clothes. “
Lucas Pratchett, one of the co-founders, poses in front of the van’s laundry machines
You can help them out by donating online – $6 will cover the cost of a cycle of washing for 1 person. “Have a look, we really appreciate it along with your continued support!“
Here’s their interview with a local news show:
