66 DIY Home Upgrades That Look Expensive But Cost Surprisingly Little

Being an adult comes with plenty of responsibilities, but there are also a few surprisingly satisfying things about it—like making your home feel a little more beautiful and comfortable. And honestly, it’s even better when you can give your space a makeover without spending a fortune. A fresh coat of paint, a clever idea, or a little DIY magic can sometimes make a bigger difference than an expensive renovation.
That’s exactly what we found while exploring the r/DIYHome community. People have shared some seriously impressive projects that prove you don’t need a huge budget or professional skills to transform a space. From clever upgrades to creative makeovers, these projects are not only easy on the eyes but also surprisingly affordable. Keep scrolling, Pandas, and get ready to feel inspired for your next DIY adventure.
#1 Penny Floor Project
Image source: [deleted]
#2 My Cloud Ceiling DIY
Image source: AdLatter1948
#3 Secret Doorway
Image source: Casblancnana
Adulting can be a wild ride. One minute you’re worrying about bills, work, and everything else on your to-do list, and the next you’re happily rearranging your living room or trying to give an old piece of furniture a second life. For many people, DIY projects are more than just a way to improve their homes—they’re a chance to be creative, learn something new, and actually see the results of their own effort. There’s also something satisfying about knowing that the finished project exists because you made it happen rather than simply buying it from a store. And when you can do all that without spending a fortune, even better.
#4 Before And After DIY Bathroom
Image source: Repulsive_Nature9471
#5 Bought A Motorcycle Lift To Position Tub In Place For Plummer…
Image source: ohwow_dad
#6 3 Days On My Knees To Change This 20+ Year Old Laminate But End Result Was Worth It
Image source: DonGibon87
Another great thing about DIY is that it can be a more sustainable way to update your home. Instead of constantly buying new furniture and decor, you can give things you already own a second life or pick up affordable secondhand pieces and turn them into something you actually love. An old dresser, for example, can be sanded, repainted, and fitted with new hardware, while glass jars, wooden crates, and leftover materials can easily become storage or decorative pieces.
It’s a small change, but one that can help reduce the demand for fast furniture—cheap, mass-produced pieces designed to be replaced quickly and often linked to deforestation, landfill waste, and emissions from manufacturing and shipping. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans discarded more than 12 million tons of furniture and furnishings in 2018, compared with 2.2 million tons in 1960, and more than 80% of that waste ended up in landfills. So, before throwing something away or buying another replacement, a little creativity might be all it needs to become useful again.
#7 Stair Box Bunk Bed
Image source: Falcon-Hoof216
#8 First House Project
Image source: Southern_Sir_218
#9 Just A Few Final Touches Left, But We’ve Already Made Our Daughter’s Dream Bedroom Come True
Image source: ScarletHorizons
If you’re looking for some inspiration before starting your DIY journey, Dream Home DIY by Jaharn Quinn offers plenty of ideas for transforming a home without relying on a huge budget or professional contractors. At its heart, the book encourages readers to stop thinking of home improvement as something that only experts can do. Quinn shows how creativity, patience, and a willingness to experiment can go a surprisingly long way. By focusing on accessible materials, practical techniques, and achievable projects, the book helps make DIY feel much less intimidating—especially if you’re the kind of person who looks at a drill and immediately thinks, “Absolutely not.” The broader message is encouraging: you don’t need to tackle an entire renovation at once; even small changes can gradually make a room feel more functional and personal.
#10 Updating The Kitchen
Image source: InnateJ
#11 Just Finished Building Our Custom Bookshelf Using IKEA Base Cabinets. Proud Of How It Turned Out!
Image source: No_Minute_9501
#12 I’ve Slowly Transformed My Home
Image source: WindyCanadian
If you’re looking for some inspiration before starting your DIY journey, Dream Home DIY by Jaharn Quinn offers plenty of ideas for transforming a home without relying on a huge budget or professional contractors. At its heart, the book encourages readers to stop thinking of home improvement as something that only experts can do. Quinn shows how creativity, patience, and a willingness to experiment can go a surprisingly long way. By focusing on accessible materials, practical techniques, and achievable projects, the book helps make DIY feel much less intimidating—especially if you’re the kind of person who looks at a drill and immediately thinks, “Absolutely not.” The broader message is encouraging: you don’t need to tackle an entire renovation at once; even small changes can gradually make a room feel more functional and personal.
#13 Let Me Know How I Did On This Gut Bathroom Renovation (Changing Final Wall Color FYI)
Image source: ragnarodinsson
#14 Mcm Style Built-Ins With IKEA Ivar
Image source: cccara_
#15 Built A Wall! The Small House Size Made The Stove Open To The Room Gross. Wall Is Non Combustible Materials For Gas Stove
Image source: spacklepants
One useful lesson from the book is that making your home more beautiful doesn’t have to come at the expense of the environment or your indoor air quality. For example, low-VOC paints, stains, and sealants contain fewer volatile organic compounds and generally release fewer potentially irritating chemicals into the air than conventional high-VOC products. This matters because breathing in high levels of VOCs can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat and may cause symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, nausea, or breathing discomfort.
Prolonged exposure to certain VOCs can also carry more serious health risks, depending on the specific chemical and the level and duration of exposure. Choosing lower-VOC alternatives can therefore be a simple way to create a more comfortable indoor environment while still achieving the finish you want. Quinn also highlights natural materials such as wood, clay, and canvas, showing that more sustainable choices can be both practical and beautiful. After all, a good DIY project should make your home feel better—not leave you wondering what exactly you’ve been breathing in.
#16 Same Room, 5 Weeks Of Work. One More Week Of Final Touches To Go!
Image source: livinginlaundry
#17 Recent Laundry Room Remodel
Image source: The_Naked_Handyman
#18 Vinyl Plank Flooring Is The Best – Especially For A Novice Like Me!
Image source: every_other_girl2
And what if you’re renting? You might understandably hesitate before making any changes because nobody wants to lose a chunk of their security deposit over an enthusiastic DIY experiment.. Luckily, there are plenty of renter-friendly (and environmentally friendly) ways to personalize a space without permanently changing it. Try turning old jars or tins into planters or repurposing wooden crates as storage. Removable wallpaper, fabric wall hangings, and secondhand artwork can also add personality without creating much waste. These small projects let you refresh your space while reusing materials and keeping perfectly usable items out of the landfill.
#19 Temporary Backsplash (Probably Permanent). Used Amazon Peal And Stick Stainless Steel Tiles. Turned Out Better Than I Could Have Imagined
Image source: surfryhder
#20 First Panel Swap
Image source: Crazycanadian1997
#21 Update On My Kitchen Remodeling. On The Backside Of It Finally
Image source: ianj2807
Of course, not every DIY project needs to involve power tools, complicated instructions, or an entire weekend of work. You can start small and see where your creativity takes you. For instance, use empty egg cartons to start seedlings for a small home garden instead of throwing them away after breakfast. The cartons give young plants their own little spaces to grow, helping you reuse an everyday item before it becomes waste. Growing herbs, vegetables, or flowers at home can also reduce the need to buy heavily packaged produce and, in some cases, cut down on the transportation involved in getting food from farms to stores. Transportation can have an environmental cost because cars, trucks, ships, and planes often burn fossil fuels, releasing greenhouse gases and other air pollutants. Reusing what you already have means fewer new materials need to be produced and transported, while growing a little greenery at home can make your space feel fresher and more inviting, too. It may not transform the planet overnight, but small choices like these can add up over time.
#22 Before, Almost Done And Current. How Does This Look?
Image source: EQUILEGNA
#23 Outdoor Kitchen Build
Image source: golf0003
#24 Just Some Remodeling. Peel N Stick Tile With Grouting
Image source: Impossible_Tadpole54
The best part is that these projects offer more than just a prettier home. DIY can give you a creative outlet, help you learn practical skills, reduce unnecessary waste, and make your surroundings feel more personal. It can also encourage you to become more resourceful—you start looking at an old chair, empty container, or unused corner and thinking about what it could become instead of automatically throwing it away. There’s also something incredibly satisfying about looking at an object you almost threw away and realizing that, with a little imagination, you turned it into something useful again. Your home doesn’t have to look like it came straight out of a design magazine; it should feel like a place that reflects you.
#25 DIY Floor Entrance Way
Image source: Roselightning00
#26 Backyard Stairs Project
Image source: FireMitten3928
#27 First Time Alcove Cabinet & Floating Shelves
Image source: External_Region944
Coming back to today’s post, these projects are a lovely reminder that transforming your home doesn’t always require a huge budget, a professional designer, or a complete renovation. Sometimes, all you need is a forgotten piece of furniture, a few basic supplies, and a little willingness to get your hands dirty. Whether you’re upcycling something old, making a renter-friendly change, or simply finding a clever new use for something you already own, small projects can make a surprisingly big difference. Which of these DIY ideas inspired you to start your own project this weekend, Pandas?
#28 Weekend Project, Put In A Raised Timber Floor 💪
Image source: Plus-Contribution915
#29 Took You Advice And Painted The Door Green Too, Bonus Two Dogs Today
Image source: Short-Amphibian-8073
#30 Pallet Cabin
Image source: cutajar12
#31 Front Door And Garage Door Painted
Image source: Fantastic-Brick-7337
#32 Decorating The Hallway
Image source: bruzzar
#33 Downstairs Cloakroom/Bathroom
Image source: Codenamechicken
#34 Bathroom Renovation
Image source: Flimsy-Ad-2792
#35 Please Don’t Shout At Me 😂
Image source: JesusIsComingLookBzy
#36 Stair Makeover
Image source: Matthewh-uk
#37 Mad My Entrance Useful And Pretty!
Image source: ABraines
#38 Kitchen Renovation Following On From My Last Post
Image source: Flimsy-Ad-2792
#39 Revamped Cupboard Under The Stairs
Image source: DarraghDaraDaire
#40 Our Humble Kitchen, Before And After
Image source: Responsible_Goat_706
#41 Living Room Reno Before And After
Image source: Dry-Feedback-9146
#42 Driveway? Completed It Mate
Image source: Friendly-Owl9205
#43 Home Made Sauna
Image source: OliWhap
#44 My First Project
Image source: TransportationSure11
#45 DIY Built-Ins With Home Depot Cabinets/Bookshelves
Image source: Upsethouscat
#46 39f, Never Used A Screwdriver, Really Wanted A Walk In Closet :)
Image source: WinterMortician
#47 Fireplace
Image source: golf0003
#48 I Installed A Wall Mounted Tire Rack
Image source: Drewsvans
#49 13€ Update
Image source: Inside-County-3987
#50 Laundry Closet Pre & Post (W New Floors!)
Image source: Maleficent_Good4806
#51 Garage Conversion By Myself Pt 1
Image source: carbonghost7
#52 DIY Door Renovation. (Before & After)
Image source: [deleted]
#53 DIY New House Bedroom Closet
Image source: Impressive-Drink9780
#54 Did My First Ever DIY Project
Image source: Sad_Heart_2553
#55 Paint/Hardware Kitchen Refresh
Image source: Carrotcake1920
#56 Before And After(: What Do U Think?
Image source: houseplantsgrowing
#57 Before And After Applying Protecticoat To Outdoor Lighting Sconces
Image source: Protecticoat
#58 Before N After Pics Of The Laundry Room
Image source: Impossible_Tadpole54
#59 Added Homemade Open Cabinet To My Hobby Corner
Image source: Terrible_Reporter_83
#60 Painted My Cabinets Red. And Now I Hate It. But I’m Gonna Get Rid Of That Ugly 60s Yellow Backsplash And Maybe Then It Will Look Better
Image source: lok_olga
#61 Removed Hearth From New Home
Image source: lilinski
#62 Hiw Our Closet Remodeling Went
Image source: PastAd1087
#63 First Time Slabbing
Image source: co1-in
#64 New Picket Fence Shenanigans
Image source: marchutchy
#65 Finished Two Doors Upstairs
Image source: Bubbly-Weakness-4788
#66 I Got The First Shelves Up In My First Home
Image source: Ri_Ri_11
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