54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

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It takes a lot of work to make a house truly feel like home. Between scrolling Pinterest for hours hunting down inspiration and then actually spending your weekends painting, drilling, and hauling stuff around while wondering why you signed up for this, it can feel like a second job. After everything though, the payoff is absolutely worth it.

We rounded up some seriously impressive before-and-after makeovers from the r/homeimprovementideas subreddit that show just how much a space can change with the right ideas and a creative touch. Scroll down to check them out, and upvote your favorites!

#1 A Year Ago I Asked You All For Advise. This Is Was The Result

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: TechAquisition

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

#2 Been Working On Replacing All The Wire Shelves In The House. This Closet My Wife Uses For Her Canning Was In Need Of An Update

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: TheStig21

#3 First Attempt At Vinyl Wrapping An Old Kitchen

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: yamiuchidm

#4 These Plinth Blocks Came Out Fantastic, Thanks Y’all!

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: n3rdy30

#5 Update On The Broken Wine Fridge Cabinet Hole… Now A Cat Apartment!

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: Cleed79

#6 My Husband And I Renovated Our Half Bath. We Did Everything Including Insulating, Drywalling, Flooring, Wallpapering, Painting, Plumbing, And Electrical

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: copykat93

#7 Kitchen Renovation. Finally Complete

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: GHOwl102

#8 I Finally Did It! Not A Hospital Room Anymore

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ImTheFrenchiestFry

#9 I Built Myself And Kids A Secret Room And Theater :)

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: [deleted]

#10 Removing Entry Closet And Putting In Hall Tree

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: Treacle_Routine

#11 I Wrapped My Dishwasher

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: devanchya

#12 Just A “DIY” Guy. Surprised Some Folks Call Themselves A “Contractor!”

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: maxsonny2

#13 Project Covid Man Cave

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: cireok

#14 Final Product

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: dryad001

#15 Show Off Saturday: Tiny Bathroom Remodel

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: highvolkage

#16 Inspired By Another Bathroom Reno Post!

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: lizsaywhaaat

#17 Boathouse Before And After

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: sunflower53069

#18 Master Bath Glow Up 😚

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: SSaleemaParise

#19 Nothing Major, But I Love It

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: Critical-Top-1952

#20 A Before And After Of Our Garage Updates

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: Frank4202

#21 How’d We Do? (2019 vs. 2023)

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: Aioli_Habit

#22 Painted The Cabinets White

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: PressureStandard2800

#23 The Power Of Paint!

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: [deleted]

#24 I Made A Countertop In A Closet For My Wife’s Baking Needs

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: Jooshmeister

#25 Jack & Jill Bathroom Vanity I Made

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: customwoodworkscw

#26 My Bathroom Remodel

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: bellabbr

#27 Been Working On This For Over A Year. Inside Will Be Done In A Few Weeks And We Can Finally Move In!

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: Syris3000

#28 Redid Our Half Bath, How Did I Do? I Love The Painted Ceiling!

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: jimmmmmmyG

#29 WV Woodburning Stove Remodel

This was a lot of work. I had the carpet ripped up and paid a professional to put in hardwood floors. I hand painted the tiles behind the stove to warm it up. Lastly, added some stone tile and painted the wood trim so it would be up to code.

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: masterandmargaritas

#30 Refinished Bathroom Cabinets I Recently Did

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: customwoodworkscw

#31 Fully Remodeled Kitchen I Recently Built

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: customwoodworkscw

#32 Home Renovations That I Think Look Fantastic

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: anon

#33 Front Yard Makeover!

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: dirtbagtim

#34 Probably My Proudest Reno

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ididathing97

#35 Before/After Of Our Living, Kitchen, Dining Space In Our Historic New Orleans Home

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: lizsaywhaaat

#36 Finally Convinced My Partner To Not Be Scared Of A Painted Ceiling Or Dark Colors 🫡

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ayepeyday

#37 Hard Work Pays Of, What Do You Think Of Our Taste?

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: AccomplishedAd9767

#38 New Here. But Here’s My Recent Bathroom Reno!

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: atexassized10-4

#39 Painted My Hallway (Before And After)

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: willzore

#40 Bathroom From Hell To A Godly Throne

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: PulpyEnlightenment

#41 My Little Backyard Makeover In Barbados

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: islandgirlbuilder

#42 Bathroom Renovation In Our 1910 Home. At Some Point There Was Som Pretty Cool Wallpaper In The Bathroom

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: ucancallmeal81

#43 I’m Not Sure If It’s Worthy Of It But Here’s My New Kitchen (Before And After, Everything Done By Me)

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: Madmen3000

#44 Before And After Of Our Dining Room. World Of Difference

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: shoot2will

#45 Old Flat Renovation

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: benny__boy

#46 Our 107 Yr Old Farm House Half Bath Reno

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: _planties

#47 Renovating My Workshop

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: Francishus

#48 Fireplace Reno

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: cjlewis7892

#49 First Solo From Start To Finish!

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: LustForLuscious

#50 Hall Improvement

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: [deleted]

#51 Kitchen Remodel

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: world_diver_fun

#52 Face Lift To My Laundry Room (Before And After)

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: PrincessSkittles54

#53 Chicago Bungalow Dining Room (Before And After)

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: keylimelacroix

#54 1971 Living Room Progress

54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

Image source: omg_chloe

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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