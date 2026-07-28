54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online

It takes a lot of work to make a house truly feel like home. Between scrolling Pinterest for hours hunting down inspiration and then actually spending your weekends painting, drilling, and hauling stuff around while wondering why you signed up for this, it can feel like a second job. After everything though, the payoff is absolutely worth it.
We rounded up some seriously impressive before-and-after makeovers from the r/homeimprovementideas subreddit that show just how much a space can change with the right ideas and a creative touch. Scroll down to check them out, and upvote your favorites!
#1 A Year Ago I Asked You All For Advise. This Is Was The Result
Image source: TechAquisition
#2 Been Working On Replacing All The Wire Shelves In The House. This Closet My Wife Uses For Her Canning Was In Need Of An Update
Image source: TheStig21
#3 First Attempt At Vinyl Wrapping An Old Kitchen
Image source: yamiuchidm
#4 These Plinth Blocks Came Out Fantastic, Thanks Y’all!
Image source: n3rdy30
#5 Update On The Broken Wine Fridge Cabinet Hole… Now A Cat Apartment!
Image source: Cleed79
#6 My Husband And I Renovated Our Half Bath. We Did Everything Including Insulating, Drywalling, Flooring, Wallpapering, Painting, Plumbing, And Electrical
Image source: copykat93
#7 Kitchen Renovation. Finally Complete
Image source: GHOwl102
#8 I Finally Did It! Not A Hospital Room Anymore
Image source: ImTheFrenchiestFry
#9 I Built Myself And Kids A Secret Room And Theater :)
Image source: [deleted]
#10 Removing Entry Closet And Putting In Hall Tree
Image source: Treacle_Routine
#11 I Wrapped My Dishwasher
Image source: devanchya
#12 Just A “DIY” Guy. Surprised Some Folks Call Themselves A “Contractor!”
Image source: maxsonny2
#13 Project Covid Man Cave
Image source: cireok
#14 Final Product
Image source: dryad001
#15 Show Off Saturday: Tiny Bathroom Remodel
Image source: highvolkage
#16 Inspired By Another Bathroom Reno Post!
Image source: lizsaywhaaat
#17 Boathouse Before And After
Image source: sunflower53069
#18 Master Bath Glow Up 😚
Image source: SSaleemaParise
#19 Nothing Major, But I Love It
Image source: Critical-Top-1952
#20 A Before And After Of Our Garage Updates
Image source: Frank4202
#21 How’d We Do? (2019 vs. 2023)
Image source: Aioli_Habit
#22 Painted The Cabinets White
Image source: PressureStandard2800
#23 The Power Of Paint!
Image source: [deleted]
#24 I Made A Countertop In A Closet For My Wife’s Baking Needs
Image source: Jooshmeister
#25 Jack & Jill Bathroom Vanity I Made
Image source: customwoodworkscw
#26 My Bathroom Remodel
Image source: bellabbr
#27 Been Working On This For Over A Year. Inside Will Be Done In A Few Weeks And We Can Finally Move In!
Image source: Syris3000
#28 Redid Our Half Bath, How Did I Do? I Love The Painted Ceiling!
Image source: jimmmmmmyG
#29 WV Woodburning Stove Remodel
This was a lot of work. I had the carpet ripped up and paid a professional to put in hardwood floors. I hand painted the tiles behind the stove to warm it up. Lastly, added some stone tile and painted the wood trim so it would be up to code.
Image source: masterandmargaritas
#30 Refinished Bathroom Cabinets I Recently Did
Image source: customwoodworkscw
#31 Fully Remodeled Kitchen I Recently Built
Image source: customwoodworkscw
#32 Home Renovations That I Think Look Fantastic
Image source: anon
#33 Front Yard Makeover!
Image source: dirtbagtim
#34 Probably My Proudest Reno
Image source: ididathing97
#35 Before/After Of Our Living, Kitchen, Dining Space In Our Historic New Orleans Home
Image source: lizsaywhaaat
#36 Finally Convinced My Partner To Not Be Scared Of A Painted Ceiling Or Dark Colors 🫡
Image source: ayepeyday
#37 Hard Work Pays Of, What Do You Think Of Our Taste?
Image source: AccomplishedAd9767
#38 New Here. But Here’s My Recent Bathroom Reno!
Image source: atexassized10-4
#39 Painted My Hallway (Before And After)
Image source: willzore
#40 Bathroom From Hell To A Godly Throne
Image source: PulpyEnlightenment
#41 My Little Backyard Makeover In Barbados
Image source: islandgirlbuilder
#42 Bathroom Renovation In Our 1910 Home. At Some Point There Was Som Pretty Cool Wallpaper In The Bathroom
Image source: ucancallmeal81
#43 I’m Not Sure If It’s Worthy Of It But Here’s My New Kitchen (Before And After, Everything Done By Me)
Image source: Madmen3000
#44 Before And After Of Our Dining Room. World Of Difference
Image source: shoot2will
#45 Old Flat Renovation
Image source: benny__boy
#46 Our 107 Yr Old Farm House Half Bath Reno
Image source: _planties
#47 Renovating My Workshop
Image source: Francishus
#48 Fireplace Reno
Image source: cjlewis7892
#49 First Solo From Start To Finish!
Image source: LustForLuscious
#50 Hall Improvement
Image source: [deleted]
#51 Kitchen Remodel
Image source: world_diver_fun
#52 Face Lift To My Laundry Room (Before And After)
Image source: PrincessSkittles54
#53 Chicago Bungalow Dining Room (Before And After)
Image source: keylimelacroix
#54 1971 Living Room Progress
Image source: omg_chloe
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