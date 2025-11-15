50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

by

The pandemic has turned us all into make-it-yourselfers, more or less. And while most of us have had our inspo put into practice either by trying a recipe that under normal circumstances we’d never dare to challenge, or making a nesting box, others set out on way more elaborate endeavors. As a result, there was an unprecedented boom in homeowners with days that have been ruined beyond repair.

The reasons for this curious phenomenon can be traced back to the seemingly innocent urge for renovation. After all, we all spent a shamelessly huge amount of time in the comfort of our homes that became the target of our idle hands.

Fast forward to today and we now have quite a solid collection of pics that document these home disasters. Thanks to the corner of Reddit known as “Well That Sucks” that has a whopping 2.6M members, we have a lot to learn from what not to do with our home, shelter, rented flat, Airbnb, roof, ‘cause… well, the pics speak for themselves.

Psst! Part 1 with more homeowners having a pretty bad day await right here.

#1 Man Arrives Home To Find Bear Eating His Bucket Of KFC

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: werdmouf

#2 The View Of My Balcony Before And After They Removed A Tree

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: berchielli

#3 Raccoons Climbed In My Garage Window And Ate All My Raccoon Repellant

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: HighQualityH20h

#4 Went To The Gas Station Last Night For 5 Minutes To Get Beer And Came Back To This. My Room Is The Window To The Right. I Feel Insanely Lucky Right Now. Might Go Gambling Later

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: babyspoot

#5 My Super Kicked A Hole Through The Ceiling This Morning, Then Poked His Head Through To Apologize. I Was Naked.

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: mycateatstoenails

#6 Great Way To Start The Morning

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: gangbangkang

#7 My Apartment Received A Shockwave From A Missile That Hit My Neighborhood

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: Ben_Forest

#8 In Ten Seconds I’m Going To Discover The Value Of Lifejackets And Renter’s Insurance

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: dbcannon

#9 Bought A House Last Year And Wondered Why This Light Never Worked. Finally Took It Off To Have A Look At The Wiring…

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: BatM6tt

#10 My Sunflower In The Front Of My House Finally Bloomed For The World To See

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: huntegowk

#11 My Wall In My Apartment After Dating A Psycho

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: koolaidjammersz

#12 My 20 Year Old Tree Planted When I Was Born Got Uprooted In A Wind Storm Back Home Last Night

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: RF1901

#13 This Is The Side Of My House

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: inDgenious

#14 Have Cats They Said, It’ll Be Fun They Said (No Cats Were Harmed And No Plants Were Seriously Injured)

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: allahash

#15 Tornado-Driven Murder-Branch Impales My House Directly Above My Kid’s Bed

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: Endarius

#16 Our Neighbor’s 80′ Locust Tree Gave Us Some Live Edge Sky Lights, A Great View Of The Stars, And That Rainforest Cafe Atmosphere That Our Living Room Had Just Always Been Missing. No Injuries, Dogs Pissed The Bed, Life Goes On…

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: Bloomshockalocka

#17 First Thought It Was Rice On My Garbage Can This Morning But A After Closer Look They Were Moving…

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: Agnar_95

#18 This Pillar Was Straight Last Week. This Is The First Floor Of A Seven-Floor Building

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: VreniCZek

#19 Got Home From Vacation Only To Find Out Our Fridge And Freezer Have Been Dead For 10 Days

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: deadfeather19

#20 Found Out My Neighbor Sleeps With A Loaded Firearm Today. (Corner Of My Computer Desk Right Behind My Monitor)

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: oneBAKEDmuffin

#21 The Mirror In My Hotel Bathroom Has An Antifog Section. Unfortunately, I’m 5’2″

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: Bommie20

#22 My Friend Fell Down The Stairs In Our Airbnb

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: Jaunt-

#23 Ordered A New Chlorinator For The Pool, The Instructions Came On Vhs

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: Yashkamr

#24 Nothing Better To Start Your Morning Than Dropping A Full Jar Of Glitter

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: CarmelitaBenavidez

#25 Flooded Basement Quickly Becomes An Ocean

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: TargetBoyz

#26 Tempered Glass Lid Shattered, Giving Me Schrodinger’s Stir-Fry

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: magnalbatross

#27 Anyone Else Have To Remove Their Washer Agitator Because They Washed A New Box Of Staples, Or Is It Just Me?

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: kungfoofighter80

#28 Bird Shat On My Window While It Was Open And It Got Splattered On My Bed

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: meiirenaa

#29 Yesterday My Pen Exploded In My Dryer. Today, This When I Get Home After Another 13 Hour Work Day. Take A Shot For Me Today Please

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: Blotzkrieg

#30 Unlucky Day

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: Pepeethefrog

#31 First Night Of Vacation And We Go To Pull Out The Sofa Bed For The Kids, Hear A Loud Crunching Sound… Son’s iPhone Fell Between The Cushions And Got Caught In Hinges Of Bed Frame…

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: flippity_dippity_doo

#32 Thought I Bought Forks

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: professorstreets

#33 My House Just Fell On My Car

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: stevegeorge1

#34 Get A Basement Apartment In New York They Said. It’ll Be Fun They Said

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: werdmouf

#35 Got To My Apartment From Work During A Rainy Day To Find A Roof Leak Right Over My Laptop…

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: Skaydrel

#36 And Now My Bedroom Smells Like A Night Club

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: HoggyOfAustralia

#37 I Decided To Try Deep Frying Oreos But I Forgot That Oil And Water Don’t Behave The Same Way, Let It Get Too Hot And Melted Part Of My Kitchen. Always Keep An Eye On Your Oil And Use A Thermometer

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: aleighleigh

#38 Always Remember To Turn Off Your Iron

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: 5_Frog_Margin

#39 Neighbor’s 12yo Grandkid Decided To Sneak In The Car And Take A Joyride. Freaked Out, Hit The Gas, And Crossed Their Lawn And Mine To Hit The Front Of My House

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: hellonene3

#40 Mould Killer In My Bathroom Is Itself Mouldy… I Hate This Flat So Much…

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: BumTulip

#41 I Guess You Shouldn’t Put Glass Windows Over Grass When It’s 22 Degrees Celsius

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: YumLoopYT

#42 This Is One Gallon Of Vegetable Oil. Help Me

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: buttholeismyfavword

#43 When You Let Your Ex Keep The Second Key

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: Noomba2

#44 My Chips Fell Off My Desk In The Worst Way Possible

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: TotallyBlaze420

#45 Anyone Know How To Jailbreak A TV?

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: adirtyburrito

#46 Just Bought Gallon Of Chocolate Milk For The Kids. Bumped It Trying To Put It In To The Fridge And It Noped Right Out Of My Hand. A Gallon Really Doesn’t Seem Like Much, Until You Have To Clean It Off The Floor. The Splatter Zone Behind Me Was Pretty Impressive Too

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: ArtsySAHM

#47 The Glass In My Lizards Tank Randomly Exploded In The Middle Of A Thunder Storm

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: Andy_The_Punk

#48 Company Sent Mismatched Pieces Of My New Couch Today. They Don’t Make The Couch Anymore

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: kirby5801

#49 My Father Had To Be Freed From The Locked Toilet This Morning

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: NeverKlas

#50 Don’t Wash A Blanket With A Fitted Sheet. Still Suffering From Ptsd From The Sound

50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

Image source: DocMock

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Young Dexter Origins cast
Recasting Michael C. Hall’s Dexter For Dexter: Origins
3 min read
Mar, 26, 2023
Hey Pandas, Show Off Your Art Skills Here (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Artist Turns A Cement Mixer Into A Giant Disco Ball, And You Have To See It In Action
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
hart of dixie
Hart of Dixie 2.06 “I Walk the Line” Recap
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2012
Zoo Shares An Ultrasound Of A Baby Elephant And People Find It Adorable
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
32 Horrifying Experiences From Folks Who Survived Getting Kidnapped: “I Got Very, Very Lucky”
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.