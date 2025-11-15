50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You With Their Homes (New Pics)

The pandemic has turned us all into make-it-yourselfers, more or less. And while most of us have had our inspo put into practice either by trying a recipe that under normal circumstances we’d never dare to challenge, or making a nesting box, others set out on way more elaborate endeavors. As a result, there was an unprecedented boom in homeowners with days that have been ruined beyond repair.
The reasons for this curious phenomenon can be traced back to the seemingly innocent urge for renovation. After all, we all spent a shamelessly huge amount of time in the comfort of our homes that became the target of our idle hands.
Fast forward to today and we now have quite a solid collection of pics that document these home disasters. Thanks to the corner of Reddit known as “Well That Sucks” that has a whopping 2.6M members, we have a lot to learn from what not to do with our home, shelter, rented flat, Airbnb, roof, ‘cause… well, the pics speak for themselves.
#1 Man Arrives Home To Find Bear Eating His Bucket Of KFC
Image source: werdmouf
#2 The View Of My Balcony Before And After They Removed A Tree
Image source: berchielli
#3 Raccoons Climbed In My Garage Window And Ate All My Raccoon Repellant
Image source: HighQualityH20h
#4 Went To The Gas Station Last Night For 5 Minutes To Get Beer And Came Back To This. My Room Is The Window To The Right. I Feel Insanely Lucky Right Now. Might Go Gambling Later
Image source: babyspoot
#5 My Super Kicked A Hole Through The Ceiling This Morning, Then Poked His Head Through To Apologize. I Was Naked.
Image source: mycateatstoenails
#6 Great Way To Start The Morning
Image source: gangbangkang
#7 My Apartment Received A Shockwave From A Missile That Hit My Neighborhood
Image source: Ben_Forest
#8 In Ten Seconds I’m Going To Discover The Value Of Lifejackets And Renter’s Insurance
Image source: dbcannon
#9 Bought A House Last Year And Wondered Why This Light Never Worked. Finally Took It Off To Have A Look At The Wiring…
Image source: BatM6tt
#10 My Sunflower In The Front Of My House Finally Bloomed For The World To See
Image source: huntegowk
#11 My Wall In My Apartment After Dating A Psycho
Image source: koolaidjammersz
#12 My 20 Year Old Tree Planted When I Was Born Got Uprooted In A Wind Storm Back Home Last Night
Image source: RF1901
#13 This Is The Side Of My House
Image source: inDgenious
#14 Have Cats They Said, It’ll Be Fun They Said (No Cats Were Harmed And No Plants Were Seriously Injured)
Image source: allahash
#15 Tornado-Driven Murder-Branch Impales My House Directly Above My Kid’s Bed
Image source: Endarius
#16 Our Neighbor’s 80′ Locust Tree Gave Us Some Live Edge Sky Lights, A Great View Of The Stars, And That Rainforest Cafe Atmosphere That Our Living Room Had Just Always Been Missing. No Injuries, Dogs Pissed The Bed, Life Goes On…
Image source: Bloomshockalocka
#17 First Thought It Was Rice On My Garbage Can This Morning But A After Closer Look They Were Moving…
Image source: Agnar_95
#18 This Pillar Was Straight Last Week. This Is The First Floor Of A Seven-Floor Building
Image source: VreniCZek
#19 Got Home From Vacation Only To Find Out Our Fridge And Freezer Have Been Dead For 10 Days
Image source: deadfeather19
#20 Found Out My Neighbor Sleeps With A Loaded Firearm Today. (Corner Of My Computer Desk Right Behind My Monitor)
Image source: oneBAKEDmuffin
#21 The Mirror In My Hotel Bathroom Has An Antifog Section. Unfortunately, I’m 5’2″
Image source: Bommie20
#22 My Friend Fell Down The Stairs In Our Airbnb
Image source: Jaunt-
#23 Ordered A New Chlorinator For The Pool, The Instructions Came On Vhs
Image source: Yashkamr
#24 Nothing Better To Start Your Morning Than Dropping A Full Jar Of Glitter
Image source: CarmelitaBenavidez
#25 Flooded Basement Quickly Becomes An Ocean
Image source: TargetBoyz
#26 Tempered Glass Lid Shattered, Giving Me Schrodinger’s Stir-Fry
Image source: magnalbatross
#27 Anyone Else Have To Remove Their Washer Agitator Because They Washed A New Box Of Staples, Or Is It Just Me?
Image source: kungfoofighter80
#28 Bird Shat On My Window While It Was Open And It Got Splattered On My Bed
Image source: meiirenaa
#29 Yesterday My Pen Exploded In My Dryer. Today, This When I Get Home After Another 13 Hour Work Day. Take A Shot For Me Today Please
Image source: Blotzkrieg
#30 Unlucky Day
Image source: Pepeethefrog
#31 First Night Of Vacation And We Go To Pull Out The Sofa Bed For The Kids, Hear A Loud Crunching Sound… Son’s iPhone Fell Between The Cushions And Got Caught In Hinges Of Bed Frame…
Image source: flippity_dippity_doo
#32 Thought I Bought Forks
Image source: professorstreets
#33 My House Just Fell On My Car
Image source: stevegeorge1
#34 Get A Basement Apartment In New York They Said. It’ll Be Fun They Said
Image source: werdmouf
#35 Got To My Apartment From Work During A Rainy Day To Find A Roof Leak Right Over My Laptop…
Image source: Skaydrel
#36 And Now My Bedroom Smells Like A Night Club
Image source: HoggyOfAustralia
#37 I Decided To Try Deep Frying Oreos But I Forgot That Oil And Water Don’t Behave The Same Way, Let It Get Too Hot And Melted Part Of My Kitchen. Always Keep An Eye On Your Oil And Use A Thermometer
Image source: aleighleigh
#38 Always Remember To Turn Off Your Iron
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
#39 Neighbor’s 12yo Grandkid Decided To Sneak In The Car And Take A Joyride. Freaked Out, Hit The Gas, And Crossed Their Lawn And Mine To Hit The Front Of My House
Image source: hellonene3
#40 Mould Killer In My Bathroom Is Itself Mouldy… I Hate This Flat So Much…
Image source: BumTulip
#41 I Guess You Shouldn’t Put Glass Windows Over Grass When It’s 22 Degrees Celsius
Image source: YumLoopYT
#42 This Is One Gallon Of Vegetable Oil. Help Me
Image source: buttholeismyfavword
#43 When You Let Your Ex Keep The Second Key
Image source: Noomba2
#44 My Chips Fell Off My Desk In The Worst Way Possible
Image source: TotallyBlaze420
#45 Anyone Know How To Jailbreak A TV?
Image source: adirtyburrito
#46 Just Bought Gallon Of Chocolate Milk For The Kids. Bumped It Trying To Put It In To The Fridge And It Noped Right Out Of My Hand. A Gallon Really Doesn’t Seem Like Much, Until You Have To Clean It Off The Floor. The Splatter Zone Behind Me Was Pretty Impressive Too
Image source: ArtsySAHM
#47 The Glass In My Lizards Tank Randomly Exploded In The Middle Of A Thunder Storm
Image source: Andy_The_Punk
#48 Company Sent Mismatched Pieces Of My New Couch Today. They Don’t Make The Couch Anymore
Image source: kirby5801
#49 My Father Had To Be Freed From The Locked Toilet This Morning
Image source: NeverKlas
#50 Don’t Wash A Blanket With A Fitted Sheet. Still Suffering From Ptsd From The Sound
Image source: DocMock
