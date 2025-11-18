30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

by

Owning a home comes with a lot of responsibilities. It’s not just unclogging the drain and mowing the lawn; there are plenty of unforeseen situations, just waiting to happen.

As shown by the subreddit ‘Well, That Sucks,’ the ceiling might decide to collapse, or a pack of uninvited sea lions might crash at your property for a surprise visit.

Hopefully, the sense of pride that you get from investing in your own place is strong within these folks!

#1 Guess Someone’s Gonna Be Late For Work

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: girolski07

#2 My Cat Brought A Live Mouse In And Lost It In My Room. Again

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: Background-Web-484

#3 Sunlight Through This Glass Doorknob Started A Housefire

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: Green____cat

#4 The Only Path Back To My Room Blocked By Cute But Incredibly Angry Sea Lions

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: NanoArowanaTank

#5 My Car Broke Down This Morning On My Way To Work And Had To Be Towed. Not 5 Minutes After I Got Home, My Ceiling Collapsed

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: Cthulhetta

#6 After A Grueling Day At Work Without Food Where I Had To Wait 4 Hours For A Sample To Arrive Which Got Canceled, I Come Home At 7pm To Find All My S**t In Garbage Bags Cause The Cleaners My Landlord Sent Cleared The Wrong Apartment

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: km1180

#7 My Tomatoes Look Like A Felled At-At

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: BakedKimber-Lays

#8 Blizzard Blew The Man Door On My Garage Open Yesterday

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: PCDevine

#9 Drove My 17 Year Old Son To Visit My Childhood Home

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: gjawhar

#10 Delivery Driver Hung Food Order On My Fence And My Dog Ate It Every Single Bite

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: Lucia_Unicorn

#11 This Is Why You Don’t Put Up Solar Panels If You Live By A Golf Course

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: NASTYH0USEWIFE

#12 Left My Bathroom Window Open For 3 Weeks Whilst I Was Away And A Bird Laid A Nest In My Sink

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: grenadej

#13 Stepped On A Ketchup Packet

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: contra31

#14 I’m Never Going To Recover Financially From This

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: Jonnyyrage

#15 Washing Machine In The Apartment Above Me Was Pouring Water For Days, And No One Noticed Until It Started Pouring Out Of My Circuit Breaker

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: hospitaltraveler

#16 My 6 Year Old Swung On The Gate Once

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: Im_not_batman_you_R

#17 Installed A Lovely Sunlight In My New Bathroom, Without Realizing It Would Perfectly Frame That Horrid Tower

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: zalik9

#18 I Met The Guy Putting A New Roof On My Apartment Today

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: Geckko

#19 (Oc) Meet Bonnie, Our 3 Month Old Collie. During The Night She Discovered A Can Of Blue Paint With A Loose Lid. We Call This Her ‘Blue Period’ Since She Is Obviously Going Through Some Artistic Phase. (The Chinese Rug Cost Nearly $6,000.)

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe

#20 Dog Decided To Bust Through My Bedroom Door Like The Kool-Aid Man While I Was At Work

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: AtticusVoid

#21 This Is My View From The Bathroom Floor, Looking At The Hole In The Ceiling I Just Fell Through

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: StickyMcdoodle

#22 Someone Drove A U-Haul Into My Bedroom

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: puffskeins

#23 Do You Want To See What God Did To Me Today

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: Cheeky_Guy

#24 Was Lying In Bed When I Heard A Pop And Shattering Glass….

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: iSquishBread

#25 Overnight Coworker Sent Me This Last Night

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: D0nk3yPunch912

#26 I Have 30 Seconds To Sweep This Up Before The Cat Pees On It

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: stvckmind

#27 Real First World Problems

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: Just_Huan

#28 Went Under The Porch To Get The Decorations Today, Turns Out Wasps Have Been Squatting…

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: DeadLightsOut

#29 After Ripping Out My Front Door, I Learn There Are Different Sizes For Doors

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: oestzilla

#30 1:30 Am And I Hear A Loud Bang Downstairs

30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Image source: melissa9720

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
LEGO Pop Culture Dala Horses
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
For The Past Year, I’ve Been Pretending To Be Darth Vader
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Photographer Captures Amusing Pics Of Stunning Mantises, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Grinch Holiday Decorations (11 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Gruesome Photos Of Cincinnati Brawl Victim’s Swollen Face Spark Outrage As Racial Tensions Erupt
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025
This Artist Might Make You Laugh With His Single-Panel Comics (40 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.