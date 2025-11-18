30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes

Owning a home comes with a lot of responsibilities. It’s not just unclogging the drain and mowing the lawn; there are plenty of unforeseen situations, just waiting to happen.
As shown by the subreddit ‘Well, That Sucks,’ the ceiling might decide to collapse, or a pack of uninvited sea lions might crash at your property for a surprise visit.
Hopefully, the sense of pride that you get from investing in your own place is strong within these folks!
#1 Guess Someone’s Gonna Be Late For Work
Image source: girolski07
#2 My Cat Brought A Live Mouse In And Lost It In My Room. Again
Image source: Background-Web-484
#3 Sunlight Through This Glass Doorknob Started A Housefire
Image source: Green____cat
#4 The Only Path Back To My Room Blocked By Cute But Incredibly Angry Sea Lions
Image source: NanoArowanaTank
#5 My Car Broke Down This Morning On My Way To Work And Had To Be Towed. Not 5 Minutes After I Got Home, My Ceiling Collapsed
Image source: Cthulhetta
#6 After A Grueling Day At Work Without Food Where I Had To Wait 4 Hours For A Sample To Arrive Which Got Canceled, I Come Home At 7pm To Find All My S**t In Garbage Bags Cause The Cleaners My Landlord Sent Cleared The Wrong Apartment
Image source: km1180
#7 My Tomatoes Look Like A Felled At-At
Image source: BakedKimber-Lays
#8 Blizzard Blew The Man Door On My Garage Open Yesterday
Image source: PCDevine
#9 Drove My 17 Year Old Son To Visit My Childhood Home
Image source: gjawhar
#10 Delivery Driver Hung Food Order On My Fence And My Dog Ate It Every Single Bite
Image source: Lucia_Unicorn
#11 This Is Why You Don’t Put Up Solar Panels If You Live By A Golf Course
Image source: NASTYH0USEWIFE
#12 Left My Bathroom Window Open For 3 Weeks Whilst I Was Away And A Bird Laid A Nest In My Sink
Image source: grenadej
#13 Stepped On A Ketchup Packet
Image source: contra31
#14 I’m Never Going To Recover Financially From This
Image source: Jonnyyrage
#15 Washing Machine In The Apartment Above Me Was Pouring Water For Days, And No One Noticed Until It Started Pouring Out Of My Circuit Breaker
Image source: hospitaltraveler
#16 My 6 Year Old Swung On The Gate Once
Image source: Im_not_batman_you_R
#17 Installed A Lovely Sunlight In My New Bathroom, Without Realizing It Would Perfectly Frame That Horrid Tower
Image source: zalik9
#18 I Met The Guy Putting A New Roof On My Apartment Today
Image source: Geckko
#19 (Oc) Meet Bonnie, Our 3 Month Old Collie. During The Night She Discovered A Can Of Blue Paint With A Loose Lid. We Call This Her ‘Blue Period’ Since She Is Obviously Going Through Some Artistic Phase. (The Chinese Rug Cost Nearly $6,000.)
Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe
#20 Dog Decided To Bust Through My Bedroom Door Like The Kool-Aid Man While I Was At Work
Image source: AtticusVoid
#21 This Is My View From The Bathroom Floor, Looking At The Hole In The Ceiling I Just Fell Through
Image source: StickyMcdoodle
#22 Someone Drove A U-Haul Into My Bedroom
Image source: puffskeins
#23 Do You Want To See What God Did To Me Today
Image source: Cheeky_Guy
#24 Was Lying In Bed When I Heard A Pop And Shattering Glass….
Image source: iSquishBread
#25 Overnight Coworker Sent Me This Last Night
Image source: D0nk3yPunch912
#26 I Have 30 Seconds To Sweep This Up Before The Cat Pees On It
Image source: stvckmind
#27 Real First World Problems
Image source: Just_Huan
#28 Went Under The Porch To Get The Decorations Today, Turns Out Wasps Have Been Squatting…
Image source: DeadLightsOut
#29 After Ripping Out My Front Door, I Learn There Are Different Sizes For Doors
Image source: oestzilla
#30 1:30 Am And I Hear A Loud Bang Downstairs
Image source: melissa9720
