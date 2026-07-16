79 Creative Home DIY Projects That Left People Seriously Impressed

We’ve all been there: a sink starts leaking, a wall looks incredibly depressing, or you realize your hallway has all the personality of a cardboard box. While most of us immediately reach for our phones to call a professional (or just ignore it and hope it goes away), there is a special breed of talented humans out there — the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) community.
People have made cozy under-stairs doghouses, actual secret doorways, painted incredible murals on their bedroom walls, and even turned their backyard into a Tiki bar.
To show that one doesn’t always need a professional license to pull off a jaw-dropping home transformation, we’ve collected some of the most creative and stunning DIY projects from an online forum.
Get ready to be inspired… and maybe a little jealous.
#1 Painted A Mural On My Bedroom Wall Yesterday And Its My New Favorite Room In The House!! All Sherwinn Williams Paint, Flexible Molding And Leds From Amazon!
Image source: Agreeable_Month9177
#2 At Night The Tiny Houses On My Patio Lamppost Glow Like Something Lives Inside Them. Here’s What I Built:)
Image source: Alex_DiyPanda
#3 Not Sure If This Is The Right Audience
This is my second arcade build. I’ve literally just started woodworking in April of this year.
Image source: MoKxSANDMAN
In a highly digital world, hands-on work acts as a powerful therapeutic outlet.
A study conducted by Talker Research revealed that completing a home DIY project boosts a person’s confidence, happiness, and satisfaction for seven full weeks afterward.
In their survey of 2,000 Gen Z and millennial homeowners and renters, about 86% reported a profound sense of accomplishment that lingers for a month and a half.
#4 Understairs Doghouse
Image source: Character-Front-9061
#5 Penny Floor Project
Image source: [deleted]
#6 Secret Doorway
Out of three Walmart shelves and some advanced assembling. Turned out alright!
Image source: Casblancnana
Touching an object makes you value it more. That is why building your own furniture works so well. When you get hands-on, your brain instantly decides the finished product is worth much more.
Psychologists refer to this behavior as the “IKEA effect.” It is a bias where you place a much higher value on things you helped build.
A study published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology found that engaging in repetitive tactile motions (such as sanding, painting, or tiling) serves as a form of active meditation. It even lowers cortisol levels and stops anxious mental loops.
“The IKEA effect shows us something simple but powerful about ourselves: we value what we create. Whether it’s a home-cooked meal, a committed relationship or a slightly crooked bookshelf, our efforts infuse them with something special. They aren’t just ‘made with love’ — they’re made to be loved,” says American psychologist Mark Travers, Ph.D.
#7 My First DIY Cat Tree Made From Real Wood 🪵🐱
Image source: Mario_Oesi
#8 I Made My Dog His Own Room Under The Stairs 😬
Image source: livinginlaundry
#9 Recent Laundry Room Remodel
Image source: The_Naked_Handyman
It’s true that most people DIY to save money, but this is no longer the only driving force.
According to a 2026 report, today’s DIYers genuinely enjoy doing the work. They now have easy access to better tools and guides, and they also want to control their own timelines instead of waiting around for a busy contractor.
“Diving into DIY is one of the most fulfilling ways to make your home truly yours, save some cash, and gain a boost of confidence with every project you tackle,” says Sienna Brooks, Flitch interior stylist.
“It gives you the freedom to customize each space to reflect your personal style. Plus, it’s a fantastic opportunity to develop practical skills and make meaningful improvements without having to call in professionals for every little task.”
#10 Refurbished A Rusty 50s Medicine Cabinet Into A Fun Bathroom Decor
Image source: glyukster
#11 New To The Group! Thought I’d Share My Tiny Bathroom Wallpaper. Seven Years Ago I Cut Pages Out Of A Book And Used Mod Podge To Make This Wallpaper. I Love It So Much!
Image source: y Agreeable_Month9177
#12 4 Months Ago I Lost All Respect For Local Contractors. 4 Months Later I’ve Gained A Ton For Myself
Image source: TheTimeIsChow
The internet also deserves credit for getting younger generations to pick up tools.
Apps like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram make home upgrades feel totally doable with quick, easy guides.
Now, people are confidently tackling projects like hanging floating shelves, laying down peel-and-stick flooring, or giving cheap thrifted dressers a stunning makeover.
A survey found that 60% of millennials and 56% of Gen Z homeowners had renovation plans for 2025, compared to just 32% of baby boomers.
#13 New Laundry Nook In Our 150yr Old House! After/Before And Full Process
Image source: MadDrewOB
#14 I Launched My New 11.6lb Canoe
Image source: mattdjmorris
#15 39f, Never Used A Screwdriver, Really Wanted A Walk In Closet :)
I know it’s far from perfect, but I’m proud of myself for my first diy project.
Image source: WinterMortician
More and more people are also turning to artificial intelligence as their personal building coach. It is like having a master craftsman standing right next to you, minus any of the judgment.
If you don’t know how to use a specific saw or mix mortar, you can ask a thousand questions without feeling embarrassed.
These smart tools can instantly write out customized, step-by-step checklists, calculate your exact supply budget, and help you troubleshoot mistakes in real time.
#16 DIY Hanging Clothing Rack
Image source: NoAcanthisitta5336
#17 Thoughts On My Bathroom Renovation Vision
Image source: Ruggiero10
#18 Same Room, 5 Weeks Of Work. One More Week Of Final Touches To Go!
Image source: livinginlaundry
When we scroll through these transformations, we are not passive viewers. Some part of us might want to replicate the handiwork we see on our feeds.
That is where online DIY communities step in. They act as a massive, collaborative safety net. When a homeowner shares their progress, they are opening the door for others to learn.
If you hit a wall or make a mistake, you can post a photo and instantly get advice from people who have made the exact same mistake and figured out how to fix it.
Seeing someone with no construction background successfully remodel a bathroom removes the intimidation factor and makes you think, “If they can do it, why can’t I?”
#19 Knocked Out Glass Blocks And Put Some Shelves In
Image source: mobdeli
#20 Cat Litter Box Simple Fan Extractor
Image source: AlexandruCris
Before you pick up your tools, however, experts recommend keeping a few basic guidelines in mind to ensure everything goes smoothly.
First and foremost is research. Cross-reference online tutorials, check out home design magazines, and ask other builders for advice.
Fantastic Handyman’s renovation specialist Violeta Stoyanova says if you are a beginner, you should steer clear of structural home repairs, and tackle something on a smaller scale. She suggests an IKEA hack or a beginner-friendly upcycling idea.
“Confidence is key at the beginning and these early successes provide inspiration to continue. Just measure twice, cut once and watch a few video tutorials beforehand,” she says.
Many home improvement professionals recommend buying extra materials such as tiles, flooring, or lumber. This extra buffer helps cover cutting waste, accidental mistakes, and damaged pieces and provides matching materials for future repairs.
At the end of the day, it’s worth weighing the pros and cons before attempting a DIY home project.
#21 My Girlfriend Wanted A New Bathroom, So I Built One
Image source: Curious-Might-9334
#22 Bathroom Remodel And First Attempt At Wallpaper
Image source: TektonDIY
#23 DIY Floor Entrance Way
Image source: Roselightning00
While DIY projects definitely come with their fair share of challenges, they are ultimately a fun, budget-friendly way to transform your home.
Best of all, rolling up your sleeves lets you put your personal stamp on your space. By choosing your own colors, textures, and designs, you create a home that is unmistakably yours — completely different from your neighbors and unlike any other place on the planet.
#24 Backyard Stairs Project
Image source: FireMitten3928
#25 Before And After Applying Protecticoat To Outdoor Lighting Sconces
Image source: Protecticoat
#26 Rookie Restoring Of Furniture
Image source: MatzCaru
#27 Accidentally Turned My Backyard Into A Tiki Bar
Image source: Ok-Appointment3224
#28 Thoughts On This Staircase/Railing Update/Refresh?
Image source: ___D4sH___
#29 Custom End Table
Image source: TonyPhucHoang
#30 We Built A Tiki House In Hawaii
Image source: TreehouseLifeHQ
#31 Got Tired Of Refilling The Soap
Image source: PharmDad4
#32 Before And After DIY Bathroom
Image source: Repulsive_Nature9471
#33 Got Quoted Over $4k For An Epoxy Floor In My Garage. I Did It For Under $100 Using Watered Down Paint In Sprayers And Sealed With Garage Clear Coat Finish
Image source: mewisme700
#34 Was Tired Of My Janky Walkout – Added Deck Tiles And Paint
Image source: erraticcity
#35 DIY All Mirrored Half-Bathroom, Floor To Ceiling
Image source: TheSolarJetMan
#36 What A Difference 8 Months Of Gradual Remodeling Can Make
Image source: An_Account_of_Keith
#37 Bookshelf For The In-Laws
Image source: Accomplished-Arm9620
#38 Recent Pantry Renovation
Image source: leisure-rules
#39 We Made A Stained Glass Window For Our Bathroom Renovation
Image source: B-i-s-m-a-r-k
#40 DIY Dining Room Transformation In Our First Home
Image source: Norskie89
#41 I Made A Table Lamp Out Of Piston 🔧🛋️
Image source: Alarming-Climate-739
#42 Upgraded Bathroom From Single To Double Vanity
Image source: Chitown_Derp
#43 Bathroom Remodel
Image source: [deleted]
#44 Painted My Kitchen Cabinets – Before And After
Image source: Prestigious-Yak-5639
#45 Built Moana’s Boat (Push-Car Edition) For My Toddler — My Craziest Build Yet!
Image source: Firm-Band7248
#46 I Installed A Wall Mounted Tire Rack
Image source: Drewsvans
#47 My Husband Wanted Me To Show Y’all His DIY Fence. Quoted 3k To Extend. He Spent $750
Image source: [deleted]
#48 Laundry Closet Pre & Post (W New Floors!)
Image source: Maleficent_Good4806
#49 DIY Door Renovation. (Before & After)
Image source: [deleted]
#50 Temporary Backsplash (Probably Permanent). Used Amazon Peal And Stick Stainless Steel Tiles. Turned Out Better Than I Could Have Imagined
Image source: surfryhder
#51 Update On My Kitchen Remodeling. On The Backside Of It Finally
Image source: ianj2807
#52 Hall Closet Before And After
Image source: not_another_mom
#53 Did My First Ever DIY Project
Image source: Sad_Heart_2553
#54 Paint/Hardware Kitchen Refresh
Image source: Carrotcake1920
#55 No More Messy Drawer
Image source: SpecificPractice7561
#56 My Cloud Ceiling DIY
Image source: AdLatter1948
#57 Wainscoting With Beadboard In Hallway?
Image source: ZzTotinos
#58 Before, Almost Done And Current. How Does This Look?
Image source: EQUILEGNA
#59 We Added Trim To Our Windows And I Can’t Get Of The Difference They Make. Time Do The Rest!
Image source: livinginlaundry
#60 Before And After(: What Do U Think?
Image source: houseplantsgrowing
#61 Before N After Pics Of The Laundry Room
Image source: Impossible_Tadpole54
#62 Wooden Shower Mat
Image source: buffchahhooahhooah
#63 Update Pics! Mini Stairwell Redo Before And After
Image source: JoanOfArco
#64 Dried Flowers In The Shadow Box
Image source: CalendarPositive3342
#65 IKEA Trones Shoe Cabinets For My Small Foyer
Image source: BarefootBonita
#66 This Desk Took A Lot More Effort Than I Thought Going Into It
Image source: thewoodenhobbyist
#67 That’s A Wrap On The Shower And Tub Area! Been A Long Time Coming And Definitely The Most Ambitious Tiling Of Done
Image source: rwh-harri320
#68 Wife Wanted To Spend $10 On A Faucet Extender For Our Son To Wash His Hands. This Was My Answer To That
Image source: Branjoe328
#69 My Capsule Bed
Image source: Gr4mp4
#70 Stained Glass Transom Window
Image source: Psychological-Rip-12
#71 Carpeted Pine Stairs → Sanded And Stained Wood (First Woodworking Project From Start To Finish)
Image source: greyyeux
#72 Historic 1908 Home Restoration: Wallpaper Removal, Plaster Repair, Skim Coat To Paint
Image source: ricosinron
#73 I Designed My Own Lamp!
Image source: sven2123
#74 Made This For My Wife. My Wife Is Currently 90% Of Her Time Bed Ridden Due To Health
Image source: doobersthetitan
#75 Just Completed This Sliding Door, My Biggest Project To Date!
Image source: Sparics
#76 My Project For My Cats
Image source: [deleted]
#77 I Built A Greenhouse!
Image source: A_Takakun
#78 Creating Chrysalis
When we first purchased our home, I knew that the musky basement storage room had the potential to be something grand. A little over a year after purchasing our home, I finally decided it was time to tackle the project I had been ruminating on: transforming that storage room into a proper home gym, “Chrysalis.” Took 4 months and easily over 150 hours of work.
Image source: Orndwarf
#79 I Made A Lampshade For My Camping Light From A Coconut Shell
Image source: OakenArk
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