Trans Actors Are Taking Over Hollywood, Here Are 8 Recent Performances That Left Viewers Floored

Hollywood is no stranger to breakout performances, but some of the most talked-about portrayals are challenging long-held expectations about who gets to tell a story on screen.
From chilling horror to emotionally charged dramas, transgender actors are earning attention for performances that leave audiences stunned, moved, and eager to see more.
Yet their journeys to recognition haven’t always been easy, with some facing limited opportunities, industry stereotypes, and fierce scrutiny over their casting.
Now, a growing number are making their mark across film and television, proving that talent can speak louder than prejudice.
Here are eight recent performances that won over viewers and deserve a closer look.
#1 Hunter Schafer
Hunter Schafer first gained widespread recognition as Jules Vaughn, a transgender teenager, in HBO’s Euphoria.
Schafer has spoken about experiencing gender dysphoria in eighth grade before coming out as a transgender girl and beginning hormone replacement therapy (HRT).
In 2024, Schafer said she wanted to speak less about her trans identity.
“I’ve gotten offered tons of trans roles, and I just don’t want to do it. I don’t want to talk about it,” she told GQ.
That year, Schafer starred as Gretchen in the horror film Cuckoo, her first theatrical lead role. Critics praised her performance, and viewers responded positively.
Prime Video
“Hunter really showed she had lead actress chops in this,” one Reddit user said.
A second commented, “Loved this movie. Hunter is great.”
“Hunter is a special talent,” a third added.
More recently, Schafer turned heads at the 6th Academy Museum Gala.
The 27-year-old also revealed that she had undergone bottom surgery, a gender-affirming procedure to align with their gender identity.
Schafer’s upcoming projects include the sci-fi series Blade Runner 2099 and an untitled vampire horror film directed by Arkasha Stevenson.
Image source: Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images
#2 Elliot Page
Early in his career, Elliot Page gained recognition for playing Kitty Pryde in the X-Men franchise.
Page received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for his performance in Juno (2007), becoming the fourth-youngest nominee in the category at the time.
Page came out as a trans man in 2020 and publicly announced that he would use the name Elliot. He later discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic influenced his decision to speak openly about his gender identity.
In 2021, Page became the first openly trans man to appear on the cover of Time. He has described being allowed to cut his hair short at age nine as a pivotal moment in his understanding of his gender identity.
“I felt like a boy. I wanted to be a boy. I would ask my mom if I could be someday,” he said.
Universal Pictures
Page has also spoken about undergoing gender-affirming top surgery, describing it as a deeply meaningful experience.
In 2026, speculation that Page would play Achilles in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey drew backlash online.
He was later identified as playing Sinon. Despite his limited screen time, Page drew praise from viewers who felt he made a strong impression.
“Elliot Page was a good casting choice for Sinon,” one person said on Reddit.
A second commented, “Perfectly captured a drafted soldier that was loyal but was 100% not supposed to be there. Made everything more tragic.”
“Elliot did a LOT with just a few minutes of screen time. Fear, pain, bitterness, seething anger and betrayal,” a third wrote.
Despite the positive reactions to his performance, Page said in May 2026 that he had not signed any new projects since completing The Odyssey.
Image source: Christopher Polk/Deadline via Getty Images
#3 Jack Haven
Jack Haven began acting at 11, taking on small film roles before gaining wider recognition as Casey Gardner in Netflix’s Atypical in 2017.
Before adopting the name Jack Haven, they played women and girls on screen. In 2019, Haven publicly came out as non-binary and began using they/them pronouns.
In 2024, Haven played Maddy Wilson in the psychological horror film I Saw the TV Glow.
Haven said working on the film helped them better understand their gender identity. I Saw the TV Glow is often interpreted as an allegory for the transgender experience.
“It all helped me to be like, yeah, I’m trans,” they said.
Mubi
The 32-year-old formally changed their name to Jack Haven in 2025.
In 2026, Haven played Little Death in the slasher film Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma. Their performance drew praise from viewers, including several who highlighted the character’s emotional intensity.
“That scene where Little Death attacks the camp was unbelievable. Hats off to Jack Haven for conveying so much feeling through an air vent,” one Reddit user said.
Another added, “Fantastic performance in a very bizarre movie. Gets better the more you reflect on it.”
In September 2026, Haven attracted widespread attention after posting a video about needing more acting work to qualify for Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) health insurance. Days later, they thanked fans for their support and said they had received numerous offers.
Haven’s upcoming projects include the film Grind.
Image source: Maya Dehlin/WireImage
#4 Jamie Clayton
Jamie Clayton began her career as a makeup artist and co-host of VH1’s reality series TRANSform Me. She later appeared as Kyla, a transgender woman, in HBO’s Hung.
In a 2012 interview with EW, Clayton discussed her work on the series and said she began her transition at 19. She underwent gender-affirming surgery six years later.
“I’m really hoping for a really diverse career. At the end of the day, I just wanted to be judged for my work and not for my past,” she said.
Clayton gained wider recognition for her roles in the Netflix series Sense8 and The L Word: Generation Q.
20th Century Studios
In 2021, Clayton was cast as Pinhead in the Hellraiser reboot. The casting initially drew skepticism and criticism from some longtime fans.
After the film’s release in 2022, however, Clayton earned praise for her portrayal of Pinhead, one of horror’s most recognizable villains.
“She was great! Menacing and mysterious! Really liked the movie!” one Reddit user said.
Another added, “Perfect beautiful goddess. She was serving. Adore her.”
In 2024, Clayton voiced Seid-Kona in Netflix’s animated series Twilight of the Gods. Her upcoming projects include the sci-fi short film The Day Before, executive produced by Sense8 co-creator Lilly Wachowski.
Image source: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
#5 Jordan Gonzalez
Jordan Gonzalez grew up in Roswell, Georgia, before moving to Los Angeles. Although acting was not initially part of his plans, he eventually found his way into the entertainment industry.
In an interview with 1883, Gonzalez said he began his medical transition after moving to Los Angeles. He also became increasingly aware of the limited representation of transmasculine people in Hollywood.
“Growing up in the South, I didn’t have any representation on television and media,” he said.
In a separate interview with Vogue, Gonzalez explained how that lack of representation influenced his decision to pursue acting.
Gonzalez first gained recognition for playing Hugo in The L Word: Generation Q, followed by his role as Ash Romero in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.
Vertigo Entertainment
In 2025, Gonzalez played Richard Harkness in The Long Walk, adapted from Stephen King’s novel of the same name.
The film received positive reviews, with some viewers singling out Gonzalez’s performance. Others argued that his portrayal added depth to Harkness beyond the novel’s characterization.
“Imo Jordan’s performance makes Harkness better in the film than the book; his last words make me so sad, devastating scene really,” one person said on Reddit.
A second wrote, “Wow, Harkness’ de*th f*ck*d me up. Great acting.”
“I actually had no idea Jordan Gonzalez was trans before; now that’s so cool! He was so good in TLW,” a third added.
He will next be seen in the romantic action film Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me.
Image source: Rick Kern/Getty Images
#6 Josie Totah
Josie Totah began acting as a child and gained early recognition as Stuart Wooten in the Disney Channel sitcom Jessie.
Before publicly coming out as a transgender woman in 2018, Totah appeared in films including Other People (2016) and Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).
“When I was five, long before I understood what the word gender meant, I would always tell my mother that I wished I were a girl,” she wrote in an article published in Time magazine.
Totah said watching I Am Jazz, a docuseries about transgender teenager Jazz Jennings, helped her understand her own gender identity.
She added, “I looked over at her in the middle of the show and said, ‘This is me. I’m transgender.’”
Prime Video
Following her transition, Totah appeared in shows such as the Saved by the Bell reboot and The Buccaneers.
In 2026, Totah played influencer Samantha Gravinsky in the horror film Faces of Death. Despite the film’s box-office performance, critics and viewers praised her acting.
More recently, Totah played Christina “Tina” Blake in the television adaptation of Stephen King’s Carrie.
“I swear she stole every single scene she was in,” one person said on Reddit.
Another wrote, “She was so good, I was prepared for her to be a background flat character, and the actress nailed it.”
Totah’s upcoming projects include the TV series Aunt Nancy.
Image source: JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images
#7 Morgan Davies
Born in Sydney, Australia, Morgan Davies began acting at the age of seven. He later came out as transgender to close family and friends at 13.
Davies publicly came out as trans in 2020, shortly after being cast as Oberon, a teenager navigating gender transition, in the drama series The End. In a 2021 interview with Vogue, he said the role helped him feel ready to share his identity publicly.
Davies was initially hesitant to revisit a difficult period in his life, given the similarities between his experiences and Oberon’s. Looking back, however, he felt the role had been worthwhile.
“I would do it all again. I feel like if I saw a show like this when I was younger maybe I wouldn’t have felt so horrible,” he said.
Warner Bros.
In 2023, Davies played Danny in Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment in the Evil Dead franchise. The film was both a critical and commercial success.
Davies impressed viewers with his performance, while some praised the film for featuring a trans actor without making his character’s identity the focus.
“It’s pretty awesome that they threw in a trans actor without even acknowledging it,” one Reddit user said.
Another added, “He’s a good actor and did a great job.”
Davies also played Koby in the live-action adaptation of One Piece. Although the character is not depicted as trans in the original manga, some fans welcomed Davies’ casting.
“This is so lame, but oh my gosh this made me so happy and excited, but I just learned the actor that plays Koby from the live-action One Piece is a trans guy,” one fan said.
A second wrote, “I only started watching that show because of him.”
Davies is expected to reprise his role in the show’s upcoming third season.
Image source: Warner Bros. Entertainment
#8 Zoe Terakes
Zoe Terakes made their screen debut in the Australian television drama Janet King.
Terakes drew praise for playing Reb Keane, a trans man, in the eighth season of the Australian series Wentworth, which aired from 2020 to 2021.
At 19, Terakes came out as non-binary and transmasculine shortly before filming her part for the series.
“I had been out as trans for quite a while before we started shooting, but I was too scared to cut my long hair because I was afraid I wouldn’t work,” they told the Sunday Morning Herald in 2021.
In 2022, Terakes gained wider recognition for their role as Jeri Blood in Marvel’s Ironheart. They have also spoken publicly about undergoing gender-affirming surgery.
Causeway Films
Terakes appeared in the 2023 horror film Talk to Me, which was reportedly banned in Kuwait due to Terakes’s gender identity.
“Our film doesn’t have queer themes. I am a trans actor who happened to get the role. I’m not a theme. I’m a person,” Terakes said in a statement, expressing disappointment with the ban.
Terakes’ performance earned praise, while Talk to Me became a box-office success, grossing more than $92 million worldwide against a reported $4.5 million budget.
One viewer wrote, “Thought the non-binary actor Zoe Terakes did an amazing job.”
“Just watched Talk to Me… Zoe Terakes, I was not aware of your game,” another said.
Terakes will next appear in the crime-comedy film Pickpockets.
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
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